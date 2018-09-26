Stocks dip after change in rates
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes dipped Wednesday after the Federal Reserve took the latest step in its campaign to pull interest rates gradually higher.
The decision to raise the federal funds rate for a third time this year was widely expected, and stocks initially climbed following the announcement. But the gains faded in the last 30 minutes of trading after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell finished speaking at a news conference. The sharpest losses came from financial stocks, hurt by a drop in Treasury yields, which can crimp lending profits for banks.
Powell said that the U.S. economy is in a "particularly bright moment," which would point to continued increases in rates. But he also said that inflation doesn't seem likely to spike, which would allow the Fed to continue on its gradual path to raise rates off the record lows they set following the 2008 financial crisis.
After lull, sales of new homes up 3.5%
WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes climbed 3.5 percent in August, snapping a two-month decline as buying surged in the pricey Northeast and West housing markets.
The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday that newly built homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 629,000 last month. The pace of sales were revised downward for July and June. Sales of new homes have advanced 6.9 percent this year. Still, rising costs and higher mortgage rates have tempered some of the enthusiasm from would-be buyers.
CBS taps media veteran as interim chair
NEW YORK — CBS named media industry veteran Richard Parsons as interim chairman of the board late Tuesday as the company moves to reshape itself following the ouster of longtime chief Les Moonves.
Parsons is the former chairman of Time Warner and Citicorp. He was added to the board of CBS earlier this month along with five others as the company pursues an independent investigation into Moonves.
Moonves resigned just after six women joined others who had previously accused the long-time television executive with sexual misconduct.
CBS also said Tuesday that two other board members were stepping down. Bruce Gordon and William Cohen had been on the company's board since it became a standalone public company in 2006.
Ford CEO: Tariffs to cost carmaker $1B
DETROIT — Ford CEO Jim Hackett says the Trump administration's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum will cost the company $1 billion.
Ford says the figure is a year-over-year increase from March through 2019.
Hackett told Bloomberg television that Ford gets most of its metals from U.S. producers, which raised prices due to the tariffs this year.
IHS Markit Senior Analyst Peter Nagle says other automakers will see the same cost increases. Eventually they'll have to raise prices of cars and trucks or reduce discounts to cover the added costs.
The U.S. slapped tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from some countries in March and added Canada, Mexico and the European Union in June. The administration justified the tariffs by calling foreign steel and aluminum a threat to U.S. national security.
McDonald's cuts burger preservatives
CHICAGO — Following years of reformulating at McDonald's, most of the burgers it serves in the U.S. are now preservative-free.
As of Wednesday, the world's largest burger chain says classics like the Big Mac and Quarter Pounder with Cheese are preservative-free, with reformulated buns and sauces. Pickles on the sandwiches still contain artificial preservatives, but customers can request sandwiches without pickles.
McDonald's has been gradually removing preservatives from its menu for several years in an effort to appeal to more health-conscious buyers. In 2016, it removed high-fructose corn syrup from its buns and took artificial preservatives out of its Chicken McNuggets.
The company says around one-third of its sandwiches still have artificial colors, flavors or preservatives, including Egg McMuffins and Filet-O-Fish. It hasn't set a timeline for removing those ingredients.
Cadillac HQ to return to Mich.
DETROIT — General Motors is moving its Cadillac brand headquarters from New York City back to Michigan, four years after heading to the big city to become more cosmopolitan.
The move to the Detroit suburb of Warren, near GM's giant technical center, will take place in April.
The company says the brand's workers need to be closer to engineers and designers because Cadillac plans to launch a new vehicle ever six months for the next three years.
The move comes after GM replaced Cadillac's top executive in April and ousted the brand leader who led the move in 2014.
The company says all 110 workers at the New York headquarters will be offered jobs in Michigan.
Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast
NEW YORK — 21st Century Fox will sell its remaining stake in British pay TV provider Sky to Comcast in the latest financial wrangling as Disney prepares to acquire Fox's entertainment assets.
Comcast won a rare bidding auction this weekend for 61 percent of Sky by offering almost $39 billion. Fox will sell its 39 percent stake for $15.25 billion.
Last December a bidding war between the Walt Disney Co. and Comcast began over Fox's entertainment assets. Disney prevailed and is in the process acquiring Fox. Comcast dropped out of that contest to focus on its acquisition of Sky.
Disney says the sale will significantly reduce the amount of debt it is taking on by acquiring Fox's entertainment assets.
Vintage Apple desktop fetches $375K
BOSTON — A computer built in the 1970s that helped launch the personal computer age as well as a trillion-dollar company has sold for $375,000.
The fully functioning Apple-1 auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction was sold at a live sale Tuesday.
RR says the winning bid came from a U.S.-based businessman who wishes to remain anonymous.
The computer is one of 60 or so remaining of the original 200 designed and built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and 1977, and one of 16 that still works.
It sold back then for less than $700. The original owner offered to sell it to Wozniak in 1982 for $10,000, an offer that went unanswered.