Stocks shrug off losses, climb back to record highs; DuPont shakes up its C-suite

US stocks return to record heights
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks shook off their latest virus-induced loss and returned to record heights Wednesday, with several familiar faces doing the heaviest lifting.
Technology stocks helped lead the market higher, as they've been doing for years, and Apple rallied to recover most of its loss from the prior day. It dropped Tuesday after warning that revenue this quarter would fall short of forecasts due to the viral outbreak centered in China.
Worries remain about how disruptive the virus will be for manufacturing, travel and other economic activity across the region, but markets around the world rose as the number of new virus cases in China fell Wednesday. Expectations are also high that China and other central banks around the world will limit the economic damage through injections of cash into markets, lower interest rates and other stimulus measures, said Shawn Cruz, manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade.
"I think markets are a little too rosy now," Cruz said. "There is this assumption that the actual impact won't be much, and if there is one, central banks will be able to step in and keep us alive."
The problem arises if the virus lasts longer and does more damage than markets seem to be anticipating.
"It seems like everyone is on the same side of the trade that this is going to be fine, which raises the potential for everyone to run for the door at the same time if central bank injections of cash aren't going to cure anybody," Cruz said.
DuPont chair assumes CEO role
WILMINGTON, Del. — DuPont Co.'s executive chairman has assumed the duties of CEO.
Ed Breen replaced Marc Doyle as chief executive effective immediately, the company said this week. The move is part of a plan to tap Breen's management experience and speed up improvements, according to a statement.
"While we made some progress in 2019, we did not meet our own expectations and we now need to move aggressively to secure our foundation for growth," Breen said.
Breen said he will step down as a director of Corteva Agriscience because of his increased responsibilities. Corteva was spun off last year after DuPont's merger with Dow Chemical.
In another key move, Lori. Koch is replacing Jeanmarie Desmond as DuPont's chief financial officer.
In 2017, the company shuttered a $500 million plant near Goose Creek in Berkeley County where it made the high-strength fiber Kevlar. DuPont still makes a different product called Hytrel in a nearby factory.
IRS to visit high-earning non-filers
WASHINGTON — The Internal revenue Service said Wednesday that it is stepping up its efforts to visit high-income taxpayers who failed in prior years to file their tax returns on time.
Officers across the country will increase face-to-face visits with taxpayers who had income of more than $100,000 during a tax year and did not file a return in 2018 or prior years.
"The IRS is committed to fairness in the tax system, and we want to remind people across all income categories that they need to file their taxes," Paul Mamo, director of collection operations for the IRS small-business and self-employed division said in a statement.
The IRS is increasing the face-to-face visits after hiring additional enforcement personnel.
The taxpayers being visited have typically received several letters from the IRS over an extended period of time, so they generally realize they have a tax issue. While IRS revenue officer visits are unannounced, they will always provide two forms of official credentials.
Fed's view muddied by viral outbreak
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials were mostly optimistic about the U.S. and global economies last month, though they noted the risk posed by China's viral outbreak and were ready to keep their benchmark interest rate at its current low level for the coming months.
Fed policymakers said at their Jan. 28-29 meeting that risks to the U.S. economy had faded since their previous meeting in December, according to minutes released Wednesday. The Trump administration had reached a preliminary trade agreement with China and Congress approved an updated trade pact with Canada and Mexico.
Still, "a number of downside risks remained prominent," officials said, including the coronavirus, which "had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook."
The newly released minutes of the Fed meeting showed that officials were ready to keep key rate at a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent for the foreseeable future. Rates at that level would help the U.S. economy withstand any threats from slower growth overseas, policymakers said, and help push inflation back to the Fed's 2 percent objective.
Blue Apron is eyeing a possible sale
NEW YORK — Blue Apron, the online seller of meal kits, said it may put itself up for sale.
The struggling company, which pioneered the meal-kit craze in the U.S., has faced tough competition from online rivals that also ship boxes of raw meat, fish and vegetables to doorstops. Grocers, including Kroger and Walmart, have also been selling their own ready-to-cook kits in stores.
Blue Apron said late Tuesday that its number of customers fell 37 percent to 351,000 in the last three months of 2019. Revenue fell 33 percent to $94.3 million and it reported a loss of $21.9 million in the quarter.
The company has seen its valuation dwindle since it became a public company. It was worth nearly $2 billion after its initial public offering in 2017. On Wednesday, the company was valued at about $58 million.
Home building dips at start of year
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes edged back slightly in January after a December surge that had pushed home construction to the highest level in 13 years.
The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that builders started construction on 1.57 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, a decline of 3.6 percent from 1.63 million units in December. That had been the highest point since late 2006 at the peak of the housing boom of the last decade.
Economists had expected a slight pullback from the December surge, which was attributed in part to unseasonably warm weather which had allowed builders to start more construction projects.
Application for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, jumped 9.2 percent in January to an annual rate of 1.56 million units.
Wholesale prices up 0.5% in Jan.
WASHINGTON — U.S. producer prices climbed last month at fastest pace since October 2018 as higher prices for services more than offset a drop in the cost of energy.
The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach the consumer, jumped 0.5 percent in January after rising 0.2 percent in December. The monthly increase was much bigger than economists expected.
Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 2.1 percent.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer inflation rose 0.5 percent in January from December and 1.7 percent from January 2019.
The Labor Department said much of the 0.7 percent January increase in services prices came from higher markups for clothes, jewelry, shoes and accessories.
Burger King's new ad breaks the mold
NEW YORK — Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign.
The fast-food chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.
The company, already known for irreverent ad campaigns, turned it up a notch, including a time-lapse of a decaying burger on Twitter. That imagery goes beyond the print ads that show a 28-day-old burger — a week beyond.
Early reaction to the campaign Wednesday was a mix of applause for the shift away from preservatives, to disgust.
The restaurant, based in Miami, Florida, says it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries — including France, Sweden and Spain — and around 400 of its 7,346 U.S. restaurants. It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.
Bourbon giant marks a milestone
CLERMONT, Ky. — The distillery that produces Jim Beam has filled its 16 millionth barrel of bourbon since Prohibition.
Family distillers Fred Noe and son Freddie Noe filled the barrel and sealed it at the American Stillhouse on Monday, James B. Beam Distilling Co. said. The brand is beginning its 225th anniversary year.
The milestone barrel is on display in Warehouse Two, where visitors touring the American Stillhouse can see it.
The company recently said it would invest more than $60 to build the Fred B. Noe Craft Distillery, encompassing the entire family of brands, including Jim Beam, Knob Creek, Booker's, Baker's, Basil Hayden's, Little Book and Legent.