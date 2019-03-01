S&P snaps a 3-day losing streak
NEW YORK — Health care and technology companies helped lift U.S. stocks higher Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak for the S&P 500 and giving the benchmark index its fifth consecutive weekly gain.
Renewed optimism for a potential resolution to the U.S.-China trade conflict helped put investors in a buying mood following a Bloomberg story saying U.S. officials are preparing a deal that could be signed within a month.
The trade war between the world's largest economies has raised prices for consumers and companies. It's also deepened concerns that escalating tariffs could worsen the global economy's slowdown.
Even so, investors' jitters over trade and signs of a slowing global economy have been eased by confidence in the prospects for steady U.S. growth and an increasingly hands-off Federal Reserve. That's fueled the market's strong start to this year following its steep sell-off at the end of 2018.
"Clearly, the tariffs negotiations are moving in the right direction, as far as the market is concerned, and that's positive," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The other positive is that the Fed remains on hold ... and they have been telegraphing that they remain patient on interest rate hikes."
Lyft reveals financial data before IPO
NEW YORK — Ride-hailing giant Lyft is releasing financial details about the company in a federal filing before it begins selling its stock to the public.
The company said its revenue grew from $343.3 million in 2016 to $1.1 billion in 2017 and $2.2 billion in 2018, representing year-over-year growth rates of 209 percent and 103 percent respectively.
Lyft has been in a race with competitor Uber to be first to offer its stock to the public. Uber is expected to file its own initial public offering later this year.
Together, the two could raise billions of dollars to fuel their expansions and offer the first chance to buy into the ride-hailing phenomenon.
Lyft, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, was valued at just over $15 billion last year.
Walmart pivots on disabled greeters
NEW YORK — After more than a week of backlash, Walmart is pledging to make "every effort" to find other roles for disabled workers who'd accused the retailer of targeting them as it phases out the "people greeter" job at 1,000 stores.
Greg Foran, CEO of Walmart's U.S. stores, said in a memo to store managers Thursday night that "we are taking some specific steps to support" greeters with disabilities. Walmart released the memo publicly.
Walmart told greeters around the country last week that their positions were being eliminated in favor of an expanded "customer host" role. Greeters with cerebral palsy, spina bifida and other physical disabilities feared they'd be out of work, sparking protests.
Walmart says it has already started making job offers to greeters with disabilities.
Southwest sues union over slowdowns
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is suing its mechanics' union over what it claims is an illegal work slowdown that is grounding planes and disrupting flights.
It's Southwest's second lawsuit in three years against the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association and the result of raw feelings on both sides after more than six years of fruitless contract negotiations.
Southwest charges that some workers are pulling planes out of service for minor mechanical items to gain leverage in contract talks. Union representatives have said that supervisors at Southwest pressure mechanics to approve planes for flight, which they say is a safety hazard.
Cuomo: Amazon doesn't seem interested
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his efforts to get Amazon back on board with a New York headquarters have not worked — but he doesn't want the failed Amazon deal to drive other companies away.
The Democratic governor said Friday that he has spoken to Amazon executives in the two weeks since they pulled the plug on a planned secondary headquarters in New York and that they did not indicate they might reconsider.
Cuomo was interviewed on WNYC radio the day an open letter from business leaders appeared in The New York Times urging Amazon not to abandon the New York plans. Amazon officials have not commented on the appeal.
Cuomo said the letter is intended to let other companies to know that New York is "open for business."
Factories grew at slower pace in Feb.
BALTIMORE — American manufacturers expanded at a slower rate in February, as the pace of new orders, production and employment each slipped.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Friday that its manufacturing index fell to 54.2 last month, down from 56.6 in January. Readings above 50 signal growth in manufacturing and the sector has been expanding for the past 30 months.
The decline might have reflected the colder weather in February as well as the short month, rather than an outright deceleration, said Tim Fiore, chair of the ISM manufacturing business survey committee.
Adjusting for those two factors, Fiore said, "It was a stable month. Nothing wrong with a stable month." He suggested that the index pointed to overall economic growth of roughly 2.5 percent.