Stocks slip after the Fed holds firm on interest rates; US retail sales climb in August, but less than in July

Stocks close down after Fed decision
NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Wednesday after a rally following the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate policy update faded in the final hour of trading.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5 percent after having been up 0.6 percent following the Fed's mid-afternoon announcement. The central bank signaled it will keep interest rates near zero into 2023 and issued a slightly less dire outlook for economic growth and unemployment this year.
The Fed's decision to leave rates unchanged had been widely expected by Wall Street and continues the central bank's policy of unprecedented support for financial markets since the pandemic knocked the economy into a recession.
"The Fed confirmed what we all thought, rates at 0% are here to stay, probably for years," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. "A better economy and a dovish Fed, that is a nice combo."
The market's pullback snapped a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500, which is down 3.3 percent so far this month after five-straight monthly gains.
Retail sales up again but growth stalls
NEW YORK — Americans kept spending in August, but the pace of that growth is slowing as millions of unemployed people lost a $600 a week boost in their unemployment checks.
The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday that retail sales rose 0.6 percent last month, the fourth straight month of growth. In July, the number rose 0.9 percent.
Retail sales have been recovering after they plunged in April and March as clothing stores and malls temporarily closed because of the spread of the coronavirus.
Report: economic outlook not so bad
PARIS — The global economy is not doing as bad as previously expected, especially in the United States and China, but has still suffered an unprecedented drop due to the coronavirus pandemic, an international watchdog said Wednesday.
The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a report that the world's gross domestic product is projected to decline by 4.5 percent this year, down from the 6 percent plunge it had predicted in June.
The global economy is expected to rebound and grow by 5 percent next year, the organization said.
Yet the OECD notes that its outlook is "subject to considerable uncertainty" as the pandemic continues, and assumes that "sporadic local outbreaks will continue" and a vaccine will not be available until late in 2021.
The OECD upgraded its forecast for the U.S. economy, anticipating a contraction of 3.8 percent this year instead of the 7.3 percent decline it forecast previously.
China is expected to be the only country in the group of 20 most powerful economies to grow this year.
The organization, which advises developed countries on economic policy, urged governments not to raise taxes or cut spending next year "to preserve confidence and limit uncertainty." Fiscal and monetary support for the economy need to be maintained, it said.
Red tape, delays for tariff relief seekers
WASHINGTON — Companies seeking relief from President Donald Trump's taxes on imported steel and aluminum ran into long delays and cumbersome paperwork, a federal watchdog found.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office reported that the U.S. Commerce Department, overwhelmed by companies lobbying to avoid the tariffs, could not meet its own deadline for processing around three-fourths of the requests.
And Commerce rejected nearly a fifth of the applications before weighing the merits of the appeal because the paperwork was incomplete or included errors.
Invoking a rarely used provision of a 1962 law to label steel and aluminum imports a threat to U.S. national security, Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on foreign steel and 10 percent on aluminum in 2018. The idea was to strengthen U.S. producers of steel and aluminum by shielding them from foreign competition.
U.S. companies that relied on foreign steel and aluminum were allowed to appeal for relief from the tariffs, primarily by showing that they could not get the metals they needed in the United States. The GAO said Commerce was inundated with 106,000 requests for exclusion, far more than expected.
Raytheon doubles job cuts, cites airline woes
WALTHAM, Mass. — Raytheon Technologies Corp. plans to eliminate more than 15,000 jobs this year at its corporate offices, jet engine-maker Pratt & Whitney and aviation and military equipment manufacturer Collins Aerospace amid the downturn in the airline industry, CEO Greg Hayes said Wednesday.
The job cuts at the company are nearly double the total it initially announced in July.
Raytheon is seeking $2 billion in cost reductions and $4 billion in cash conservation this year, he said.
The company's defense-related business, however, remains strong, Hayes said.