NEW YORK — Stocks fell sharply Tuesday following new signs the global economy is weakening and reports of difficulties in trade talks between the U.S. and China, snapping a four-day winning streak.
Major global indexes traded lower after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its economic forecasts for 2019 and 2020 and pointed to risks including trade tensions and rising interest rates. China's government said its economy grew in 2018 at the slowest pace since 1990. U.S. stocks took further losses after the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration canceled a proposed a meeting with Chinese trade officials this week.
Presidential economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow appeared on CNBC and denied the report. He said no meeting was ever scheduled.
"There's no cancellations," Kudlow said. "None. Zero. Let me just try to put that to rest."
Technology and internet companies skidded while energy companies sank with oil prices. Industrial companies also fell, hurt by the slower growth forecast and trade concerns as well as some weak fourth-quarter earnings. Bond prices climbed as investors looked for safer investments.
"We began last year, 2018, with a synchronized global recovery, and what we have now is a slowdown globally," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. She said the reported difficulty in trade talks "has shaken up confidence that the U.S. and China are moving closer in the negotiating phase."
The IMF is now says the global economy will grow 3.5 percent this year, down from its previous forecast of 3.7 percent. It cut its estimate for growth in 2020 to 3.6 percent from 3.7 percent. Earlier in the day, China reported its economy expanded by 6.6 percent in 2018.
Lately, global markets have rallied as investors began to feel that a slowdown in the world economy might not be that painful. The S&P 500 is up 5 percent in 2019 and has jumped 12 percent since hitting its recent low on Dec. 24. But Tuesday's losses were a reminder that investors will remain sensitive to clues that the global economy is weakening, and the trade dispute may be the top threat to economic growth.
According to the Financial Times, two officials were scheduled to travel to the U.S. ahead of meetings between the U.S. and China's top trade representatives next week. It said the meetings were canceled because of a lack of progress on some critical issues, which underscores how far apart the two sides remain.
Technology and industrial companies such as chipmaker Nvidia and farm-equipment giant Deere took some of the worst losses.
Aluminum products maker Arconic slumped 16 percent to $17.09 after it said it is no longer considering a sale. Formerly a part of aluminum giant Alcoa, Arconic said it didn't receive any offers it thought were in its best interests. The stock has gyrated over the last few months following reports the company was considering a sale.
Builders also sank after U.S. home sales cratered in December and price growth declined to the lowest level in more than six years.Years of rising prices and the more recent increase in mortgage rates have both affected sales, as has the limited number of homes available for sale.