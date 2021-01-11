Stocks snap winning streak as investors pull back; bootmaker Dr. Martens kicks off IPO process

Stocks take breather after 4-day run
NEW YORK — Stocks pulled back on Wall Street Monday as markets around the world paused following record-setting runs.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent, breaking a four-day winning streak. Tesla, Amazon, Apple and other big gainers over the past year led the way lower, even as financial, health care and energy stocks notched gains. Treasury yields continued to rise.
Analysts said a pullback was no surprise following the big rally recently for everything from stocks to bond yields to commodities amid a wave of optimism. With Democrats set to take control of Washington, investors expect Congress to try soon to deliver more stimulus to the economy through larger cash payments for Americans and other programs. That's building on top of enthusiasm already built about a powerful economic recovery coming later this year as COVID-19 vaccines roll out.
The market managed to look past much of last week's bad news, including the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, surging virus cases, and a disappointing employment report, said Julian Emanuel, BTIG chief equity and derivatives strategist. That both speaks to the market's resiliency and could signal a change in attitudes.
"The fact that the market shrugged all of this news off, it's ushering in a more speculative stage in the bull market," he said.
Bootmaker Dr. Martens files for IPO
LONDON — The maker of Dr. Martens boots, the chunky-soled footwear once championed by rebellious young people but now favored by celebrities like Rihanna, plans to sell shares to the public as the existing owners seek to profit from growth of the iconic brand.
Dr. Martens Ltd. said Monday that current investors plan to sell at least 25 percent of their stake in an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange.
Permira Funds, a London-based private equity investor, bought Dr. Martens in 2014.
Dr. Martens CEO Kenny Wilson said the IPO underscored the brand's "global growth potential" after revenue increased by 39 percent over the past two financial years to about $900 million. The company is expanding online sales to complement revenue from 130 shops in 60 countries.
Business grows skittish about Trump, GOP
WASHINGTON — Corporate America is quickly distancing itself from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, with many of the biggest names in business — Goldman Sachs, Coca Cola, Ford, and Blue Cross Blue Shield — suspending political donations after a Trump-inspired mob ransacked the U.S. Capitol in a deadly and violent spree last Wednesday.
For now, the move is about affirming the rule of law and the clear results of an election that will elevate Democrat Joe Biden to the presidency. But it also signals that companies are growing skittish about lawmakers who backed Trump's false claims of election fraud, possibly depriving Republicans of public backing from business groups who until recently were the heart of the GOP's political brand.
"This is spreading like wildfire," said Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at Yale University's management school who consults with CEOs. "The U.S. business community has interests fully in alignment with the American public and not with Trump's autocratic bigoted wing of the GOP."
Yet the "pausing" of donations announced by many companies — including Marriott, American Express, AT&T, JPMorgan Chase, Dow and others — was unlikely to deliver a serious blow to Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn Biden's win.
Ben & Jerry's gets into pet food game
NEW YORK — Think your dog deserves dessert? So does Ben & Jerry's.
The venerable Vermont ice cream company said Monday it's introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the pet food market. Doggie Desserts, sold in 4-ounce cups, go on sale in U.S. supermarkets and pet stores later this month.
The treats come in two flavors: pumpkin with cookies and peanut butter with pretzels. Both are made with a base of sunflower butter. They're made from the same ingredients Ben & Jerry's uses in its non-dairy human desserts.
Ben & Jerry's is the latest food company to pivot to pets, sensing opportunity as more Americans acquire furry friends. The number of U.S. households with pets rose 6.5 percent to 84.9 million between 2015 and 2020, according to the American Pet Products Association, a trade group.
The treats — $2.99 per cup or $4.99 for four — will be placed near the popsicles in grocery store frozen food aisles, a few doors down from Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
Ford takes 2 vehicle of year awards
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.'s new electric Mustang Mach E is the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and the company's F-150 pickup won truck honors from a group of auto journalists.
Hyundai's Elantra compact car took Car of the Year as all three awards were announced during a Monday webcast.
About 50 automotive journalists serve as judges, for the three awards, which are announced every January. They're chosen from dozens of candidates and must be new or substantially changed. Automakers often use the awards in advertising.
The judges evaluate finalists on value, innovation, design, performance, safety, technology and driver satisfaction. The selection process started last summer.
Utility of the Year finalists included the Mach E as well as the Genesis GV80 and the Land Rover Defender. Pickup finalists included the F-150 as well as the Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Ram 1500 TRX.
In addition to the Elantra, car finalists included the Genesis G80 and the Nissan Sentra.