Stocks slip on data, Fed remarks
NEW YORK — Technology and internet companies led a broad slide for U.S. stocks Tuesday after discouraging economic data and cautionary remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve weighed on the market.
The sell-off marked the third straight loss for the market and the biggest drop this month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index, which hit an all-time high only last week.
In an early afternoon speech, Fed chairman Jerome Powell noted that the economic outlook has become cloudier since early May amid uncertainty over trade and global growth. Earlier Tuesday, reports showed a decline in consumer confidence and more weakness in the housing market.
Prior statements from Fed officials have raised investors' expectations that the central bank will cut rates as early as next month in response to a slowing global economy.
AbbVie bids $63B for Botox maker
NEW YORK — Facing competition for the world's top-selling drug, AbbVie is jumping on this year's pharmaceutical merger bandwagon with a $63 billion bid for Botox maker Allergan that's meant to spur future growth.
Specialty drugmaker AbbVie said Tuesday that adding Allergan's aesthetics products and eye care and other medicines will help AbbVie shore up revenue as near-identical biosimilar drugs start to slash sales of its blockbuster immune disorder treatment, Humira.
Humira logged a staggering $20 billion in sales last year, or about 61% of AbbVie's revenue. That dangerous dependence on one drug forced AbbVie to make a big move. Allergan's management likewise has been under pressure to reverse a long stock plunge, from $340 a share in July 2015 to about $130 on Monday.
The combination could solve those problems for AbbVie and Allergan.
The deal follows a familiar formula: Snap up a smaller drugmaker to boost revenue and cut jobs and other costs in the short term, while acquiring potential new drugs in testing that will improve results and accelerate growth down the road.
That consolidation has the potential to boost prices, said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business who follows the pharmaceutical industry.
Home price growth slows again
WASHINGTON — U.S. home price gains slowed for the 13th straight month in April, evidence that weaker demand is keeping prices in check even as mortgage rates fall.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.5% in April from a year earlier, down slightly from an annual gain of 2.6% in March. That's the smallest increase in nearly seven years.
Sales of existing homes fell last year as mortgage rates climbed to 5%, but sales appear to have levelled off this year. Borrowing costs have fallen back below 4%, which has enabled more would-be buyers to afford homes. Prices are now increasing more slowly than wages, which also lifts affordability.
Price increases have also cooled in several formerly hot markets, including Seattle, where prices were unchanged from a year ago.
New-home sales fell 7.8% in May
WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes slumped 7.8% in May, as sales plunged in the pricier Northeastern and Western markets.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 626,000 in May, down from 679,000 in April. During the first five months of the year, purchases of new homes have fallen 3.7% compared to the same period in 2018.
Lower mortgage rates and a healthy job market have yet to unleash more home-buying. Sales of new homes plummeted 35.9% in the West and 17.6% in the Northeast. New-home sales rose 4.9% in the South and 6.3% in the Midwest, which are generally more affordable markets.
The median sales price of a new home fell 2.7% from a year ago to $308,000.
Still, there are signs that sales could recover.
Sales of existing homes — which are the bulk of the market — rebounded in May. They increased 2.5% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.34 million, evidence that lower mortgage rates might ultimately improve buying.
Powell: Outlook for US economy blurs
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell says the economic outlook has become cloudier since early May, with rising uncertainties over trade and global growth causing the central bank to reassess its next move on interest rates.
Speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Powell says the Fed is now grappling with the question of whether those uncertainties will continue to weigh on the outlook and require action.
Powell did not commit to a rate cut but says the central bank will closely monitor incoming data and be prepared to "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion."
Many economists believe the Fed could decide at its next meeting on July 30-31 to cut its key policy rate, something it has not done since 2008.
Bombardier sells jet unit to Mitsubishi
MONTREAL — Canadian aerospace company Bombardier has announced the sale of its regional jet program to Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for $550 million.
The company is seeking to exit the commercial plane market and focus on business jets and its large rail segment.
Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said Tuesday the sale signifies the completion of the transformation of its aerospace business.
Mitsubishi will assume liabilities of about $200 million and acquire the maintenance and sales activities of the jet program, or CRJ Series aircraft.
Mitsubishi chief executive Seiji Izumisawa said the deal is an important step toward building strong global aviation capabilities.
Bombardier previously sold its C Series program to Airbus after it was driven to the brink of bankruptcy.
Carmaker moving N. Am. HQ to Tenn.
