Stocks snap 3-day winning streak; Uber announces job cuts ahead of earnings

Wall Street dips to week's first loss
NEW YORK — Stocks fell on Wall Street on Wednesday, sending the market to its first loss in three days, after more depressing data rolled in on the devastation sweeping the global economy.
The S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent, and three out of four stocks in the index sank. But the market's losses would have been much worse if not for continued gains for technology stocks. Momentum for Microsoft, Apple and other tech stocks has proven to be nearly unstoppable this year, even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and more gains for them almost singlehandedly kept Wall Street steady for much of Wednesday's trading.
Financial stocks weighed particularly heavy on the market. Banks have been some of the hardest-hit stocks this year, largely on worries that all the job losses caused by the recession will saddle them with mountains of bad loans.
Energy stocks were also down after oil prices gave up some of their gains from earlier in the week.
Uber lays off 3,700, CEO waives pay
NEW YORK — Uber is cutting 3,700 full-time workers and its CEO will give up his base salary with the nation largely still in lockdown.
The company said Wednesday that the layoffs and related costs such as severance will reach about $20 million.
Uber had already imposed a hiring freeze and has offered up to 14 days of financial assistance to drivers and delivery workers who were diagnosed with COVID-19, or placed in quarantine. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary through year-end.
The company, which is scheduled to report quarterly financial results Thursday, said it is evaluating other cost cuts.
GM profit falls 88%; 2Q likely worse
DETROIT — General Motors' first-quarter net income fell 88 percent, but it still managed to make $247 million despite the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. automakers suspended production in much of the world in late March. That cut revenue for the quarter by 6 percent to $32.7 billion, which was better than expected.
During the past two months GM has canceled its quarterly dividend for the first time in six years, suspended share buybacks and drew $16 billion from credit lines to prepare for the pandemic.
The company also withdrew its financial guidance for the year.
The second quarter almost certainly will be worse than the first. GM has had little cash coming in ever since because automakers count revenue when vehicles are shipped from factories.
GM expects to restart the majority of its factories in the U.S. and Canada on May 18. The company says it will take extensive safety measure to protect employees from the virus.
Its crosstown rivals, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, are likely to reopen their plants on the same day.
US to issue rare 20-year bond
WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department is detailing how it plans to borrow a record-breaking $2.99 trillion in debt this quarter which will include issuing for the first time since 1986 a 20-year bond.
The Treasury faces an unprecedented need for credit because of the trillions of dollars the government is spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in the loss of millions of jobs.
And the nation is likely headed for a deep recession.
Treasury officials said Wednesday that the 20-year bond will first be auctioned on May 20 with the goal of raising $20 billion. That will be followed by $17 billion auctions in June and July.
Senior officials believe the Treasury market will be able to handle the big increase in the government's borrowing needs. Officials said they have already raised $1.5 trillion of the $2.99 trillion in increased debt in April.
EU sees historic recession this year
BRUSSELS — The European Union predicted Wednesday "a recession of historic proportions this year" due to the impact of the coronavirus as it released its first official estimates of the damage the pandemic is inflicting on the bloc's economy.
The 27-nation EU economy is predicted to contract by 7.5 percent this year, before growing by about 6 perent in 2021. The group of 19 nations using the euro as their currency will see a record decline of 7.75 percent this year, and grow by 6.25 percent in 2021, the European Commission said in an economic forecast.
With the spread slowing in most European countries, people are cautiously venturing out from confinement and gradually returning to work, but strict health measures remain in place amid concern of a second wave of outbreaks and any return to something like normal life is at least months away.
The pandemic has hurt consumer spending, industrial output, investment, trade, capital flows and supply chains. It has also hit jobs. The unemployment rate across the 27-nation EU is forecast to rise from 6.7 percent in 2019 to 9 percent in 2020 but then fall to around 8 percent in 2021, the commission said.
German factory orders skid in March
BERLIN — German factory orders plunged by 15.6 percent in March compared with the previous month as countries around Europe and beyond started shutting down public life and businesses, official data showed Wednesday.
Demand from both domestic and foreign customers for goods made in Europe's biggest economy plummeted by a similar amount, the Economy Ministry said.
There was a particularly steep drop in orders for investment goods such as factory machinery, which were down 22.6 percent.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.