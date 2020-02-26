Stocks slide on Wall Street, extending steep drops this week

Major U.S. stock indexes gave up early gains and closed mostly lower Wednesday, extending the market's heavy losses for the week.
The benchmark S&P 500 fell for the fifth straight day after swinging between losses and gains.
Smaller company stocks bore the brunt of the selling. The bond market continued to flash warning signs as long-term Treasury yields fell further below short-term yields.
Worry about economic fallout from the virus outbreak that originated in China has fueled a sharp sell-off this week that's wiped out the market's gains for the year.
The virus continues to spread and threatens to hurt industrial production, consumer spending and travel. More cases are being reported in Europe and the Middle East. Health officials in the U.S. have been warning Americans to prepare for the virus.
"The market is still digesting the full impact of what the coronavirus could mean for global GDP growth and, more importantly, on earnings growth for a lot of companies," said Nadia Lovell, U.S. equity strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
A burst of early buying had stocks on track for modest gains, but the rally mostly faded by the end of the day.
The virus outbreak has now infected more than 81,000 people globally and continues spreading. U.S. cases totaled 57 as of Wednesday.
Bond yields headed lower for much of the day, but then recovered mostly.
"The bond market is sending us some warning signals that we should pay attention to and that's what you see playing out in the market today," Lovell said.
Investors have been moving more money into bonds in the wake of the outbreak. Traders are concerned global growth could slow down as China, the world's second-largest economy, struggles to contain the outbreak.
"A slowdown definitely is on the horizon, but it's transitory," Lovell said. "I would expect economic growth to reaccelerate in the back half of the year as China starts to come online."