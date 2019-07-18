Stocks shake off an early loss
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks reversed course from an early slump and closed higher Thursday to break a two-day losing streak after technology and bank stocks rallied.
Corporate earnings are in full swing and investors have been cautiously assessing results and company statements. The volatile market is still on track for a weekly loss despite the S&P 500 opening the week with a record high close. The pullback has barely dented the big gains made by every major index this year, including a 19.5% rise for the S&P 500 index.
The latest batch of results are providing a better picture of the economy after months of ups and downs in the market because of policy concerns and lingering trade disputes.
"We've been watching the game and now we actually get to see the scorecard," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.
The results so far have reflected financial strength from banks as the broader economy holds up with solid job growth and consumer confidence.
"The consumers are still making things happen out there and it's showing up in the earnings to a surprising degree," he said.
Southwest nixed Max flights to rise
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is again pushing back the date it expects to be able to fly the grounded Boeing 737 Max jet, meaning more flight cancellations.
Southwest said Thursday that it was taking the plane out of its schedule through Nov. 2, a month longer than before.
Without the plane, Southwest says it will drop about 180 flights a day from its schedule, up from 150.
Southwest is also delaying the addition of new pilots as a result of the Max grounding.
The Max was grounded after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. It's not clear when it will be cleared to fly after Boeing makes fixes to flight-control software.
Southwest had 34 Max jets when the plane was grounded in March, and the airline expected to receive more as the year went on, but Boeing halted deliveries. One of the planes was preparing to depart from Charleston International when the grounding order took effect.
Toys R Us makes small return
NEW YORK — The first two new Toys R Us stores will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.
Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, says an online experience will follow. He says brand partners and more details will be announced in coming weeks.
Plans are to open a store in the Galleria mall in Houston and in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J. The first two locations will be about 6,500 square feet — a fraction of the brand's big box stores, which were about 30,000 square feet.
Barry noted stores opened later will be about 10,000 square feet.
Morgan Stanley profit slips on less trading
NEW YORK — Morgan Stanley's second-quarter profits fell by 9% from a year ago, as Wall Street's smallest big bank did not benefit as much from rising interest rates and instead was impacted by a slowdown in trading.
The New York-based company said it earned a profit of $2.2 billion, or $1.23 per share, down from a profit of $2.27 billion, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for Morgan Stanley to earn $1.14 a share.
Unlike its bigger competitors, Morgan Stanley is not as positively impacted by higher interest rates because the bank's primary businesses involve trading, advising companies on deal-making, and its steadier wealth management division.
Duke sued for coal ash spill damage
RALEIGH — The federal, North Carolina and Virginia governments want a judge to declare the country's largest electricity company liable for environmental damage from a leak five years ago that left miles of a river shared by the two states coated in hazardous coal ash.
Government lawyers on Thursday sought to have Charlotte-based Duke Energy declared responsible for harming fish, birds, amphibians and the bottom of the Dan River. Lawyers say high levels of hazardous substances like arsenic and selenium poured into the river.
A settlement also filed with the court for public review indicates the restoration work is close to wrapping up. Duke Energy says three years of testing until 2017 found no long-term effects to the waterway. The company pleaded guilty to environmental crimes in 2015 and paid $102 million.
Long-term home loan rates rise
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week after three weeks of holding steady, tipped higher by expectations that the Federal Reserve could reduce interest rates soon.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage increased to 3.81% from 3.75% last week. Those are historically low levels for the key rate, which a year ago was 4.52%
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans ticked up to 3.23% from 3.22%.
Nashville nets 17M air travelers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville International Airport saw more than 17 million passengers pass through its doors during the last fiscal year.
The Tennessean reported the airport has now exceeded attendance records for the sixth consecutive fiscal year. The airport saw 2.2 million more passengers from July 2018 through June 2019 than when compared to the previous fiscal year, marking an increase of about 15%.
Airport CEO Doug Kreulen says the airport's passenger growth is unprecedented. It expects to see more than 18 million passengers this calendar year.
The airport is expected to have an economic impact of about $7.1 billion on the area. It offers about 540 daily flights and is in the middle of an expansion that includes additional parking, a new concourse and a hotel.
Conviction of 'Pharma Bro' upheld
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court has upheld the securities fraud conviction against former drug company CEO Martin Shkreli.
Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison last year for looting a company he founded, Retrophin, of $11 million to pay back investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.
Before his arrest, Shkreli was best known for buying the rights to a lifesaving drug at another company in 2014 and raising the price from $13.50 to $750 per pill.
He also gained notoriety for attacking critics on social media under the moniker "Pharma Bro." He was barred from Twitter for posts about a female journalist.
EU fines US chipmaker over pricing
BRUSSELS — The European Union on Thursday fined U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm $271 million, accusing it of "predatory pricing" to drive a competitor out of the market.
EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the U.S. company was abusing its market dominance in 3G baseband chipsets and sold below cost to force startup Icera out of the market. Icera was seen as a rival that could eventually threaten Qualcomm's dominance, Vestager said.
Vestager said the market was too important to tolerate such abuse.
"Baseband chipsets are key components so mobile devices can connect to the internet. Qualcomm sold these products at a price below cost to key customers with the intention of eliminating a competitor," she said.
The fine represents 1.27% of Qualcomm's 2018 revenue. The EU had already fined Qualcomm $1.23 billion after concluding it bribed Apple to stifle competition.
Qualcomm said it plans to appeal Thursday's fine and denied the charges.
Renault chief bullish on Nissan deal
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France (AP) — Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard has expressed confidence that the French automaker's alliance with Nissan remains on track following the appointment of a new board at the Japanese firm in the wake of the scandal involving Carlos Ghosn, who chaired both companies.
Senard said Thursday that there has been no effort to renew merger talks with Fiat-Chrysler, which halted discussions last month despite making the initial approach.
He also said that during regular discussions with Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, Ghosn's name has not been mentioned recently.
Nissan's profits have tumbled since the November arrest of Ghosn on financial misconduct charges. He denies all charges against him.
Senard said that for Nissan to fix its problems, a "sense of urgency must be shared" by the new board.
Louvre covers name tied to opioids
PARIS — France's Louvre museum has taped over the name Sackler as donors to a wing of the building after protests against the family blamed for the opioid crisis in the United States.
An Associated Press photographer late Wednesday saw the name taped over on signs in the eastern antiquities wing, and a sign listing donors had been removed from its place on the wall, with only the holes and outline remaining.
The Sackler family is connected to the pharmaceutical company that makes OxyContin. Institutions that benefited from the family's largesse have been targeted by activists. New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has said it will no longer accept their money.
The Louvre's president told RTL radio there's a 20-year limit on naming rights and the Sackler wing was inaugurated in 1996.