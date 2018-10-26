Stocks are back in the red for the year after another wave of selling hit Wall Street on Friday.
The plunge closed out an unusually turbulent week of trading that had one huge gain sandwiched between massive losses.
A three-week slide has left the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for its worst month since February 2009, right before the stock market hit bottom following the 2008 financial crisis.
Longtime market favorites like Amazon.com led the way lower after reporting weak results. Technology and consumer-focused companies accounted for much of the sell-off.
Media and communications stocks, banks and health care companies also took heavy losses. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower, as investors sought out less risky assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell nearly 300 and the S&P 500, a benchmark for many stock index funds, is now down 9.3 percent from its September peak. That's just shy of what Wall Street considers a "correction," or a drop of 10 percent or more from a peak. The last S&P 500 correction happened in February.
The stock market has whipsawed all week, with the Dow slumping 500 Monday and Tuesday, plunging 608 on Wednesday, soaring 401 Thursday and then tumbling again on Friday.
The ups and downs came during the busiest week for third-quarter company earnings.
"We're going through this transition where, earlier in the year, the corporate earnings results were just a blowout and now they're more mixed," said David Lefkowitz, senior equity strategist Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. "That's causing some of this volatility."
Stock trading turned volatile in October after a placid summer, with big sell-offs in the sectors that have powered the bulk of the gains during the market's long bull run.
Disappointing quarterly results and outlooks have stoked investors' jitters over future growth in corporate profits, a key driver of the stock market.
Traders are worried that rising interest rates and the escalating U.S.-China trading dispute could hurt the economy and dampen gains in business earnings.
"There's still uncertainty facing equity investors," said Gary Pollack, managing director at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management. "And the GDP report this morning showed the economy slowing down from the second quarter."
The Commerce Department said the U.S. economy's gross domestic product, a measure of total output of goods and services, grew at a robust annual rate of 3.5 percent in the July-September quarter. That's higher than what many economists had been projecting, but lower than the 4.2 percent rate of growth in the second quarter.
While a sharp increase in personal consumption helped boost the overall GDP reading, there was also an increase in business inventories during the quarter. That could mean that companies may pull back on beefing up their stockpiles in the fourth quarter, Pollack said.
Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet slumped after both companies reported quarterly reported revenue figures that fell short of analysts' estimates.
Mattel dropped almost 3 percent after the toy maker served up quarterly results that fell short of forecasts. Colgate-Palmolive lost 6.6 percent after the maker of consumer products didn't earn as much revenue in the latest quarter as analysts expected.
In a rare bright spot, chipmaker Intel gained 3.1 percent after it reported strong quarterly results and raised its outlook.