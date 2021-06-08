Stocks stagger to the finish line as new meme stocks emerge; jobs openings in US jump 12% in April

Stocks mostly rise; Wendy's a meme stock?
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes meandered to another uneven finish June 8 after spending much of the day swaying between small gains and losses. The modest moves reflect a wait-and-see attitude among investors amid a light week of earnings and new economic data, though some corners of the market — cryptocurrencies and some social media-hyped stocks — kept traders busy.
The S&P 500 inched up after earlier veering between a loss of 0.4 percent and a gain of 0.2 percent. The benchmark index has barely moved the last two days after notching two straight weekly gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped, while the Nasdaq mustered a gain. Smaller company stocks once again outpaced the broader market.
The S&P 500 remains close to its May 7th all-time high, but has not been able to climb higher.
"We haven't moved materially lower, probably because right now there aren't a lot of catalysts to move the market one way or the other," said Tom Hainlin of U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Elsewhere, Wendy's jumped almost 26 percent and Clover Health Investments soared 85.8 percent as they seemingly joined GameStop, theater owner AMC and other companies that have gained the attention of individual investors taking their cues from social media forums.
Job openings surge to record 9.3M
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at break-neck speed.
The number of job openings soared 12 percent from the 8.3 million counted in March.
But employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1 percent from March, according to a U.S. Labor Department report June 8, suggesting that positions are opening faster than companies can fill them.
"More than a year after horrific job losses and wage cuts, job seekers have a strong hand in the labor market again. Demand for workers is surging as the broader economy starts to emerge from the pandemic," said Nick Bunker, director of the Hiring Lab. "At the same time, supply is restrained as workers are slow to find their post-pandemic normal. The result is a labor market that has snapped back quicker than many expected."
Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the biggest increase in job openings.
The number of Americans quitting their jobs rose 11 percent to almost 4 million in April, the highest figure in records going back to 2000.
Trade gap dips as exports climb
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April to $68.9 billion as an improving global economy boosted sales of American exports.
The April deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was down 8.2 percent from a record March deficit of $75 billion, the U.S. Commerce Department reported June 8.
The improving economic situation overseas drove up demand for American goods while domestic demand for imports slowed.
In April, exports of U.S. goods and services rose 1.1 percent to $205 billion while imports declined 1.4 percent to $273.9 billion. Part of the boost in exports came from a $1.4 billion increase in sales of civilian aircraft, a positive sign that a rebound in air travel from depressed pandemic levels is prompting stronger sales of jetliners.
The drop in imports reflected a $1.1 billion decline in purchases of foreign-made autos and auto parts.
The politically sensitive deficit with China fell to $25.8 billion in April, down 6.7 percent from the March imbalance.
World Bank sees 5.6% growth for year
WASHINGTON — The World Bank is upgrading the outlook for global growth this year, predicting that COVID-19 vaccinations and massive government stimulus in rich countries will power the fastest worldwide expansion in nearly five decades.
In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, out Tuesday, the 189-country anti-poverty agency forecasts that the world economy will grow 5.6 percent this year, up from the 4.1 percent projection in January. The global economy last year shrank 3.5 percent as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted trade and forced businesses to close and consumers to stay home.
The projected expansion would make 2021 the fastest year of growth since the 1973 rate of 6.6 percent.
But the 2021 rebound will be uneven, the bank predicts, led by rich countries such as the United States that could afford to spend vast amounts of taxpayer money to support their economies.
China — the world's No. 2 economy and the first to emerge from the coronavirus recession — is forecast to grow 8.5 percent in 2021 after expanding just 2.3 percent last year.
The 19 European countries that share the euro currency are collectively expected to 4.2 percent, reversing last year's 6.6 percent drop.
Swaths of web go down after outage
LONDON — Dozens of websites briefly went offline around the globe June 8, including CNN, The New York Times and Britain's government home page, after an outage at the cloud service Fastly, illustrating how vital a small number of behind-the-scenes companies have become to running the internet.
The sites that could not be reached also included some Amazon pages, the Financial Times, Reddit, Twitch and The Guardian.
Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 6 a.m. Eastern time. About an hour later, the company said: "The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied."
Most of the sites soon appeared to be back online.
Fastly said it had identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions, meaning the outage appeared to be caused internally. Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or other mischief.
Still, major futures markets in the U.S. dipped sharply minutes after the outage, which came a month after a cyberattack forced the shutdown of the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S.