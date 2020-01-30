Stocks end up after wobbly trading day
NEW YORK — Major U.S. stock indexes finished higher Thursday after a late burst of buying led by technology and financial companies reversed an early slide.
News of a spike in the number of confirmed cases and fatalities from a virus outbreak in China put investors in a selling mood for most of the day, overshadowing a batch of mostly solid company earnings reports.
Traders have been worried that the outbreak could end up dampening global economic growth. But those concerns appeared to ease by late afternoon, after the director general of the World Health Organization said that the organization was not recommending limiting travel or trade to China.
"There is no reason for measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva after the WHO officially declared the outbreak a global emergency.
Technology and financial companies led the market's rebound. Companies that rely on consumer spending also notched solid gains. Health care and communication stocks fell the most..
IBM's CEO to retire, successor named
ARMONK, N.Y. — IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing giant and eight years at its helm.
The company said Thursday that Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO starting April 6. Krishna has been IBM's senior vice president for cloud computing and cognitive software and also has a long career at the company.
IBM has been trying to revitalize its business to become a leader in cloud technology, in which services are delivered over the internet from remote computers. But the company has been overshadowed by top cloud rivals Amazon, Microsoft and Google in competing to sell its internet-based computing services to businesses.
Rometty will remain IBM's executive chairwoman until the end of the year.
UPS navigates surge, hit by charge
ATLANTA — UPS swung to a loss in its fourth quarter mostly on a hefty pension-related charge, but the delivery company's adjusted results met Wall Street's view.
UPS lost $106 million, or 12 cents per share, in the quarter. A year ago the Atlanta company earned $453 million, or 52 cents per share. Stripping out a $1.8 billion pension-related charge and other items, earnings were $2.11 per share, meeting expectations of analysts polled by FactSet.
Revenue climbed to $20.57 billion from $19.85 billion. Wall Street called for $20.67 billion.
The company said its daily volume rose almost 9 percent in the U.S., while next day air volume surged nearly 26 percent.
United Parcel Service Inc. said Thursday it's expanding weekend services and speeding up time-in-transit for small and medium-sized businesses this year.
Amazon claims 150M-plus Prime members
NEW YORK — It was another prime Christmas for Amazon.
The online retailer said Thursday it now has more than 150 million Prime members, who pay $119 a year for faster shipping and other perks. And its financial results during the busy holiday shopping season were far better than Wall Street analysts expected.
The Seattle-based company reported net income of $3.27 billion, or $6.47 per share, in the three months ending in December. That was up from $3.03 billion, or $6.04 per share the year before. Analysts were expecting earnings of $4.04 per share in the latest quarter, according to research firm FactSet. Revenue jumped 21 percent to $87.44 billion, also beating expectations.
The last time Amazon revealed how many Prime members it had was in 2018, when it said it had more than 100 million paying members.
Juul stake costly for maker of Marlboro
NEW YORK — The company that makes Marlboro cigarettes saw in late 2018 the opportunity to offset declining tobacco sales with a $13 billion investment in Juul, the e-cigarette maker.
That investment has come at a tremendous cost, the latest a $4.1 billion hit announced Thursday by Altria as legal cases against the company continue to mount. That follows a $4.5 billion writedown in October, when Altria slashed the value of its investment in Juul Labs by a third.
Since October, the company said the number of legal cases against Juul have spiked 80 percent.
Juul has been hit by new federal and state investigations into its marketing amid an explosion of underage vaping among teenagers. Separately, an outbreak of lung injuries tied to vaping pressured the market for e-cigarettes. Federal officials have since identified a thickening agent added to illicit THC vaping liquids as the culprit behind the "vast majority" of the lung injuries.
Finance chief at Boeing supplier resigns
WICHITA, Kan. — Spirit Aerosystems finance chief Jose Garcia has resigned as the aircraft parts maker found it did not comply with its established accounting processes.
Spirit said Thursday that it started a review of its accounting process compliance in December and has since found that it didn't comply with the accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that it received after the end of 2019's third quarter.
Spirit said it doesn't believe the non-compliance will result in a third-quarter financial restatement or materially impact its financial statements for fiscal year 2019. The company said the review is ongoing and no final conclusion has been made.
Spirit added that Garcia and John Gilson, who served as principal accounting officer, resigned in light of the findings. Spirit has been in touch with the Securities and Exchange Commission about the matter and anticipates fully cooperating with any inquiries.
