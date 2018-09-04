Stocks slip as health and tech dip
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday as losses for health care and technology companies canceled out gains for banks.
Banks rose as interest rates climbed. Nike slumped after it gave a major endorsement deal to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, known for his protests of police brutality and racial injustice.
Investors didn't commit to many big moves as trading resumed after the Labor Day holiday. They are likely to focus on trade this week, as the U.S. is scheduled to resume trade talks with Canada on Wednesday and could announce new tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports later in the week.
Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at financial services firm Nationwide, said investors are paying less attention to trade-related headlines recently because they are fairly certain they know how the talks will end.
"I'm still pretty confident that before midterms or by the end of the year we're going to have a handshake agreement with the NAFTA region and China," he said.
Twitter CEO says firm isn't biased
WASHINGTON — Twitter's CEO says the company isn't biased against Republicans or Democrats and is working on ways to ensure that debate is healthier on its platform.
In prepared testimony released before a House hearing Wednesday, Jack Dorsey says he wants to be clear about one thing: "Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules."
The testimony comes as some Republicans say conservatives have been censored on social media.
Dorsey offered an explanation of how San Francisco-based Twitter uses "behavioral signals," such as the way accounts interact and behave on the service. Those signals can help weed out spam and abuse.
He says such behavioral analysis "does not consider in any way political views or ideology."
Lego profits hurt by Toys R Us closings
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Lego said Tuesday its revenue dipped in the first half of 2018, with business in North America hurt by changes in the retail industry such as the bankruptcy of store chain Toys R Us.
The privately-held company says revenue fell 5 percent to the U.S. equivalent of $2.2 billion in the January-June period compared with a year earlier. Net profit dropped 10 percent to $467 million. The company also blamed the weakening of the dollar. At constant currency rates, it said sales were stable.
Lego says revenue growth in western Europe was in the "low single digits" while it declined slightly in North America. China continued to perform strongly, with revenue growing by double-digits.
"We are especially satisfied with our performance given the challenges of the changing retail landscape, including the closure of Toys R Us," in the United States, Britain and Australia, Christiansen said.
Toys R Us was hobbled by $5 billion in debt after a leveraged buyout that left it unable to invest and keep up. The company filed for bankruptcy reorganization last fall and pledged to stay open but had poor sales during the critical holiday season as customers and vendors shied away.
Lego is recovering from a slump in 2017, when its sales fell for the first time since 2004 from record highs. The company does not release quarterly figures.
Factories picked up pace in Aug.
WASHINGTON — U.S. factories grew at a faster pace in August as American industry continues to show robust health.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, says its manufacturing index jumped last month to 61.3 from 58.1 in July. Anything over 50 signals growth, and U.S. manufacturing is on a 24-month winning streak. Sixteen of 18 manufacturing industries expanded in August, led by makers of electronic equipment, clothing, textiles and paper products.
New orders, production and inventories all grew faster in August. And factories stepped up hiring.
Manufacturers are coping with labor shortages and supply disruptions connected to ongoing trade disputes with China, Canada, Mexico and Europe.
But the overall U.S. economy expanded in the second quarter at a 4.1 percent annual pace, the fastest since 2014.
Construction outlays up 0.1% in July
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects ticked up 0.1 percent in July, led by an increase in homebuilding and the publicly funded building of schools and highways.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the slight July increase brought total construction spending to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of $1.32 trillion, 5.8 percent higher than a year ago.
Nonresidential construction — offices, stores, factories and other buildings — tumbled 0.3 percent in July. Some of that decline was offset by a 0.6 percent gain in homebuilding.
Public construction rose 0.7 percent in July, including a 2.1 percent jump in the building of schools and a 0.4 percent advance in constructing highways and streets.
Construction spending growth helps to support the broader expansion of the U.S. economy. The buildings not only create jobs for carpenters, welders, roofers, bricklayers, engineers and architects, but they also provide housing and workspace that contribute to additional hiring in sectors outside of the construction industry.
The U.S. economy expanded at a brisk 4.2 percent annual pace in the second quarter, nearly doubling the growth rate for gross domestic product during the first three months of the year. The private construction component of GDP rose 2.1 percent during the first quarter.
Miss. lender buys Ga. bank for $453M
TUPELO, Miss. — A Mississippi bank has completed the purchase of a Georgia bank for $452 million in cash and stock.
Renasant Corp. of Tupelo announced that it completed the acquisition of Brand Group Holdings of Lawrenceville, Ga., on Saturday.
Adding BrandBank's $2.2 billion in assets and 13 offices is a major expansion in Atlanta for Renasant. The Mississippi bank says it will become the 10th largest Atlanta-area bank by market share.
It's Renasant's fifth acquisition since 2013, boosting assets to $12.7 billion. The purchase price was 95 percent in stock, giving Brand shareholders a large stake in the combined company.
Renasant says the expansion will add to profits immediately, excluding one-time merger costs of $42 million.