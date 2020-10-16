Stocks stumble to Friday's finish line; retail sales jump nearly 2% in Sept.

Late slide leaves US indexes mixed
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out a choppy week of trading with more of the same Friday, as a late-afternoon stumble led U.S. stock indexes to a mixed finish.
The S&P 500 ended the day just a fraction of a point higher after a burst of selling erased a 0.9 percent gain. Despite a three-day stretch of losses, the benchmark index still managed to finish higher for the week, its third straight weekly gain.
Big Tech and energy companies fell while health care and industrial stocks rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also eked out a gain, while the Nasdaq composite posted its fourth straight loss. Treasury yields were flat.
The market had been up for much of the day after the government reported that retail sales rose in September for the fifth straight month.
"The market is sort of bouncing around here," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "We've had a lot of noise lately and that's probably what we're going to have over the next couple of weeks."
Retail sales up 5 straight months
NEW YORK — Retail sales rose strongly in September, the fifth straight month of growth, as Americans spent more on clothing, cars and sporting goods.
U.S. retail sales jumped 1.9 percent last month, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. That's more than double what was economists were expected. And it's up from the 0.6 percent increase in August.
"Americans raced to the stores in September," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Sal Guatieri, in a note to investors, adding that they were "buying just about everything in sight, especially clothing."
Sales at clothing stores rose 11 percent, accounting for much of September's overall growth. Even sales at department stores, which have been falling out of fashion with shoppers for years, rose 9.7% last month.
At auto dealerships and auto part shops, sales were up 3.6%. And those looking to go camping or buy exercise equipment for their homes sent sales at sporting goods stores 5.7% higher.
Consumer spending makes up two-thirds of all U.S. economic activity, and is watched closely to gauge the country's economic health.
Report: EU is nearing 737 Max decision
BERLIN — Europe's aviation regulator is closing in on a decision to allow the Boeing 737 Max to return to the air after it was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes, according to a report Friday.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency's executive director, Patrick Ky, said he is satisfied that changes to the jet have made it safe enough to return to the skies before the end of the year, Bloomberg reported.
He was quoted as saying that "our analysis is showing that this is safe, and the level of safety reached is high enough for us." Bloomberg reported that Ky said the development of a further sensor will take 20 to 24 months, and the agency had discussed with Boeing "the fact that with the third sensor, we could reach even higher safety levels."
EASA said that the article was accurate. It said in an emailed response to questions that it is "currently in the process of reviewing the final documents ahead of a proposed Airworthiness Directive for the Boeing 737 Max that is expected to be published next month for public consultation." After that is concluded, a final airworthiness directive will be published, it said.
Bloomberg reported that the public comment process will take four weeks.
Factory output in US fell 0.6% in Sept.
WASHINGTON — U.S. industrial production fell 0.6 percent in September, the weakest showing since spring and a sign that the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession may be faltering just as confirmed viral infections are resurging in much of the country.
The Federal Reserve reported Friday that industrial production suffered its first decline since a 12.7 percent drop in April during the spring lockdowns of businesses that paralyzed the economy. The key category that reflects manufacturing output fell 0.3 percent. At the same time, mining output, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 5.6 percent. Production at utilities rose 1.7 percent.
Last month's reading on industrial production followed four straight increases that began in May after sharp declines in March and April. Industrial production has recovered more than half of its spring declines but remains 7.1 percent below its pre-pandemic level in February.
"Industrial output came in well below expectations, one of the first real signs that the recovery is losing momentum under the weight of the ongoing health crisis and fading support from fiscal relief," Oxford Economics said in a research note.
In September, industry operated at 71.5 percent of capacity, down from a reading of 77.4 percent a year ago.