NASHVILLE — Mitsubishi Motors has announced it is relocating its North America headquarters from California to Tennessee, a move that will bring the Japanese automaker closer to its sister company Nissan and strengthen Tennessee's growing reputation as an epicenter of the automotive sector.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe made the announcement with Mitsubishi Motors North America on Tuesday.
According to officials, the headquarters move from Cypress, Calif, to Franklin, Tenn., will result in an $18.25 million investment in the region and about 200 jobs.
Mitsubishi Motors' North America headquarters has been located in California since 1988. The company expects the relocations will be completed by the end of the year. Nissan has a production plant in Smyrna, Tenn., and owns a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors.
Consumers less optimistic in June
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence dropped to the lowest level since September 2017 as heightened trade tensions apparently took a toll on Americans' spirits.
The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index fell to 121.5 in June from a revised 131.3 in June after rising in April and May. The June reading was the lowest since September 2017's 120.6.
The index measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both dropped this month. Americans' assessment of today's economy was the lowest in a year.
The June pullback in confidence was bigger than economists expected.
Lynn Franco, an economist with the Conference Board, said escalating tensions from trade fights and tariffs appears to have shaken consumer confidence.
FedEx sues over export rules in Huawei case
DALLAS — A lawsuit filed by FedEx against the U.S. government over export rules follows a dispute over diverted shipments that were intended for Huawei Technologies, the Chinese telecommunications-equipment giant.
The lawsuit challenges changes to export rules designed to keep technology out of the hands of entities or people that the U.S. government considers potential risks to national security.
In May, the U.S. government added Huawei to a list of entities and people barred from receiving U.S. technology without a special license from the Commerce Department. Shortly after that, Huawei complained about FedEx diverting several company shipments.
The delivery company complains that the rules are impossible to comply with both practically and maybe legally.
It sued the Commerce Department and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in federal court in Washington on Monday.
Feds probe poultry price-fixing claims
CHICAGO — The U.S. government is investigating price-fixing charges against the country's biggest poultry companies.
The Department of Justice tipped its hand last week when it requested a temporary halt to discovery proceedings in a 2016 class-action lawsuit filed by food service distributor Maplevale Farms.
Maplevale accuses Tyson, Perdue, Pilgrim's Pride and others of conspiring to fix poultry prices between 2008 and 2016. The suit alleges the companies shared information through a third-party data firm and restricted supply by destroying breeder hens on several occasions.
The government asked for a six-month delay to protect an ongoing grand jury investigation. A federal judge is scheduled to rule on the request Thursday.
The case is one of nearly 40 filed by grocers, restaurants and others against the poultry companies. Kroger, Walmart, Hooters and Olive Garden's parent are among the plaintiffs.
PG&E lenders offer $30B, rebranding plan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric's key lenders have offered a $30 billion plan to pull the utility out of bankruptcy and give the tarnished company a new name.
The Sacramento Bee reports the proposal filed Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court would set aside up to $18 billion of the $30 billion to pay claims on the 2017 and 2018 wildfires caused by PG&E equipment.
The plan offered by PG&E's leading bondholders would compete with an alternative that the newspaper says is being drafted by PG&E.
The bondholders also want to rebrand PG&E as Golden State Power Light & Gas Co.
Nissan board measures win approval
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Scandal-battered Nissan has won shareholders' approval for a new system of committees to oversee governance and for keeping Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa on its board.
The Japanese automaker had seen profits tumble amid a high-profile scandal involving its former chairman Carlos Ghosn. Some shareholders expressed worries about the future of the automaker.
Saikawa and the other board members bowed deeply at the meeting Tuesday in the port city of Yokohama, where Nissan Motor Corp. is based.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, was arrested in November and is awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, including falsifying documents related to retirement compensation. He says he is innocent.
French automaker Renault owns 43% of Nissan.
Saikawa said he would prepare his successor and achieve recovery before stepping down.
Drones disrupt 63 flights in Singapore
SINGAPORE — Drones buzzing around Singapore's Changi Airport have caused the delay or diversion of 63 flights in the past week, triggering an official investigation and raising questions about the motives of the offenders.
Regulators said Tuesday that 18 flights at the airport were delayed and seven were diverted the night before "due to bad weather and unauthorized drone activities."
It had earlier confirmed sightings of drones flying near the airport last Tuesday and Wednesday. That caused the intermittent closure of a runway, delaying 37 flights and diverting one arriving plane.
Investigations are ongoing.
Drones cannot be flown within a mile radius of airports or military bases in Singapore.