Spirit also announced Thursday that it'll slowly restart production of 737 Max airplane components after reaching a deal with Boeing. The company said it will ramp up deliveries throughout the year to reach a total of 216 MAX shipsets delivered to Boeing in 2020. The company, which is a key supplier to Boeing, announced earlier this month it would lay off more than 20 percent of its workforce in Kansas.
Toyota's 2019 global sales trail VWs
TOKYO — German automaker Volkswagen has kept its lead as the world's largest automaker after Japanese rival Toyota announced it sold fewer vehicles last year.
Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it sold 10.74 million vehicles around the world in 2019, trailing Volkswagen AG's record annual sales of 10.97 million vehicles.
In 2018, Volkswagen sold 10.83 million vehicles, edging out Toyota for the No. 1 crown.
Toyota, which makes the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models, said 2019 marked the fourth consecutive year of rising global vehicles sales. It marked a 1.4% rise from the previous year.
Both Toyota and Volkswagen say they do not see being the global leader as their priority but are focusing on delivering on products and results.
The sales tallies are still a solid indicator for a manufacturer's success in a globalized, intensely competitive industry.
General Motors Co. held the title of top automaker for more than seven decades before losing it to Toyota in 2008.
Fed looks at loosening 'Volcker Rule'
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve approved a proposal Thursday to loosen a financial-crisis era rule that prevents banks from investing in venture capital funds.
The proposal would affect the so-called "Volcker Rule," which was created after the 2008 financial meltdown. The rule bars banks from trading with government-insured deposits in an effort to prevent the kind of excesses that led to the financial crisis and Great Recession. Thursday's proposal would clarify several aspects of the rule and follows a previous loosening of the Volcker Rule last fall.
The draft rule would exempt venture capital funds from the Volcker Rule's provision that bars banks from investing in hedge or private equity funds. The proposal was approved by the Fed's governors on a 4-1 vote, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell supporting the change.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard opposed the proposal, arguing that it would "weaken core protections in the Volcker rule and enable banking firms again to engage in high-risk activities."
The proposal will be open to public comment until April 1.
New drinks help Coke's bottom line
ATLANTA — New drinks like Coca-Cola Plus Coffee helped Coca-Cola Co. to a better-than-expected fourth quarter.
The Atlanta beverage maker said sales of fizzy drinks rose 3 percent for the quarter and 2 percent for the year, driven by strong sales in China, Brazil and Southeast Asia. Coke also got a similar boost from enhanced waters, like smartwater and Topo Chico, and sports drinks like Powerade.
Coke reported net income of $2 billion, more than double the $870 million it reported in the October-December period last year. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring items, came to 44 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations.
The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $9.07 billion in fourth quarter, also topping forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.91 billion.
Delta to launch new uniform program
MINNEAPOLIS — Delta Air Lines plans to launch a new uniform program for its flight attendants and some airport customer service agents amid complaints that the required uniforms have caused serious medical problems.
Hundreds of Delta employees have sued Wisconsin-based clothing manufacturer Lands' End, claiming the current uniforms are causing skin rashes, breathing difficulties and other medical problems.
The Atlanta-based airline said Wednesday that it "plans on using this opportunity to identify more sustainable textile practices, taking greater control of the production process and offering employee a greater choice of standards." The airline said the new uniforms will carry the OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 label, the highest standard in the textile industry for chemical testing.
The lawsuits claim that the chemicals and finishes used to create high-stretch, wrinkle- and stain-resistant, waterproof, anti-static and deodorizing garments for the uniforms led to employees' health problems.
Delta has more than 60,000 uniformed workers worldwide.
Mortgage rates in US fall further
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates continued to fall this week, breaching already historically low levels and offering an incentive to potential homebuyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 3.51 percent from 3.60 percent last week. The benchmark rate stood at 4.46 percent a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage declined to 3% from 3.04% last week.
Federal Reserve policymakers continued to hold interest rates low at their meeting this week. But the Fed chair warned that the viral outbreak in China poses a new threat to the strengthening global economy.
Conagra to expand food plant in Tenn.
JACKSON, Tenn. — Conagra Brands will invest $106 million to expand a Tennessee food plant and add 400 jobs, the company announced.
Tennessee Pride sausage and Sandwich Bros. of Wisconsin will be added to the foods produced at the Jackson Pinnacle Foods plant, The Jackson Sun reported.
The announcement Wednesday to expand the plant by 20 percent followed a decision by Conagra last week to close the Tennessee Pride plant in Dickson, which eliminated 350 jobs, the newspaper reported.
Other products produced at the Jackson plant include Aunt Jemima syrup, Celeste frozen pizza, Mrs. Paul's frozen fish and Van de Kamp's frozen fish.