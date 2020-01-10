Latest jobs report weighs on stocks
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell from their record heights on Friday after a report showed hiring was a touch weaker than expected last month.
Employers added 145,000 jobs across the country in December, short of the 160,000 that economists forecast. But the growth was solid enough to bolster Wall Street's view that the job market is holding up and households can continue to spend, preserving the largest part of the economy. The bond market also rallied after the report showed workers' wages aren't rising much, which lessens the threat of inflation.
"I don't think today's report was a big needle mover for the market or for Fed policy," said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. "The economic environment looks fine in 2020, but the risk is that sentiment may have gotten overly complacent, and we need earnings to step up."
Even with Friday's loss, the S&P 500 closed out a 0.9 percent gain for the week. It's a sharp turnaround from earlier, when the S&P 500 seemed to be heading for just its third weekly loss in the last 14 as worries rose about a possible U.S.-Iran war. But stocks rallied after comments from President Donald Trump and Iran made markets believe a military escalation isn't imminent.
GrubHub says 'no process' for a sale
CHICAGO — Grubhub says there is no process in place to sell the company, a day after media reports said the company was exploring its options as competition in the food delivery business grows increasingly competitive.
The Wall Street Journal reported this week that Grubhub Inc., the second-largest player in the U.S. market by sales, was thinking about putting itself up for sale.
Grubhub said in a statement that because of the media speculation, it felt it was necessary to clarify "that there is unequivocally no process in place to sell the company and there are currently no plans to do so."
The company stands out from other recent startups in that it is making money. Grubhub was punished in October when it slashed its revenue expectations, but it also reported food sales in the most recent quarter grew 15 percent year-over-year to $1.4 billion.
Grubhub said that because its profitability is secure, it believes there will likely be opportunities to acquire share this year and that it continues to consult with advisers on possible acquisitions.
Google legal chief out amid accusations
SAN FRANCISCO — David Drummond, the legal chief of Google parent company Alphabet, is leaving at the end of the month, following accusations of inappropriate relationships with employees.
Alphabet did not give a reason for Drummond's departure in a short regulatory filing Friday.
The company said in November that its board was investigating sexual misconduct cases against executives. Claims against Drummond were included in the investigations.
The company said Drummond is not getting an exit package as part of his departure. His compensation package for 2018 was worth $47 million, making him one of the company's highest-paid employees, according to regulatory filings.
Thousands of Google employees walked out of work in 2018 to protest the company's handling of sexual misconduct claims. The board investigation followed lawsuits brought by shareholders after reports of sexual harassment at Google received national attention.
Online mattress seller files for IPO
NEW YORK — Online mattress pioneer Casper Sleep Inc. has filed regulatory paperwork to go public.
Casper said in a filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to use the proceeds to fund expansion. It listed a stock offering of $100 million as a placeholder, but that will likely change based on investor demand.
Casper just recently expanded beyond online selling to opening nearly 50 physical stores and selling to retail partners like Target and Amazon. It has also expanded beyond mattresses to pillows, sheets and dog beds.
Founded in 2014, Casper proved naysayers wrong that no one would buy a mattress online. In fact, it revolutionized the way mattresses were delivered by coming up with a mattress flexible enough to be folded into a box small enough to fit into a trunk of a car.
It says it has lots of room to grow, estimating that the global sleep economy was about $432 billion last year. It says the U.S. sleep business was nearly $80 billion last year. Casper's success has also helped to to spawn other online rivals like Brooklinen and Leesa Sleep.
Still, Casper is losing money. For the first nine months ended Sept. 30, it had sales of $312.3 million. Net losses were $67.23 million during that nine-month period.