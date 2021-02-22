Stocks start the week mostly down; Boeing advises airlines to ground certain 777s

Tech sell-off drags Wall St. mostly lower
NEW YORK — Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street on Monday, dragged down by losses in several Big Tech companies.
The S&P 500 gave up 0.8 percent, its fifth straight decline. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.5 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of less than 0.1 percent.
Traders are still keeping a close eye on Washington and the next big round of stimulus that's making its way through Congress. Concerns that inflation could come back have helped send Treasury yields to their highest level in a year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury nudged up to 1.35 percent and crude oil prices jumped another 3.8 percent.
Tech stocks have enjoyed big gains throughout the pandemic, as investors bet that consumers spending more time at home would increasingly rely on technology products and services. But as the number of new coronavirus cases has declined recently and more people get vaccinated, investors are beginning to snap up stocks in areas of the market that are expected to do better in a post-pandemic economy, said Mike Zigmont, director of research at Harvest Volatility Management.
Boeing: Some 777s should be grounded
NEW YORK — Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this weekend, and most carriers that fly those planes said they would temporarily pull them from service.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of the aircraft after one of its flights made an emergency landing at Denver International on Saturday as pieces of the casing of the engine, a Pratt & Whitney PW4000, rained down on neighborhoods. None of the 231 passengers or 10 crew was hurt, and the flight landed safely, authorities said. United is among the carriers that has grounded the planes.
Boeing said there were 69 777s with the Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines in service and another 59 in storage.
United had 24 of the planes in service; it is the only U.S. airline with the engine in its fleet, according to the FAA. Two Japanese airlines have another 32 that are being pulled while Asiana Airlines grounded nine, seven of which were in service, until Boeing establishes a plan to fix the problems. Korean Air said it was discussing whether to ground 16 aircraft, six of which are in service.
Cherokee tribe wants name off Jeeps
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — It is time for Jeep to stop using the Cherokee Nation's name on its Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SUVs, the chief of the Oklahoma-based tribe said.
Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement first reported by Car & Driver magazine that he believes corporations and sports teams should stop using Native American names, images and mascots as nicknames or on their products.
"I'm sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car," Hoskin said.
Kristin Starnes, a spokeswoman for Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, said in a statement that the vehicle name was carefully selected "and nurtured over the years to honor and celebrate Native American people for their nobility, prowess and pride." She didn't say whether the company was considering renaming the vehicles and she didn't immediately reply to an email requesting that information. Hoskin says the best way to honor the tribe is to learn more about its history.
Goodyear buys Cooper in all-US tire deal
NEW YORK — Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper in a deal with an equity value of $2.8 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio manufacturers.
Cooper, founded in 1914, is the 5th largest tire maker in North America based on revenue. The company has about 10,000 employees in 15 countries. In addition to the Cooper brand, it also owns Mastercraft, Roadmaster and Mickey Thompson.
For Goodyear, the bigger company, the deal will nearly double its presence in China. Cooper will get access to Goodyear's 2,500 retail locations. The companies had combined sales of $19.5 billion in 2019. By combining, the new company would save about $165 million within two years of closing and free up cash in tax savings.
It will also bring an array of tire brands together under one roof, including Goodyear's Dunlop and Kelly brands, and Cooper's Mastercraft and Mickey Thompson brands.
The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close in the second half of this year. The company will be based in Goodyear's home of Akron, Ohio. Cooper's current headquarters is 132 miles away in Findlay, Ohio, where the company will continue to maintain a presence.
Northeast banks to combine in $7.6B deal
NEW YORK — M&T Bank Corp. is buying People's United Financial Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at about $7.6 billion.
Branches of the two regional banks are sprinkled throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.
The combined company will have approximately $200 billion in assets and a network of more than 1,100 branches and more than 2,000 ATMs in 12 states from Maine to Virginia and the District of Columbia.
M&T had been active in acquisitions, but People's United would be its first major deal in almost six years.
People's headquarters in Bridgeport, Conn., will serve as the New England regional headquarters for M&T.
The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, still needs approval from shareholders.
NYC movie theaters to reopen in March
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York City movie theaters can open their doors again at limited capacity starting March 5, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Movie theaters can only operate at 25 percent capacity, with no more than 50 viewers per screening, Cuomo said.
His announcement came nearly a year after he shuttered movie theaters statewide in mid-March last year along with concert venues and nightclubs as part of efforts to limit spread of COVID-19 in crowded, indoor settings. Cuomo eased restrictions last fall to allow movie theaters to re-open at limited capacity in most counties outside of densely populated New York City.
The governor said theaters must require and enforce assigned seating, masks and social distancing. He said they also need to meet the state's air filtration standards.
Cuomo's move drew praise from theater owners who have pushed for months for the governor to ease restrictions, and who hope Cuomo will soon expand capacity to 50 percent.
"New York City is a major market for moviegoing in the U.S.," National Association of Theater Owners spokesperson Patrick Corcoran said. "Re-opening there gives confidence to film distributors in setting and holding their theatrical release dates, and is an important step in the recovery of the entire industry."
Moet buys stake in Jay-Z's bubbly brand
NEW YORK — Moet Hennessy is acquiring a 50 percent stake in rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z's Champagne brand in an effort to up its cool factor and expand distribution.
Terms of the deal, which was announced Monday, weren't released.
Armand de Brignac, known familiarly as Ace of Spades because of its distinctive label, is produced in France's Champagne region by a father and son who are 12th and 13th generation wine growers.
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, gave the brand a boost in 2006 when he featured one of their bottles in a music video after a public fallout with Cristal, a rival brand. Carter accused Cristal of racism after an executive for the brand mused in an interview about whether partnering with a rapper would harm its image.
In 2014, Carter bought Armand de Brignac for an undisclosed sum. The brand sold more than 500,000 bottles worldwide in 2019.
Moet Hennessy CEO Philippe Schaus said Armand de Brignac breaks barriers and reflects contemporary ideas of luxury, even as it supports historic Champagne-making traditions.