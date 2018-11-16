Health, energy drive stocks up
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a day of volatile trading with a late-afternoon buying spree that sent U.S. stock indexes to a mostly higher finish Friday.
Despite the 11th-hour rally, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended with its second weekly loss in four weeks.
Gains in health care and energy companies powered the market higher. Energy companies also rose.
The market got a brief boost after President Donald Trump expressed optimism that the U.S. and China will reach a deal to resolve their costly trade dispute. The remarks came as representatives of both countries have resumed talks.
Large retailers and media and communications companies were the laggards.
"The market and market participants are more unsettled now than they have been in years," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "We're that much further on in the cycle and you have these tariffs and trade wars that are really still in the very early stages."
Bridgestone to expand Tenn. tire plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Americas has announced that it is expanding a tire manufacturing plant in Tennessee.
The company said Friday that it will spend $40 million to add 32,000 square feet to its Warren County plant, where it produces commercial truck and bus radial tires. The three-year project will allow the plant to make 275 more tires daily and meet market demand. Plans call for the plant to produce 9,400 tires daily by the end of 2020.
Bridgestone, which has a South Carolina plant in Aiken County, expects to break ground on the expansion before the end of the year.
Airbnb says 3Q revenue best ever
NEW YORK — Airbnb had its best quarter ever, even as cities across the U.S. have started clamping down on the short-term rental market.
Revenue during the third quarter breezed past the $1 billion level as guest reservations boomed internationally, the San Francisco company said Friday. Airbnb expects a record one million guests to stay at Airbnb listings across the U.S. during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Airbnb acts as an online booking agent for homeowners to make extra income by renting rooms, apartments and houses. Its growth has drawn the ire of the hotel industry and communities in the U.S. and abroad, where locals are uneasy with the constant turnaround of guests in their neighborhoods and apartment buildings.
Toy retail store FAO makes comeback
NEW YORK — Three years after it closed its toy store on Fifth Avenue, FAO Schwarz is making a return to New York.
A new FAO opened Friday in Manhattan's Rockefeller Center, about 10 blocks from its former home near Central Park.
For more than 150 years, FAO Schwarz was known for its classy and sometimes extravagantly expensive toys. The toy palace it opened on Fifth Avenue in 1986 was a tourist attraction.
The new version will be smaller, but will have familiar attractions, including a musical clock tower and the giant piano keyboard mat on which Tom Hanks danced in the film "Big." Also on sale: A crystal-encrusted toy car for $25,000.
Pop-up FAO shops are also opening in England, Spain and Australia.
Jell-O rolls out its 1st edible slime
PITTSBURGH — Kids will soon be able to eat AND play with their food.
Jell-O Play on Thursday introduced edible slime. The squishy and stretchy toy is a social media phenomenon, which spawned online recipes for edible versions.
Jell-O Play's slime comes in strawberry-flavored Unicorn and lime-flavored Monster varieties. All customers have to do is add water and each canister makes two batches of slime. The company says it easily washes away with soap and warm water.
Jell-O says it launched Jell-O Play in the summer "to inspire families to engage in free play and fun."
Edible slime will be available in select retailers in December or can be preordered online.
Industrial production ticks up in Oct.
WASHINGTON — U.S. industry expanded slightly in October, with manufacturing growth offsetting declines in mining and utility production.
Industrial production ticked up a modest 0.1 percent, the fifth straight monthly gain, following a 0.2 percent advance in September and a sizable 0.8 percent advance in August, the Federal Reserve reported Friday.
The Fed said that recent hurricanes lowered production by about 0.1 percentage point in both September and October.
The economy has been growing at a solid rate this year. The gross domestic product expanded at an annual rate of 3.5 percent in the July-September quarter, with manufacturing contributing to the momentum.
But there are concerns that the strong dollar and a slowdown in global growth could hurt future U.S. export sales. There are also worries about labor shortages and the impact of President Donald Trump's get-tough trade policies, which have featured higher tariffs on aluminum and steel along with penalty tariffs on a range of Chinese goods. China. Other countries have already retaliated with penalty tariffs on American products.
Factory output was up 0.3 percent in October, matching the previous month despite a big drop in auto production, which fell 2.8 percent last month. It was the second decline for the auto sector in the past four months.