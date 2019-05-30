Stocks muster slight gains on listless day
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes capped a day of listless trading with modest gains Thursday, snapping the market's two-day losing streak.
A late flurry of buying helped lift the indexes, which had spent much of the day moving sideways after an early rally lost momentum. Even so, the market remained on track for its fourth straight weekly loss and its first monthly decline of the year.
Gains in technology, health care and consumer discretionary stocks outweighed losses in energy, financials and other sectors. Bond prices rose again, sending yields lower. Oil and gas prices fell sharply.
Stocks have been sliding in volatile trading all month as investors come to grips with the potential impact that the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China could have on corporate and economic growth. With one day left of trading in May, the S&P 500 is heading for a monthly loss of about 5.3%.
Uber sales rise, but so do losses
NEW YORK — Uber is continuing to bleed money even as it posts dramatic revenue growth.
In its first financial release since its lackluster debut on Wall Street, Uber reported Thursday that its revenue rose to $3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2019, up 20% from the same time last year. But the ride-hailing giant posted $1 billion in losses as it fights to maintain its share of the market.
Uber, like its main U.S. competitor Lyft, has spent heavily on rider promotions and driver incentives to gain market share, one reason the companies have struggled to reach profitability. Both are dealing with intense competition, high costs to pay drivers, increased regulation by cites and a long, uncertain road to the development of autonomous vehicles.
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said customer engagement across Uber's platform was higher than ever, with an average of 17 million trips per day.
GM seat belt recall is revisited
DETROIT — The U.S. government's highway safety agency is investigating whether a 5-year-old General Motors seat belt recall fixed the problem.
The recall covered about 1.4 million Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia and Saturn Outlook SUVs from the 2009-2014 model years.
GM originally did the recall because a flexible steel cable connecting the front seat belts to the vehicle could separate. If that happens, it may not restrain a person in a crash.
GM dealers were to inspect the cables and replace them if needed. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted on its website Thursday that it has four complaints that seat belts failed in the SUVs after recall repairs were done. No injuries were reported.
Dig in: $400M Texas dredging begins
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Let the digging begin.
Ceremonies were held Wednesday to kick off expansion of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in a bid to attract larger oil tankers to Texas.
Illinois-based Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. won the $92 million contract to deepen and widen the channel as part of a more than $400 million project. The federal government and the Port of Corpus Christi are funding the upgrades, to be completed in 2022.
The Corpus Christi Ship Channel depth will increase to 54 feet from 47 feet. The width will expand from 400 feet to 530 feet.
Corpus Christi's Harbor Bridge, which opened in 1959 with a 138-foot clearance, is being replaced with a larger span.
Long-term home loan rates fall
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell for the fifth consecutive week, tipping the key 30-year loan average below 4% for the first time in nearly a year and a half.
The declining rates have been a boon to potential purchasers in the spring home buying season. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.99% from 4.06% last week. It was the first time it ran below 4% since January 2018. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.56%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.46% from 3.51%.
ACLU: JPMorgan settles paternal leave suit
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A civil rights group says JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by male employees who say they were denied additional paid parental leave between 2011 and 2017.
The settlement was announced Thursday by the American Civil Liberties Union and the law firm Outten & Golden.
Chase employee Derek Rotondo filed an equal opportunity claim in 2017 when he tried to get 14 additional paid weeks after his son was born. He was told by Chase that while mothers are eligible for 16 weeks as primary caregivers, non-primary caregivers were only eligible for two weeks.
Chase adopted a gender neutral policy after Rotondo made his claim.
A Chase spokesman welcomed the agreement and thanked Rotondo for raising the issue.