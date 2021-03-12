Stocks shake off early sell-off to end week; energy costs send prices higher at the wholesale level

Stocks edge higher, notch new records
NEW YORK — A late-afternoon burst of buying helped nudge several U.S. stock indexes to all-time highs Friday, despite a pullback in Big Tech companies as bond yields headed higher.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent after having been in the red for most of the day. The benchmark index also notched its second straight weekly gain. Financial and industrial companies led a broad rally, outweighing the slide in technology and communications stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks also hit all-time highs for the second day in a row. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell, shedding some of its gains from a day earlier.
The bond market was the dominant force in pulling tech stocks mostly downward, because as yields push interest rates higher, they make high-flying stocks look expensive. After remaining stable for most of the week, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.62 percent from 1.52 percent a day earlier. Investors had sold off stocks late last week after that figure crossed above the 1.60 percent mark.
"Bond investors are trying to determine how much future growth is in the economy and what that means for inflation," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. "It could be over the course of this year or the next couple in terms of trying to find the right level."
Energy spike leads wholesale prices up
WASHINGTON — Energy prices continued to rocket higher in February, though overall wholesale prices moderated after a record jump in January.
The Labor Department's producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers. increased by 0.5 percent last month following a record jump of 1.3 percent the month before.
Price increases slowed despite a 6 percent surge in energy last month, which followed a 5.1 percent jump in January, the Labor Department said Friday.
Over the past year, wholesale prices are up 2.8 percent, the largest 12-month gain at the wholesale level in more than two years. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 2.5 percent over the past 12 months.
Both readings are above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target for inflation. Some economists fear that inflation, which has been dormant over the past decade, could begin to rise under the extra demand generated by the government's new $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed into law Thursday.
Others disagree, pointing out that there are 9.5 million fewer jobs in the American economy than there were before the pandemic hit a year ago, and argue that unemployment will keep a lid on inflation.
Ford family reshuffles carmaker's board
DETROIT — Edsel B. Ford II is retiring from the board of Ford Motor and will be replaced by another member of the Ford family.
Two members of the Ford family will actually join the board because like Edsel Ford, John Lechleiter, the retired chairman and CEO of Eli Lilly, also served notice that he does not want to be considered for re-election.
Edsel Ford has been on the board for 33 years.
The Detroit carmaker is nominating Alexandra Ford English and Henry Ford III, both great-great grandchildren of company founder Henry Ford, as replacements.
Ford English is currently a director in corporate strategy at the company. Henry Ford III is the son of Edsel B. Ford II. He's currently a director in Ford's investor relations department.
Board nominees will be up for election at Ford's annual meeting on May 13.
Ant Group CEO leaves for personal reasons
NEW YORK — The CEO of Ant Group, the world's biggest financial technology company, has resigned from the company due to personal reasons.
Ant Group thanked Simon Hu on Friday for his contributions to the business. He had served as CEO since 2019. The company named Eric Jing as its new CEO, effective immediately.
Alibaba Group, the world's biggest e-commerce company by sales volume, spun off its Alipay payments service to create the company that became Ant Group. Alipay is one of China's two dominant online payments services. Over a billion users use Alipay to pay for purchases both online and in stores, to send money to friends and to pay bills.
Ant Group has come under increased scrutiny and tighter regulation as it expanded the range of financial technology services it offers.
Labor targets Amazon as a foothold in South
BESSEMER, Ala. — The South has never been hospitable to organized labor. But that may be changing, with an important test in Alabama, where thousands of workers at an Amazon campus are deciding whether to form a union.
Labor organizers and advocates see the David-and-Goliath fight as a potential turning point in the region with a long history of undervalued labor and entrenched hostility to collective bargaining rights.
A win could have economic and political ripples for the movement and its Democratic Party allies who want a stronger foothold in the South amid decades of dwindling union power nationally.