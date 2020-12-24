Stocks rise Xmas Eve but end shortened week lower; big Boeing 737 Max order announced

Stocks close up in Xmas shortened week
NEW YORK — Stocks closed slightly higher on Christmas Eve, as investors went into the holiday weekend not bothered by President Donald Trump's threat not to sign a major economic stimulus package approved by Congress this week.
Trading was light in the abbreviated session ahead of the Christmas holiday. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq ended at 1 p.m., three hours early. Volume was a less than half of a typical trading day.
The S&P 500 closed up 0.4 percent. Despite the gains, the index ended the week down 0.2 percent. Relatively safe investments like utilities and real estate were among the biggest gainers, while energy stocks fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3 percent.
Investors remain focused on Washington, where Democrats in Congress are expected to try to make alterations to the $900 billion COVID stimulus bill that President Trump has threatened to veto. Trump has asked for higher individual payments to Americans, something Democrats support but which is unlikely to get a vote in the Republican-held Senate.
The hope has been that Trump will back away from his veto threat and the stimulus package might tide the economy over until widespread vaccinations can help the world begin to return to normal.
Alaska Air plans to buy 68 MAX jets
JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Airlines intends to purchase 68 new Boeing 737 MAX planes despite the model having been grounded in 2019 after a pair of high-profile crashes that killed 346 people.
The company said this week that it would only fly the aircraft after its "own assessments, verifications and internal reviews determine that the aircraft is safe throughout our network for our guests and our crews."
The aircraft took its first commercial flight in almost two years with a journey from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre in Brazil on Dec. 9. Restrictions have been lifted in the U.S. on the aircraft and commercial flights in the country are expected to resume soon, likely beginning with American Airlines on Dec. 29, the Associated Press reported earlier this month.
New maintenance and training regulations have been made for all operators of the 737 MAX. Those rules include a mandate that the Federal Aviation Administration approve the plane's training program on an individual basis per airline.
Alaska Airlines, which offers nonstop service to Seattle from Charleston International, will receive its first new delivery from Boeing in March, with five new planes scheduled to arrive by the summer.
"We believe in this airplane, we believe in our strong partnership with Boeing, and we believe in the future of Alaska Airlines and the incredible opportunities ahead as we climb our way out of this pandemic," CEO Brad Tilden said.
1.2M holiday fliers screened within US
NEW YORK — The number of passengers screened for flights in the U.S. topped nearly 1.2 million Wednesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, but it's still about 38.5 percent below the same Wednesday last year, by far the smallest percentage decline since March.
The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday's tally of 1.19 million was the most since mid-March.
It's the third straight daily gain.
On the same weekday a year ago, 1.94 million passengers were screened. However, that was Christmas 2019 when travel was lighter than normal. On several days in early April after the pandemic broadsided the U.S. economy, fewer than 100,000 people were screened to board planes.
The bump comes as the CDC warns that holiday travel may increase one's chances of getting and spreading the virus. It recommends staying home and postponing travel as the best way to protect oneself from COVID-19.
Home loan rates dip to another new low
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates dropped this week to a record low for the 16th time in 2020, reflecting an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan slipped to a record low 2.66 percent from 2.67 percent last week. A year ago, it stood at 3.74 percent
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners seeking to refinance their mortgages, dipped to 2.19 percent from 2.21 percent. A year ago, it was 3.19 percent.
The 5-year adjustable rate mortgage was unchanged this week at 2.79 percent. A year ago, it was at 3.45 percent.
Helped by rock-bottom rates, the housing market has been a source of strength in an economy pounded by the coronavirus outbreak. The Federal Reserve has pushed the interest rate it controls to zero in an effort to help the economy rebound from a springtime shutdown.
"Moving into 2021, we expect rates to hold steady but the key driver in the near term will be the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic and the execution of the vaccine," said Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater.
China steps up pressure on retailer Alibaba
BEIJING — China’s market regulator is conducting an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up the ruling Communist Party’s effort to control fast-growing technology industries.
The market regulator says it is looking into Alibaba’s policy of “choose one of two,” which requires business partners to avoid dealing with its competitors. Chinese leaders have said anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority this coming year.
Last month, regulators suspended the planned stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform spun off from Alibaba. Internet companies in the United States face similar scrutiny.