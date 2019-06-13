US stocks snap short losing streak
NEW YORK — Gains in energy and Internet companies helped drive stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak for the market in an otherwise choppy week of trading.
The gains were initially fueled by rising oil prices, which boosted energy companies following a suspected attack on two oil tankers in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The sector sustained its gains as a mix of media, internet and consumer-oriented companies took the lead in pushing every major index higher. Small company stocks rose more than the rest of the market.
Investors have been searching for direction as they cautiously await any new developments on the global trade war between the U.S. and China. Any continued escalations could crimp global economic growth and put the brakes on what is poised to be the longest economic expansion in U.S. history.
Anticipation of next week's Federal Reserve meeting of policyholders helped lift the market Thursday, said Jeff Zipper, managing director at U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.
"You've got two competing forces here right now," Zipper said. "The lingering issue of when is this trade tariff deal going to get resolved, and a more dovish Fed."
Last week, Fed chair Jerome Powell set off a rally after he signaled that the central bank is willing to cut interest rates to help stabilize the economy if the trade war between Washington and Beijing starts to crimp growth.
Southwest pushes back Max return
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is delaying expectations for return of the Boeing 737 Max, which remains grounded after two deadly crashes.
Southwest, which has 34 Max jets, said Thursday that it removed the plane from its schedule for an additional month, through Sept. 2. That's causing Southwest to cancel about 100 flights a day.
The airline says it is waiting for more information from Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration about changes to flight software and pilot training.
Southwest says it's still confident the plane will be safe once the FAA approves Boeing's changes.
The flight software was triggered by faulty sensor readings before crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. Pilots failed to overcome automatic nose-down commands from the plane. The investigations are continuing.
Firms decry tariffs in Trump letter
NEW YORK — More than 600 companies and trade associations, including Walmart and Target, have signed a letter telling President Donald Trump that an escalating trade war with China will hurt families, jobs and the U.S. economy.
The letter, dated Thursday and organized by a business coalition called Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, comes as the US. Trade Representative's office is set to hold public hearings Monday that will consider extending the 25% tariffs to practically all Chinese imports not already hit with levies, including toys, shirts, household goods and sneakers.
Trump has already imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion of goods from China.
The letter calls for the White House to remove the tariffs, saying they will have "a significant, negative long-term impact on American businesses, farmers, families and the U.S. economy."
Target adds a new delivery option
NEW YORK — In the latest salvo in the delivery wars, Target is offering same-day delivery on thousands of items for $9.99 per order through a delivery startup it purchased nearly two years ago
Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery through Shipt had to go to the startup's website and pay $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership. This week, Target incorporated the Shipt feature on its website.
Target says the same-day option will cover 65,000 items. Shoppers using Target's loyalty card will get a 5% discount.
Last month, Walmart rolled out next-day delivery with a minimum order of $35 on its most popular items in certain cities. Amazon has upgraded its free shipping option for Prime members who pay $119 a year to one-day delivery.
Bitcoin power use equal to Vegas: report
BERLIN — Researchers calculate that the electricity required for the virtual currency bitcoin generates as much carbon dioxide as a city like Las Vegas.
The Technical University of Munich said Thursday that researcher Christian Stoll and colleagues first calculated the power consumption of the entire bitcoin network. They then combined the results with the carbon emissions from electricity production in the countries where the computers were located, concluding that bitcoin's carbon footprint in late 2018 was 22-22.9 megatons of CO2 per year.
Stoll, who also works at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said the findings should prompt policymakers to consider regulating bitcoin so it uses mainly low-carbon, renewable energy.
Alex de Vries, a bitcoin expert who wasn't involved in the study, said the figures were plausible and probably on the conservative side.
Mortgage rates in US change little
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were little changed this week, after six straight weeks of declines putting them at historically low levels.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage held steady from last week at 3.82 percent, its lowest point since September 2017. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.62 percent.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.26% from 3.28%.
The declining rates have been a boon to potential purchasers in the spring home buying season, and the number of prospective buyers seeking mortgages jumped last month.
Google expands in OK, makes $6M grant
PRYOR, Okla. — Google has announced a $600 million expansion project at a data center in Pryor, Oklahoma, and a $6 million grant for computer science education for students in 4-H chapters in rural areas of 20 states.
The announcement was made Thursday outside the data center.
The expansion project is expected to add about 100 workers to the more than 400 now employed at the center that opened in 2011.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the grant will be used to teach coding and leadership skills.
Suit: Alexa records kids without consent
SEATTLE — A lawsuit claims Amazon is violating laws in at least eight states by recording children without consent through Alexa devices.
The Seattle Times reported the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court alleges the voice-controlled virtual assistant devices permanently records millions of children without their consent or parents' consent. It claims the devices can identify individual voices and Amazon could ask for consent when a new person uses the device.
The suit claims Amazon's failure to obtain consent violates recording laws in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Washington.
An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.
The Seattle suit filed on behalf of a 10-year-old Massachusetts girl is similar to another lawsuit filed the same day in a state court in Los Angeles.
Tyson enters plant-based meat market
CHICAGO — One of the world's largest meat producers is entering the fast-growing market for plant-based meat alternatives.
Tyson Foods will begin selling nuggets made from pea protein at grocery stores this summer. A blended burger made from beef and pea protein will follow this fall.
Both products will be sold under a new brand, Raised and Rooted, which will continue to develop new plant-based products and blends.
Health and environmental concerns are fueling the growing global trend toward plant-based eating. Startups like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have also raised consumers' interest with products that closely mimic meat in taste and texture.
U.S. sales of meat substitutes are expected to jump 78% to $2.5 billion between 2018 and 2023, according to Euromonitor. Tyson could upend market because of its sheer size and distribution capacity.
TVA to remove coal ash near river
NASHVILLE — The nation's largest public utility on Thursday agreed to dig up and remove about 12 million cubic yards of coal ash from unlined pits at a Tennessee coal-burning power plant.
Prompted by two environmental groups, the state sued the Tennessee Valley Authority in 2015 over pollution from coal ash dumps at the Gallatin Fossil Plant. State officials say in court documents that pollutants leach from the ash into the groundwater and then enter the Cumberland River, a source of drinking water for Nashville.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the environmental groups announced a settlement with TVA on Thursday. The utility has agreed to excavate the majority of the coal ash stored at Gallatin and recycle it or remove it to a lined, permitted landfill. It will also develop a plan for dealing with pollution from ash remaining on site.
TVA, which provides power to more than 10 million people in parts of seven Southern states, has recently come under increased scrutiny for its handling of coal ash, the byproduct of burning coal for power.