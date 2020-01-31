Stocks fell sharply on Wall Street Friday as fears spread through the markets that a virus outbreak emanating from China will dent global growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average skidded more thsn 2 percent, and the S&P 500 index erased its gains for January.
Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China, led the losses. Airlines fell after Delta and American suspended flights to and from the country.
Just two weeks ago, the S&P 500 had closed at an all-time high, having climbed around 13 percent since early October. A preliminary trade deal signed by the U.S. and China earlier in the month eased a big source of uncertainty in the markets. Volatility was running at 12-month lows and even a dust up between the U.S. and Iran didn't rock markets.
Then came the virus outbreak in China.
Markets around the globe have sold off on concerns about the potential economic impact of the outbreak.
The U.S. stock market, which had calmly been setting record after record, suffered its worst January since 2016 and its first monthly loss since August.
China's stock markets reopen Monday after being closed since Jan. 23 for the Lunar New Year. A lot of pent-up selling has likely built up in the meantime.
The coronavirus has infected almost 10,000 people in just two months, mostly in China. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency, a designation that signals that the virus is now a significant risk to other countries and requires a global response. The death toll stood at 213, including 43 new fatalities, all in China.
"It seems like the equity market is now coming around to the realization that maybe this is something that may linger for some time," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
American Airlines fell 3.2 percent and Delta Air Lines slipped 2.4 percent. Apple, which relies on Chinese consumers for sales and factories for supplies, fell 3.9 percent. Locally, shares of North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp., which has operations in China, fell 2 percent to a new 52-week low of $65.22.
Bond prices rose, a signal that investors are seeking safety. In another sign of how much fear is in the market, the yield on the three-month Treasury rose above the 10-year yield, a relatively rare ocurrence that hasn't happened since October. Investors see such inversions as a fairly reliable warning signal of a recession within a year or so, though its track record isn't perfect.
Concerns over the potential impact the virus could have on the global economy intensified Friday after the U.S. State Department warned against travel to China and some U.S. carriers responded by suspending flights.
The move by U.S. airlines helped deepen a slide in oil prices. U.S. crude fell nearly 6 pecent in January, a decline that coincides with a sell-off on energy stocks, which are down 11.2 percent for the year. Industrial stocks, which include airlines and other transportation companies, also ended the month in the red.
"The economic and market impact now are becoming much more significant and those two sectors are probably the most important to keep an eye on," said Samana. "If you're going to restrict travel and you're going to restrict movement, you're by default going to hit energy prices."