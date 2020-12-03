Stocks stumble late, denying a new high for a key index; Boeing's troubled Max jet gets a big boost

S&P 500 ends day up short of new high
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Thursday after a late stumble pulled the S&P 500 just short of its third straight all-time high.
The benchmark index slipped 0.1 percent after spending much of the day higher. It's on track for its second weekly gain as Wall Street continues to coast following its rocket ride last month powered by hopes for coming COVID-19 vaccines. The Nasdaq composite set a record high for the second straight day. Treasury yields mostly declined, a reversal from earlier in the week.
A couple reports on the economy that were better than expected helped support stocks.
Investors have also been encouraged this week by signs that Democrats and Republicans in Washington may get past their bitter partisanship to reach a deal to provide more financial support for the economy.
"There's a lot of optimism being built into the market right now," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "Investors are sort of keeping their fingers crossed that we come up with a stimulus package, no matter the size."
Boeing wins a critical Max jet order
WASHINGTON — Irish budget airline Ryanair is ordering more Boeing 737 Max jets just weeks before the plane returns to flying after two crashes that killed 346 people.
Ryanair said Thursday it was placing 75 more orders for the Max, increasing its orders to 210 of the planes. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In normal times, airlines receive deep discounts off list prices, and Boeing may be under more pressure to cut prices because of recent cancellations
The announcement was a boost for Boeing, which has suffered cancellations of the plane while it was grounded for nearly two years and while demand for new jets plummeted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Between cancellations and orders threatened by airlines' pandemic losses, Boeing's backlog of Max jets has shrunk by more than 1,000 this year.
Max jets were grounded worldwide in March 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Last month the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cleared the way for the plane's return by prescribing new flight-control software and other changes.
Mastercard: Nov. holiday sales up 5.1%
NEW YORK — Retail sales rose 5.1 percent in November, as spending on home furnishings and consumer electronics helped offset a drop in sales of clothing and at department stores, a widely watched industry gauge shows.
Online spending, which accounted for 18 percent of total retail sales excluding autos, soared 52.6 percent in November compared to the same month last year, according to figures released Thursday by Mastercard SpendingPulse.
The figures offer the latest evidence that shoppers during the pandemic have focused their spending on home-related activities and items while further shifting their buying online as they stay away from physical stores.
"The consumer is holding up reasonably well," said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO of Saks.
The report measures spending across all payment types including checks and cash. It covered the period from Nov. 1 through Monday and excluded sales of vehicles and gasoline.
The spending pace in November was better than the 2.4% growth forecast for the overall holiday season.
Online, jewelry was a star performer, enjoying a 45.5% increase.
Kroger sales jump as US stocks up
NEW YORK — Kroger's sales surged in the third quarter as Americans restocked their pantries with COVID-19 infections beginning to surge throughout the fall.
The grocer and parent of Harris Teeter boosted its full-year outlook on the belief that families will continue eating at home to reduce their risks to exposure.
Revenue climbed to $29.72 billion, from $27.97 billion, and online sales more than doubled. That was shy of the $29.98 billion Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
But sales at store open at least a year rose 10.9 percent, excluding fuel purchases, which topped projections. Kroger's $631 million profit for the quarter was better than expected.
Giving Tuesday pledges up 25% from 2019
NEW YORK — Donations on Giving Tuesday, an 8-year-old campaign to get people to give money to charities, rose 25% from last year, organizers said.
Nearly $2.5 billion was donated in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to estimates by GivingTuesday, the nonprofit behind the campaign. That's up from last year's total of about $2 billion.
Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a way to get people to donate on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, when people are already opening their wallets for the kickoff of the holiday shopping season.
The 92nd Street Y, a community center in New York, is credited with coming up with the idea. A separate organization, called GivingTuesday, was later created to organize and promote it.
Service sector growth slows in Nov.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, registered its sixth consecutive month of expansion in November.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Thursday that its index of services activity declined slightly to a reading of 55.9 last month, from a reading of 56.6 in October. Readings above 50 represent expansion in services industries such as restaurants and bars, retail stores and delivery companies.
Business activity declined slightly as did new orders, but both remained in expansion territory.
The index measuring employment increased to 51.5, from 50.1, which was very close to contraction last month.
The gauge for prices also increased from October.
Out of the 18 service sector categories, 14 reported growth in November.
The services sector had been growing for 122 consecutive months — more than a decade — before contracting in April and May as the coronavirus outbreak forced many businesses to close and workers to stay home.
Senate confirms new Fed governor
WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday narrowly confirmed the nomination of Christopher Waller for the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, placing another of President Donald Trump's picks on the central bank's influential panel after a string of high-profile rejections.
The vote in favor of Waller's appointment was 48-47. Waller, research director for the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, taught economics for nearly 25 years before joining the St. Louis Fed in 2009. He has endured far less scrutiny than Judy Shelton, the controversial nominee he was paired with and who was voted down in the Senate last month.
As an executive vice president of the St. Louis Fed Waller has attended dozens of meetings of the Fed's interest rate-setting policy committee, of which he will now become a voting member. His research has focused on how the Fed's communications affect financial markets and the benefits of an independent central bank. His term on the board will last until January 2030.
Waller is a top aide to James Bullard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and a well-known "dove." Doves are policymakers who are generally thought to favor lower interest rates to help boost job growth and who tend to worry less about the risk of inflation. Those who worry more about the threat of inflation, by contrast, are generally referred to as "hawks."
Silicon Valley pioneer heads to Texas
SPRING, Texas — Technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it is moving its global headquarters to the Houston area from California, where the company's roots go back to the founding of Silicon Valley decades ago.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office said the relocation will increase the company's presence in the area, which is already home to more than 2,600 employees. The company also has locations in Austin and Plano.
HPE is building a 440,000-square-foot campus in the Houston suburb of Spring. Completion is set for 2022.
The Fortune 500 company said there are "no layoffs associated with this move." It also said that San Jose, its current home, will be a "strategic hub for HPE innovation" where the company will consolidate several hundred jobs from other sites around the San Francisco Bay Area.
HPE was created in 2015 when the computer hardware pioneer Hewlett-Packard Inc. broke into two parts.