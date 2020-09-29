Stocks slip as investors await presidential debate; JPMorgan to settle manipulation case for $920B

Stocks end lower ahead of first debate
NEW YORK — Stocks ended with moderate losses Tuesday as investors waited for the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Banks, energy companies and stocks that depend on consumer spending had some of the biggest losses. The price of oil fell 3.2 percent, dragging much of the energy sector down with it.
Some technology stocks, which have long been the biggest driver of this year's stock market moves, posted gains. Advanced Micro Devices closed up nearly 3 percent and Facebook rose nearly 2 percent. Twitter closed up 1.3 percent.
The Trump-Biden debate comes as coronavirus deaths worldwide crossed 1 million. Cases in the U.S. are on the rise again as states attempt to reopen schools and factories. Tens of millions of Americans remain out of work.
Investors remain uncertain whether the recovery that happened over the summer was sustainable, and whether the newest surge of cases will be as dramatic as the one in June. The uncertainty has been a big reason why stocks have struggled in September, after rallying the entire summer.
"The market needs the economy to remain open," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. "We can handle bumpy economic data, but markets are not priced for the economy to shut back down."
JPMorgan 'spoofing' will cost it $920M
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase admitted Tuesday to manipulating the markets for precious metals and U.S. Treasuries, agreeing to pay $920 million in fines and penalties for the illegal behavior.
U.S. financial regulators and the Department of Justice said traders at JPMorgan used a tactic known as "spoofing" over an eight-year period. Spoofing is when traders send trading signals into a market, with no intention of buying or selling at those prices, in order to move a market in one direction.
In the case of the U.S. Treasury market, the Securities and Exchange Commission said JPMorgan traders submitted both trades they intended to act upon as well as spoof trades. The goal was to use the spoof to nudge the market in a certain direction, and then activate the intended trade to profit from the move.
"J.P. Morgan Securities undermined the integrity of our markets with this scheme," said Stephanie Avakian, director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement, in a prepared statement. "Their manipulative trading of Treasury cash securities created a false appearance of activity in the market and induced other market participants to trade at more favorable prices than J.P. Morgan Securities would have otherwise been able to obtain."
JPMorgan agreed to settle with U.S. authorities, and will enter into what's known as a deferred prosecution agreement for three years. It will also pay fines and penalties to the SEC as well as the Commodities Futures Trading Commission.
Home index finds prices up 3.9% in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in July as the housing market continued to show strength in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 3.9 percent in July from a year earlier, up from a 3.5 percent annual gain in June. The July gain was slightly higher than economists had expected.
The 20-city index excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays related to pandemic at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.
Phoenix, Seattle and Charlotte reported the biggest year-over-year gains. Sixteen of the 19 cities saw prices rise at a faster pace than they did in June. The smallest gains came in Chicago and New York.
Helped by rock-bottom mortgage rates, the U.S. housing market has largely withstood the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak. The Commerce Department reported last week that sales of new homes rose a solid 4.8 percent in August after surging 13.9 percent in July. Prices are being pushed higher by a shortage of available properties.
Consumers feel better about outlook
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence rebounded more quickly in September than most economists had expected though they remain far from levels that were the norm before the pandemic struck.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose sharply to a reading of 101.8, up from 86.3 in August, largely due to a more favorable view on current business and labor market conditions.
"Consumer also expressed greater optimism about their short-term financial prospects which may help keep spending from slowing further in the months ahead," said Lynn Franco, senior indicators director at the Conference Board.
Consumer confidence is closely watched for signals about consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of economic activity in the U.S. And the country is heading into a crucial economic period, the leadup to the holiday season.
"The sheer magnitude of today's rise tells us the consumer thinks the worst days of the recession are over," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at global financial group MUFG.
Disney to lay off 28K at Fla, Calif., parks
ORLANDO, Fla. — Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.
Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers but they ranged from salaried employees to nonunion hourly workers, Disney officials said.
Disney's parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.
Microsoft resolves major Monday outage
NEW YORK — Microsoft took five hours to resolve a major outage of its workplace applications on Monday, but has not clarified what caused the outage.
The company said the outage, which affected users' ability to log into Office 365 applications, began early Monday night Eastern time. Microsoft did not reply to questions Tuesday about what caused the outage, but said on its service-status Twitter account that it had identified a "recent change" that appeared to cause problems.
It then rolled back the change and applied other unspecified "mitigation efforts." The company said five hours later that the problem was resolved.
Internet service outages are not uncommon, and are only rarely the result of hacking or other intentional mischief. A Zoom outage disrupted virtual school for many back in August. On Tuesday, the workplace communications service Slack reported issues sending messages for over an hour in the morning.
DoCoMo to be bought, taken private
MITO, Japan — Japanese telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, or NTT, announced Tuesday it will spend the equivalent of $38 billion to buy out and take private its mobile unit NTT DoCoMo in one of the largest ever deals of its kind.
NTT and NTT DoCoMo executives released details of the plan Tuesday.
The move is intended to enhance the competitiveness of the NTT group as it consolidates its services, said NTT's CEO Jun Sawada.
"We want to be a game changer," Sawada said.
The restructuring dovetails with newly installed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's push for lower telecoms rates and more consumer and business-friendly services. It is expected to enable DoCoMo to offer cheaper rates in competition with rivals such as SoftBank and KDDI.
NTT DoCoMo is Japan's largest mobile carrier, with more than 70 million subscribers. It was founded in 1992. According to its website, it holds a 44.2% market share compared with the 32% share held by KDDI's au brand. SoftBank is third ranked, with a nearly 24% share.
Although DoCoMo is the market leader, its profits have been eroding, a factor that helped drive the decision to consolidate.
Amazon unveils palm recognition tech
SEATTLE — Amazon has introduced new palm recognition technology in a pair of Seattle stores and sees broader uses in places like stadiums and offices.
Customers at the stores near Amazon's campus in Washington can flash a palm for entry and to buy goods.
The company chose palm recognition, according to Dilip Kumar, vice president of Physical Retail & Technology, because it's more private than other biometric technology, and a person would be required to purposefully flash a palm at the Amazon One device to engage.
"And it's contactless, which we think customers will appreciate, especially in current times," Kumar wrote in a blog post Tuesday.
The company expects to roll out Amazon One as an option in other Amazon stores in the coming months, which could mean Whole Foods Market grocery stores. But Amazon believes the technology is applicable elsewhere.
"In most retail environments, Amazon One could become an alternate payment or loyalty card option with a device at the checkout counter next to a traditional point of sale system," Kumar wrote. "Or, for entering a location like a stadium or badging into work, Amazon One could be part of an existing entry point to make accessing the location quicker and easier."
People can sign up for an Amazon One account with a mobile phone number and credit card. An Amazon account isn't necessary.
Coke, Coors team up on hard seltzer
SILVER SPRING, Md. — With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling the "hard stuff" — hard seltzer, that is.
The companies said the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on store shelves in the first half of 2021. The hard seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.
Molson Coors, which has two other seltzer brands in its portfolio, will handle the marketing, sales and distribution of the alcohol-infused mineral water, a product that has seen massive growth in the U.S. recently.
IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a data firm, said sales of hard seltzers like White Claw and Truly jumped more than 200 percent last year to $1.5 billion. The data firm said late last year that it expects consumption of hard seltzer to triple by 2023.
Coke bought the 125-year-old Topo Chico brand in 2017 for $220 million.