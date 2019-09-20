Stocks fall on fresh trade worries
NEW YORK — Stocks finished lower Friday on concerns about the progress of trade talks between the U.S. and China.
The market turned lower in the afternoon after reports said a Chinese trade delegation had cut short a trip to the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 159 on the news after rising 100 earlier.
Technology and communications companies fell broadly.
FAA chief tries Boeing Max simulator
DALLAS — The new head of the Federal Aviation Administration tested the Boeing 737 Max in a flight simulator Thursday, but the FAA declined to say how its updated anti-stall software performed.
That software kicked in before two Max jets crashed, and fixing it is central to Boeing's effort to get the grounded airplane flying again.
FAA chief Stephen Dickson said his agency has no timetable for reviewing changes that Boeing is making to the plane. Dickson also toured the Max assembly line near Seattle and met with senior Boeing officials.
Dickson, a former fighter pilot who flew earlier versions of the 737 during a long career at Delta Air Lines, had two sessions in a simulator to test changes Boeing has made.
Dickson said he will fly a Max jet — not just a simulator — before the plane is ungrounded.
Rogue trader triggers $320M in losses
NEW YORK — One of Japan's most storied trading houses says it's lost $320 million in a series of unauthorized transactions by a rogue trader.
Mitsubishi Corp. said Friday that the employee in its Petro-Diamond unit in Singapore disguised the trades to look like legitimate hedges. Derivatives are contracts that give a fixed price to hedge against volatility in the market.
It says declining crude prices led to the enormous losses.
The company fired the employee, which it did not name, on September 18 and lodged a criminal complaint.
Mitsubishi, considered a staid trading house typically not involved in high-risk transactions, says it has taken measures to tighten oversight.
The company is trying to determine if the Singapore incident will alter its financial forecast for the year.
GM recalls small SUVs over welds
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 107,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems.
The recall covers the 2015-2018 Chevrolet Trax.
Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration an improperly welded joint can break, increasing the risk of a crash.
It's an expansion of a recall from April that covered the 2017 through 2019 model years.
Dealers will inspect the left and right front lower-control arms and replace them if needed. No date has been set for the recall to begin.
Facebook suspends 'thousands' of apps
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook said Friday that it has suspended "tens of thousands" of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Starting in March 2018, Facebook began looking into the apps that have access to its users' data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence U.S. elections.
It led to a massive backlash against Facebook that included CEO Mark Zuckerberg being called to testify before Congress. The company is still trying to repair its reputation.
Facebook said its investigation is ongoing and it has looked at millions of apps so far.
The company said it has banned a few apps completely and has filed lawsuits against some, including in May against a South Korean data analytics company called Rankwave. In April, it sued LionMobi , based in Hong Kong, and JediMobi, based in Singapore, which the company says made apps that infected users' phones with malware.
Facebook settled with the Federal Trade Commission for a record $5 billion this summer over privacy violations that stemmed from the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The company said the FTC agreement "will bring its own set of requirements for bringing oversight to app developers. It requires developers to annually certify compliance with our policies" and that developers who don't do this will be "held accountable."
Nurses stage 1-day strike in 3 states
HIALEAH, Fla. — Registered unionized nurses are staging a one-day strike against Tenet Health hospitals in Florida, California and Arizona to demand higher wages and better working conditions.
Some 6,500 members of National Nurses United planned their walk out at 12 Tenet facilities Friday after working without a contract for two years in Arizona and under expired contracts for months in California and Florida. They planned to resume working Saturday.
The union says its focus is on decreasing patient-to-nurse ratios. For example, the union says Tenet assigns eight patients per nurse in Palmetto's surgical unit, double the level the union says research recommends.
Tenet issued a statement saying it's disappointed but patients will be cared for by replacement nurses. The Dallas-based company has 65 hospitals, including the non-union East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant, and 115,000 employees nationwide.
Tour giant looks to avoid bankruptcy
LONDON — Thomas Cook, one of the world's oldest and largest travel companies, is facing a race against time to stay afloat.
The debt-laden British-based company has confirmed it is seeking $250 billion in extra funding to avoid its collapse.
The company says it is in talks with stakeholders such as leading Chinese shareholder Fosun to bridge the funding gap and stave off entering administration.
Thomas Cook said in a statement on Friday that the money required would be a "seasonal stand-by facility" and come on top of the 900 million pounds it had already raised from Fosun and its lenders.
If the company goes under, an estimated 180,000 people could be stranded abroad. Thomas Cook employs 22,000 staff members around the world, including 9,000 in its home market.
Google to invest $3B in data centers
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Google's top boss said Friday the tech giant is planning to invest $3.3 billion to expand its data centers across Europe in the next two years.
CEO Sundar Pichai says it will bring the company's total investments in the continent's internet infrastructure to $16.5 billion since 2007.
Pichai met with Finnish Prime Minister Antii Rinne on Friday in Helsinki and said the investments will support 13,000 full-time jobs in the European Union every year.
He also noted that Google, which has a large South Carolina data center near Moncks Corner, is investing heavily in renewable energy, an initiative announced ahead of global rallies calling for action to guard against climate change. Employees at Google and other big U.S. tech companies such as Amazon and Microsoft planned to participate in the "global climate strike" Friday.
Big German bank cutting 4,300 jobs
BERLIN — Germany's Commerzbank AG says it's planning to cut 4,300 jobs and close 200 branches as part of a restructuring that will also see it sell its stake in Poland's mBank.
The bank, Germany's second largest, said Friday the sale of its majority share in mBank should reduce risk and help bring in enough cash to finance its restructuring plans.
The cut of 4,300 jobs, about one tenth of the bank's global workforce, will also be partially offset by the creation of 2,000 new full-time jobs in other areas.
And, it says "with around 800 branches, around 200 fewer than today, the institution will continue to have a comprehensive presence in Germany."