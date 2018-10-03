Bullish indicators lift US stocks
NEW YORK — Encouraging reports on hiring and growth in the service sector sent small companies and banks higher Wednesday and knocked bond prices into a tailspin. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note spiked to its highest level in more than seven years.
Both reports were stronger than analysts expected and suggest the economy is in good shape in spite of rising interest rates and oil prices, and the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
"This is evidence of strong economic growth and the likelihood earnings will continue to be good," said Ameriprise chief market strategist David Joy. While some experts think the economy will slow somewhat in the third and fourth quarter, Joy's view is that "we're not going to get much of a slowdown."
Comeback for Toys R Us planned
NEW YORK — A group of investors is planning a comeback for Toys R Us, in the latest twist for the troubled retail brand.
The group, made up of secured lenders, said Tuesday it's scrapping an auction for intellectual property assets because it didn't receive any bids that were better than its own.
The investors said they'll work with potential partners to develop new ideas for stores in the U.S. and other countries "that could bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way."
The reorganized company will control trademarks, e-commerce assets and data related to the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands.
Toys R Us liquidated its U.S. business earlier this year, after filing for bankruptcy. That followed a leveraged buyout that hobbled the company.
Survey: 230,000 jobs created in Sept.
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added a robust 230,000 jobs in September, a private survey found, a sign that strong economic growth is spurring companies to add more workers.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that September's job gain was the most in seven months. It followed 168,000 new jobs in August, a figure that was revised slightly higher.
Hiring was strong across most major industries. Construction firms added 34,000 jobs, while professional and business services, which includes higher-paying jobs such as engineering and accounting as well as temp workers, added a strong 70,000. Education and health services added 44,000 jobs.
ADP's report comes a day before the government releases jobs data for September. Economists believe Friday's report will show that employers added 183,000 jobs, according to data provider FactSet.
"The labor market continues to impress," Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president of the ADP Research Institute, said.
GM, Honda in self-driving venture
SAN FRANCISCO — General Motors and Honda will team up on self-driving vehicle technology as big automakers and tech giants race to develop the next generation of personal transportation.
Japan's Honda Motor Co. will invest $2.75 billion in the autonomous vehicle unit run by General Motors Co., called GM Cruise. The two automakers are already partnering on fuel cell vehicles and announced in June that they are developing batteries for electric vehicles, mainly for the North American market.
The goal, the companies said Wednesday, is to develop an autonomous vehicle that can be produced at a high volume for global deployment. The companies will also explore global opportunities for commercial deployment of the Cruise network.
Michelle Krebs, an executive analyst with Autotrader, believes the partnership is critical in the development of such advanced technology because it requires huge investments that have little promise of a quick payoff.
Honda will make an immediate investment of $750 million, and spend $2 billion over 12 years on the project.
U.S. auto sales fell 4% in 3Q
DETROIT — Vehicle sales are slowing down despite a run on big SUVs.
Major automakers said late Tuesday that U.S. sales fell 7 percent in September and 4 percent for the June-through-September quarter, compared with the same periods last year.
Weaker numbers for September and the third quarter wiped out a 1.8 percent gain during the first half of the year, and left auto sales on pace with 2017. Some analysts had cautioned that the first-half gains were driven by incentives and low-margin sales to fleet buyers like rental car companies.
Industry officials blamed the recent weakness partly on hurricanes — in both 2017 and 2018.
Ford sales analyst Erich Merkle suggested that the September numbers were hurt by Hurricane Florence, which flooded parts of the Carolinas. That made it tougher to compete with September 2017, when sales were boosted by owners replacing cars after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, he said.