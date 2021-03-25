Stocks start out weak but end mostly higher; jobless claims figures hit a pandemic milestone

Stocks mostly rise, shake off wobbles
NEW YORK — Stocks regained their footing after an early slide and closed broadly higher Thursday, led by gains in financial and industrial companies.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent after having been down 0.9 percent in the early going. The gain is the benchmark index's first in three days after a recent stretch of back-and-forth trading the last few weeks. Even so, the S&P 500 was still on track for a small weekly loss.
Banks and industrial companies powered much of the market's late-afternoon turnaround, offsetting weakness in Microsoft, Netflix, Facebook and other Big Tech stocks. Treasury yields initially eased, then edged higher following encouraging reports on weekly jobless claims and fourth-quarter U.S. economic growth.
Investors have been moving money away from expensive tech stocks as part of a broader shift to stocks tied more closely to economic growth. There's a good chance the recovery could be surprisingly strong with little interference from the Federal Reserve, said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
"There is a very clear message that the Fed is going to sit back and let the economy grow at a hotter rate because their number one priority is unemployment," he said. "That means there's a good chance the economy overshoots."
Jobless claims at lowest point in a year
WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell sharply last week to 684,000, the fewest since the pandemic erupted a year ago and a sign the economy is improving.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell from 781,000 the week before.
It is the first time that weekly applications for jobless aid have fallen below 700,000 since mid-March 2020. Before the pandemic tore through the economy, applications had never topped that level.
Tech CEOs pressed on Hill about speech
WASHINGTON — The CEOs of tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google faced a grilling in Congress Thursday as lawmakers tried to draw them into acknowledging their companies' roles in fueling the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and rising COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.
In a hearing by the House Energy and Commerce Committee, lawmakers pounded Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, which owns YouTube; and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey over their content policies, use of consumer data and children's media use. It served as both political theater and a public flogging.
There is increasing support in Congress for legislation to rein in "Big Tech" companies.
That legislative momentum, plus the social environment of political polarization, hate speech and violence against minorities, was reflected in panel members' impatience as they questioned the executives. Several lawmakers demanded yes-or-no answers and repeatedly cut the executives off.
The three CEOs staunchly defended their companies' efforts to weed out toxic content posted and circulated on services used by billions of people, while noting their efforts to balance freedom of speech.
Growth rate for 4Q nudged higher
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 4.3 percent in the final three months of 2020, slightly faster than previously estimated, as recovery expectations for 2021 rise along with vaccinations and the provision of nearly $2 trillion in additional government support.
The gross domestic product figure in the October-December quarter rose from an estimated rate last month of 4.1 percent, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The upward revision reflected stronger inventory restocking by businesses.
For the entire year, GDP shrank by 3.5 percent, the largest annual decline since a plunge of 11.6 percent in 1946 when the U.S. demobilized after World War II. The 3.5 percent drop was unchanged from the previous estimates.
Economists are looking for a huge rebound this year, helped by the $1.9 trillion federal aid package signed that is delivering $1,400 payments to individuals, extending emergency unemployment until early September and providing billions of dollars in relief to state and local governments.
Economists believe all the relief measures will boost GDP in the current January-March quarter to 5 percent or higher. They are forecasting growth for the entire year of around 6 percent or even higher, which would the strongest performance since a 7.2 percent GDP gain in 1984 when the economy was coming out of a deep recession.
Long-term home loans at 9-month peak
McCLEAN, Va. — U.S. long-term mortgage rates jumped to their highest level since June, though still remain near historic lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.17 percent from 3.09 percent the previous week. One year ago, the benchmark rate stood at 3.5 percent.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among those seeking to refinance their mortgages, increased to 2.45 percent from 2.40 percent last week. It was 2.92 percent a year ago.
Economists have expected modest increases in home-loan rates this year, though they likely will remain low while the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates near zero until the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
Record-low lending rates have prodded buyers into the housing market, which has been one of the strengths of the U.S. economy. But a shortage in the supply of homes remains a problem and has pushed prices higher.
Darden raises worker pay, to pay bonuses
NEW YORK — The company that runs the Olive Garden chain is raising pay for its workers and handing out one-time bonuses, a sign of optimism from the kind of casual sit-down restaurant that has been devastated by the pandemic.
Darden Restaurants said Thursday that every hourly restaurant worker will earn at least $10 per hour including tips as of Monday. That will rise to $11 per hour in 2022 and $12 per hour in 2023.
Darden, which also runs LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen and other chains, said it will spend an additional $17 million one-time bonuses for its nearly 90,000 hourly employees. Workers will receive between $100 and $300 depending on how many hours they work each week.
The company on Thursday reported a surprisingly strong quarter and the pay hikes signal both confidence about an economic recovery and potentially increased competition for workers as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic.
A year ago this month, Darden closed all of its dining rooms. Casual dining chains were especially hard hit because unlike pizza places or fast foot chains, they had neither drive up windows nor well-established delivery service to offset the loss of business due to pandemic restrictions.
About 99 percent of Darden's dining rooms have since re-opened with at least partial capacity. The rapid vaccine rollout and stimulus checks are fueling sales this year. For the week ending March 21, same-store sales for the company rose 5 percent compared with the same period in 2019.
In the fiscal third quarter, which ended Feb. 28, Darden's sales fell 26 percent to $1.73 billion, better than the $1.6 billion Wall Street had expected. Net income fell 44 percent to $128.7 million, or 98 cents per share. That easily beat the 70 cents analysts had forecast.
Ex-HP CEO, NBA exec named to GM board
DETROIT — General Motors expanded its board to 13 members and appointed former Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman and NBA executive Mark Tatum as directors.
Seven of GM's directors, more than half, are women, including chair and CEO Mary Barra, who in 2014 became the first woman to lead a major U.S. automaker.
The 64-year-old Whitman, who also previously led eBay and the short-lived video app Quibi, joins GM at a time when the 112-year-old company is refashioning itself as a maker of electric vehicles, rather than big pickups with gas-powered combustion engines.
Tatum, 51, is deputy commissioner and chief operating officer of the National Basketball Association. Tatum's father was born in Jamaica and his mother is Vietnamese. He was born in Vietnam and raised in Brooklyn.
Ex-Google CEO gives $150M for research
NEW YORK — Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy, have given $150 million to a research institute to establish a "new era of biology" aimed at battling diseases with a mix of data and life science studies.
The Massachusetts-based Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard will use the funds to build a new center that will bring together academia and industry to merge the two disciplines in an effort to make people healthier.
"Until now, these fields have largely developed in parallel," the Broad Institute said in a statement on Thursday. "Their convergence will create a new era of biology, one that is expected to yield a deep understanding of biological processes, with the ultimate aim of improving human health through more powerful disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment."
Experts say the initiative sets a precedent for building more research centers that mix the two disciplines.
"There is a huge need in the biology field to bring in computational and data science expertise," said Peng Qiu, a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology who studies the subject, adding, the need for integrating the two fields "has been well recognized in the research community."
Schmidt was Google's CEO from 2001 to 2011, a time of rapid growth for the company. He later became executive chairman for Google, and in 2015, for its new parent company, Alphabet, before resigning as chairman in 2018. The Schmidt family is ranked as one of the top donors in the United States.