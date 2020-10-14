Stocks slide as COVID aid talks drag on; United Airlines posts a big loss

Stocks fall as stimulus hopes fade
NEW YORK — Stocks gave up early gains and closed lower Wednesday, adding to Wall Street's losses from a day earlier.
The S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent after spending the morning swaying between small gains and losses. Companies that rely on consumer spending, banks and technology and communication stocks bore the brunt of the selling. Trading in stock markets overseas was subdued as coronavirus counts climb around the world, raising the risk of more government restrictions on businesses. Treasury yields fell, while prices for crude oil and gold rose.
The decline came as talks between Democrats and Republicans in Washington over another economic stimulus package continued to drag on, dimming hopes for a deal that can deliver more aid for the economy soon.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke by phone again Wednesday but didn't reach an agreement, a Pelosi aide tweeted, adding that the two plan to speak again Thursday. Mnuchin said it would be "difficult" to get a deal done before the presidential election next month.
"The time for being able to pull this off is now coming to a close," said Rod von Lipsey, a managing director at UBS. "The market has been listless because it understands that it's probably not going to happen."
United loses $1.8B, sales off 78%
CHICAGO — United Airlines financial hole deepened over the summer as a modest recovery in air travel slowed down, pushing the carrier to a loss of $1.84 billion in the typically strong third quarter.
The airline said Wednesday that revenue plummeted 78 percent from a year earlier. The loss was worse than analysts had expected.
The results from United, and those issued a day earlier by Delta Air Lines, reinforced the damage that the pandemic is doing to a major industry. Seven months into the worst of the coronavirus impact in the U.S., air travel remains down 65 percent from a year ago. The decline in lucrative business travel is even deeper.
United executives believe investors are less interested in current losses and more interested in what the airline plans to do to improve its competitive position when travel recovers. CEO Scott Kirby said the airline has "successfully executed our initial crisis strategy" and is ready to move on.
Chicken giant to enter price-fixing plea
NEW YORK — Pilgrim's Pride Corp. has reached a plea agreement with the U.S. government over charges of price-fixing in the chicken industry.
Under the agreement, Pilgrim's Pride would pay a fine of $110.5 million as a penalty for restraining competition in three separate contracts with a U.S. customer. In exchange, the U.S. Department of Justice would not bring further charges against Pilgrim's Pride or recommend a monitor or any probationary period.
The agreement must still be approved by the U.S. District Court in Colorado. Pilgrim's Pride had been scheduled to face price-fixing charges in federal court on Thursday, according to court filings.
The Department of Justice confirmed the plea deal but said it won't comment until the agreement is filed with the court.
The agreement does not appear to impact ongoing cases against former Pilgrim's Pride executives.
Walmart has plan to cut Black Friday crowds
NEW YORK — Walmart says it will spread out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nation's largest retailer said Wednesday that more of its doorbuster deals will be reserved for online, as a way to steer more shoppers away from its stores.
The discounter will kick off the deals online Nov. 4, with new deals in stores on Nov. 7. The second event will begin online Nov. 11, followed by a similar sales event in stores Nov. 14. It will wrap up its discounts online Nov. 25 with new discounts in stores Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving and the traditional Black Friday.
Walmart said it will go back to limiting the number of customers inside its stores to 20 percent of capacity during the three big store events, as it had during the early phase of the pandemic. Customers will form a single line to enter the store. And workers will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers. There will be so-called Health Ambassadors placed at entrances to greet customers and remind them to put on a mask.
For the first time, the discounter will also offer shoppers curbside pickup at its stores for Black Friday orders.
Food costs push wholesale prices up
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.4 percent in September as food costs rose by the largest amount since May.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reached the consumer, followed a 0.3 percent rise in August and a 0.6% surge in July which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018.
The 0.4% September rise was bigger than economists had been expecting and reflected a 1.2 percent increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6 percent spike in May, as coronavirus-related shutdowns at food processing plants triggered shortages.
For September energy prices fell for a second month, dropping 0.3 percent after a 0.1 percent dip in August.