Stocks snap 4-day losing streak; environmental groups threaten SC pellet plant with lawsuit

Wall St. steadies self, halts losing streak
NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street shrugged off an early slide and closed higher Tuesday, halting the first four-day losing streak since the market was selling off in the early days of the pandemic.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.1 percent, led by solid gains in technology and communications stocks, and companies that rely on consumer spending. Banks, health care and energy stocks closed lower. Home builders surged following a report showing U.S. home sales jumped in August.
The gains helped the market recover some of its losses a day after stocks tumbled amid a raft of worries about the pandemic and governments' response to it.
Wall Street has suddenly lost momentum in September following months of powerful gains that returned the S&P 500 to a record. The benchmark index is down 5.3 percent this month, while the Nasdaq is off nearly 7 percent. A long list of concerns for investors has caused big swings in the market, from worries that stocks have grown too expensive to frustration about Congress' refusal so far to deliver more aid to the struggling economy.
"Right now it's kind of reality is setting in, looking at valuations and realizing that coronavirus is still prevalent, we don't have a vaccine and we don't know who's going to be in the White House in 2021," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest.
SC pellet plan under fire for emissions
RIDGELAND — Environmental groups threatened to sue a wood pellet factory on Tuesday, accusing it of releasing more than 100 tons of air pollution a year in violation of the Clean Air Act.
A legal notice filed against Jasper Pellets says the plant in Ridgeland is operating equipment without a federal permit that is required because of the amount of pollutants it emits. The factory turns raw wood into compressed pellets to fuel power plants, many of them overseas.
The Charleston-based Coastal Conservation League, represented by The Environmental Integrity Project and the Southern Environmental Law Center, said the factory emits more than 100 tons yearly of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, which can produce ozone and smog when combined with sunlight.
Jasper Pellets, which announced in June 2018 under the name Ridgeland Pellet Co. that its $8.1 million investment in the factory would create 27 jobs over five years, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The legal notice is meant to encourage the company to fix the violations before a lawsuit is filed. Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Heather Hillaker said the aim is not to shut the plant down, but to make sure the company abides by the law to protect the health of people living nearby.
US homes sales rise 2.4% in Aug.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Sales of existing homes rose 2.4 percent in August to its highest level since 2006 as the housing market recovers from a widespread shutdown brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes sold last month. Sales are up 10.5 percent from a year ago
It's the the third straight gain for sales of existing homes following big, consecutive declines in March, April and May.
The median price for an existing single-family home reached $315,000 in August, up 11.7% from August 2019.
US seeks to block goods over forced labor
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan bill aimed at keeping goods out of the U.S. that are made with the forced labor of detained ethnic minorities in China passed overwhelmingly Tuesday in the House of Representatives.
That’s despite some concerns about the potential economic effects. The House voted 406-3 to declare that any goods produced in the vast Xinjiang region of northwestern China are presumptively made with the forced labor of detained Uighurs and other ethnic minorities, and therefore banned from being imported to the U.S.
If enacted into law, it could have significant ripple effects in global trade.
More cities vow to divest from fossil fuel
BERLIN — Ten cities around the world on Tuesday joined New York and London in committing to divest from fossil fuel companies as part of efforts to combat climate change.
Berlin, Cape Town, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Oslo and others pledged to take "all possible steps to divest city assets from fossil fuel companies and (increase) financial investments in climate solutions."
The cities that have a total of 36 million residents — which also include Bristol, Durban, Milan, Pittsburgh and Vancouver — said they will ensure that pension funds and other public money will be invested in "a green and just recovery from COVID-19."
Environmental campaigners and top officials such as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have warned that trillions being spent by governments to stimulate pandemic-wracked economies should not be used to subsidize fossil fuel companies, which could jeopardize efforts to tackle another global crisis: climate change.
Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller expressed hope that the cities' decision to pull out of "climate-damaging and ethically problematic investment strategies" would send a political signal to other investors to do the same.
Canadian union, Ford agree on contract
DETROIT — The union representing Canadian auto workers says it has reached a tentative three-year contract deal with Ford to build five new electric vehicles at a factory near Toronto.
Unifor said the deal was reached early Tuesday after an all-night bargaining session. Workers will vote on the agreement on Sunday
It includes $1.46 billion in factory investments at Ford's three Canadian factories that employ about 5,400 workers.