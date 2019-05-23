Trade dispute weighs on stocks
NEW YORK — Heightened worries that the U.S. and China are headed for a long standoff in their costly trade dispute put investors in a selling mood Thursday.
Stocks ended sharply lower on Wall Street in a broad sell-off that left the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for its third straight weekly loss and had the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 400 until late afternoon.
Traders sought safety in the bond market, driving bond prices higher, which pulled the yield on the 10-year Treasury to 2.31%, the lowest level in more than a year.
The stock market has been highly volatile since Washington and Beijing escalated their dispute over trade earlier this month. Now, the two sides have broken off negotiations and appear set for a long standoff. Investors are concerned that a prolonged trade war could stunt economic growth and hurt corporate profits.
"Markets are appreciating how far apart the two sides are and how messy the grand deal would be that both sides had led us to believe was coming very quickly," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
Trump pledges $16B to farmers
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump rolled out another $16 billion in aid for farmers hurt by his trade policies.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the first of three payments is likely to be made in July or August and suggested that the U.S. and China were unlikely to have settled their differences by then. The latest bailout comes atop $11 billion in aid Trump provided farmers last year.
William Reinsch, a trade analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and a former U.S. trade official, called the aid package "a fairly overt political ploy."
"It's not economics," Reinsch said. Trump wants win the farm states again in the 2020 election, "and he's got members of Congress beating up on him" to resolve the trade conflicts.
Best Buy warns of tariff impact
NEW YORK — Best Buy's outgoing CEO warned Thursday that U.S. shoppers will likely see prices rise if the next round of tariffs on Chinese goods happens.
Hubert Joly said the electronics chain has been able to avoid price hikes on most of its products with a few exceptions. Joly said that he is working directly with the Trump administration to minimize the impact new tariffs could have on U.S. shoppers, and plans to continue to do so when he steps down as CEO next month and becomes executive chairman. His replacement is Corie Barry.
Joly said it's too early to know what products could see price hikes, since it's not yet known which goods will be on the next rounds of tariffs of Chinese goods. Other retailers, including Walmart and Target, have also warned of rising prices due to tariffs.
Bosch fined $100M in diesel scandal
BERLIN — German prosecutors have fined auto parts and technology company Bosch about $100 million over its role in the diesel emissions scandal that erupted at Volkswagen in 2015.
Prosecutors in Stuttgart said Thursday that the Robert Bosch GmbH was fined for a negligent violation of supervisory obligations, and that the company had decided not to appeal.
Bosch delivered millions of engine control systems that were installed on various manufacturers' cars starting in 2008 and whose software, in prosecutors' words, "contained in part prohibited strategies" — leading to cars emitting more nitrogen oxide than permitted by regulators.
However, prosecutors said they believe that "the initiative to integrate and shape the prohibited strategies came from employees of the auto manufacturers."
They said that the fine does not affect ongoing criminal probes of Bosch employees. The bulk of the fine stems from profits on the sales of the parts, with the remainder covering the misdemeanor itself.
Prosecutors said that they took account of Bosch managers' full and constructive cooperation with investigators since 2015.
Bosch agreed to a $327.5 million civil settlement in the U.S. for supplying emissions software to Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche vehicles that enabled cheating on diesel emissions tests.
In South Carolina, Bosch operates large manufacturing plants in North Charleston and Anderson.
Dressbarn to shut down in early 2020
NEW YORK — Dressbarn says it expects to have all its 650 stores closed in the first half of 2020.
The women's clothing chain announced earlier this week that it was shutting all its stores but hadn't given a timeline for the closures until Thursday.
Dressbarn's owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., has said it wants to focus on its other brands, such as Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant. An executive said Dressbarn wasn't profitable enough.
Dressbarn, which has been selling women's clothing for nearly 60 years, employs about 6,800 workers. In South Carolina, the chain has eight stores, including one in Azalea Square in Summerville.
Theme parks draw 500M for 1st time
ORLANDO, Fla. — Worldwide attendance at the 10 biggest operators of amusement parks increased 4% last year and crossed the half-billion-visitors mark for the first time.
According to a report released this week by Themed Entertainment Association and the Economics Practice at AECOM, global attendance at waterparks increased by 2.5%, and the top museums had relatively flat attendance last year.
The report credits the adaptation of strong intellectual properties into new attractions.
Walt Disney parks across the globe had more than 157 million visitors in 2018, more than double the next-closest theme park company, Merlin Entertainment Group, which owns the Legoland parks and other attractions.
Magic Kingdom in Florida was the best-attended park with 20.8 million visitors in 2018, followed by Disneyland in California with 18.6 million visitors.
Home loan rates slip again for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a fourth straight week of declines to lure prospective purchasers in the spring home-buying season.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 4.06% from 4.07% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.66%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.51% from 3.53% last week.
Fruit of the Loom cutting 100 jobs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Fruit of the Loom says it is cutting about 100 jobs, mostly at its headquarters in Kentucky.
News outlets report the company said it is transferring information technology services to Wipro Ltd., an India-based company. The company said Wednesday that the transition starts immediately and continues through March. The move will result in the loss of about 100 positions, most of which are in Bowling Green.
Fruit of the Loom manufactures underwear, clothing and sports equipment under various brands. It operates a large distribution center in Summerville. Berkshire Hathaway Corp. purchased the company in 2002 for $835 million.
The company has about 28,000 employees worldwide, including about 1,000 in Bowling Green.
Facebook removes 3B fake accounts
SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook says it removed more than 3 billion fake accounts from October to March, twice as many as the previous six months.
What Facebook's new report Thursday doesn't say, though, is how many it also missed.
The increase shows the challenges Facebook faces in removing accounts created by computers to spread spam, fake news and other objectionable material. Even as Facebook's detection tools get better, so do the efforts by the creators of these fake accounts.
Facebook says most of the fake accounts were blocked "within minutes" of their creation, before someone saw and reported them to the company.
Facebook has 2.4 billion active monthly users. Most of the removed accounts won't count in this figure. Still, the company estimates that 5% of its monthly active users are fake.
German business outlook slips in May
BERLIN — A closely watched index of German business optimism has fallen for the second month in a row as the mood among company managers in Europe's largest economy weakened further.
The Munich-based Ifo institute said Thursday its business climate index slipped to 97.9 points in May from 99.2 in April.
The drop was driven by a considerably worse assessment of the current business situation, which dropped to 100.6 from 103.4 the previous month. Expectations for the next six months, however, remained unchanged at 95.3.
Despite some recent positive signs, Ifo says the poll indicates "the German economy is still lacking in momentum."
The survey is based on some 9,000 responses from firms in manufacturing, the service sector, trade and construction. Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.