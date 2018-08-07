Banks, tech lead US stocks higher
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed for the fourth straight day Tuesday as strong earnings continued to pull the market closer to the all-time high it set in late January.
Industrial companies rose Tuesday and banks moved higher as interest rates increased. Gains for Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet helped technology companies.
Companies including Hertz, Etsy and Mosaic climbed after their results surpassed investors' forecasts. Tesla surged after CEO Elon Musk later said he might take the company private.
Gina Martin Adams, chief equity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, said companies are reporting huge profit and revenue growth. That's nudged concerns about trade tensions with China, Europe, Canada and Mexico out of investors' minds.
"Very strong top line and bottom line growth from the vast majority of companies overwhelmed any fears that started to bubble up in June," she said.
She added that the tariffs that the U.S. and its trading partners have announced recently are still small and haven't affected the broader market very much.
Consumer borrowings rose $10.2B in June
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their borrowing in June at the slowest annual pace in three months as the level of credit card debt fell slightly.
The Federal Reserve said Tuesday that consumer debt rose a seasonally adjusted $10.2 billion in June from the prior month to a total of $3.91 trillion. Consumer borrowing increased at an annual rate of 3.1 percent in June, the slowest annual gain since March.
The category that includes credit cards slipped by $185 million in June after having surged by nearly $9.6 billion in May.
Consumer borrowing trends are closely monitored for clues they can provide about the willingness of consumers to borrow more to support their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
Openings outnumber jobless in US
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted slightly more openings in June than the previous month, resulting in more available jobs than unemployed workers for the third straight month.
The Labor Department says job openings barely increased, rising just 3,000, to 6.66 million. That's more than the 6.56 million people than were searching for work in June. It's also close to April's figure of 6.8 million, a record high. Overall hiring slipped to 5.65 million from 5.75 million and the number of people quitting their jobs declined slightly to 3.4 million from nearly 3.5 million in May.
Businesses are optimistic about the economy and stepping up hiring in anticipation of solid future growth. The economy expanded at a 4.1 percent annual rate in the April-June quarter, the fastest pace in four years.
Icahn looks to halt Cigna buyout plan
NEW YORK — Carl Icahn is urging Cigna shareholders to reject the health insurer's attempted multi-billion dollar takeover of Express Scripts, saying it's paying too much for a company with a shaky future.
The billionaire and activist investor warned that Express Scripts, a pharmacy benefits manager, could face substantial regulatory risks and intense competition from Amazon. Cigna said in March that it would pay $52 billion for Express Scripts, a deal on which shareholders will vote Aug. 24.
"Cigna is dramatically overpaying for a highly challenged Express Scripts that is facing existential risks on several fronts," Icahn said to open a letter.
The investor also warned that Express Scripts could lose business from other insurers, who might shy away from the company if a rival like Cigna starts running it.
Icahn has built up a stake in Cigna, whose shares have risen almost 5 percent since the Wall Street Journal first reported his opposition to the deal last week. He is also betting that shares of Express Scripts will fall, he acknowledged Tuesday.
Ford F-150 fires are being probed
DETROIT — U.S. safety investigators are looking into complaints of fires that may have been caused by the seat belts in Ford F-150 pickup trucks.
The investigation covers trucks from 2015-2018. Ford sold about 2 million F-150s during those years.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating five complaints that fires began in the trucks after seat belt pretensioners made by ZF-TRW or Takata were activated. Pretensioners prepare seat belts to gradually restrain passengers. Three fires destroyed the trucks, while two went out by themselves.
The agency says the fires began in a support pillar that houses the belts. Investigators will figure out the exact cause and whether a recall is necessary. None of those who complained reported any injuries.
Ford says it's cooperating with the probe.
Disney results short of expectations
NEW YORK — Disney's earnings grew in the latest quarter, but results missed expectations, as the company paid more for NBA sports rights at ESPN and saw lower licensing revenue from "Spider-Man" and "Cars."
The fiscal third-quarter results come as Disney plans to move forward with its $71.3 billion purchase of Fox's entertainment assets, in part to boost a Disney-branded streaming service set to launch in 2019. The Fox bid was approved by shareholders last month. Comcast has dropped out of the bidding.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said he was excited about "opportunities ahead for continued growth."
Net income rose 23 percent to $2.92 billion. Revenue increased rose 7 percent to $15.23 billion in the period, short of the $15.49 billion expected by four analysts surveyed by Zacks.
Papa John's sales fall amid controversy
NEW YORK — Papa John's says a key sales figure dropped 10.5 percent in July, and that it can't predict how long and badly it will be affected by the fallout with its founder.
The pizza chain also slashed its sales outlook for the year, and its shares fell more than 9 percent.
Last month, Forbes reported that Papa John's founder John Schnatter used the N-word during a media training call. Schnatter said the comment was taken out of context and has since criticized Papa John's for its handling of the matter.
Even before the controversy came to light, Papa John's said Tuesday that sales fell 6.1 percent at established North American locations. That was steeper than Wall Street expected, and marked the third straight quarter of declines.
The sales drop underscores the multiple challenges facing Papa John's. It is trying to distance itself from Schnatter, who is still its biggest shareholder and a board member. Meanwhile, rival Domino's Pizza has seen sales increase.
In a statement, Schnatter said the results show the deterioration of the company's financial performance under CEO Steve Ritchie, but that it is trying to blame him for the problems.
Papa John's International Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has more than 5,200 locations.