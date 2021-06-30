Stocks rise 8.2% in April-June period; home sales contracts snap back in US

Another quarterly gain for Wall St.
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out its fifth straight quarterly gain June 30, continuing its comeback from a steep drop in early 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The S&P 500 edged up 0.1 percent, bringing its advance over the past three months to 8.2 percent and 14.4 percent for the first half of the year. The benchmark index finished June with a 2.2 percent gain and its third straight all-time high as it extended its winning streak to a fifth day.
Stocks have been pushing higher on optimism that the economy is strengthening and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a while longer.
"The Fed has sort of kept the proverbial spigot open, if you will, with liquidity, so there's still a pretty sizable amount of capital out there looking for a place to go," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab.
Meanwhile, concerns about inflation earlier this year have dissipated somewhat, as investors have become increasingly convinced that the rise in prices for everything from food to oil to lumber is temporary and a result of the U.S. economy recovering from the pandemic.
Trading Wednesday was relatively subdued as investors wait for the government's monthly jobs report due out Friday.
Home sale contracts rebound in May
SILVER SPRING, Md. — More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May, a surprising rebound after months of cooling in the housing market, where lack of inventory has pushed prices to record levels.
The National Association of Realtors said its index of pending home sales rose 8 percent to 114.7 last month, the highest reading for May since 2005. That's up from 106.2 in April. An index of 100 is equal to the level of contract activity in 2001.
Contract signings, considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next one-to-two months, are 13.1 percent ahead of where they were one year ago with the country in the throes of the coronavirus outbreak. It's just the second month-over-month increase so far in 2021 but potentially foretell a strong finish to the summer season.
While there's no shortage of people in the market to buy, many have been forced out by the lack of properties for sale, which along with rising material costs, have sent new and existing home prices to record highs.
Bakery, cafe chain Au Bon Pain sold
NEW YORK — Yum! Brands and 7-Eleven franchisee Ampex Brands has purchased bakery and cafe chain Au Bon Pain, helping to expand its international reach. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The seller was Panera Bread, part of privately held JAB Holding Co. which owns a range of companies including Pret a Manger. Another one of its companies, Krispy Kreme, is set to go public this week.
Ampex owns more than 400 restaurants and convenience stores. The Au Bon Pain deal, which closed June 30, makes the Richardson, Texas-based company a franchisor for the first time in its 16-year history. The transaction includes 171 locations as well as franchising rights to an additional 131.
"Our quick service restaurant brands performed extraordinarily well throughout the pandemic as guests moved to drive-thru," Ampex founder CEO Tabbassum Mumtaz said. "The bakery café category will rebound, and Au Bon Pain is well-positioned to grow."
Au Bon Pain got its start in Boston in 1981 and has one South Carolina location, in Greenville. Ampex's initially plans to focus on Au Bon Pain's existing cafés in key markets in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. Once existing cafés are reopened and seeing positive results, Ampex will look to expand, starting with corporate-owned locations.
Robinhood to pay $70M to settle case
NEW YORK — Robinhood Financial will pay a $57 million fine and return another $12.6 million to thousands of its customers to settle accusations of a wide range of supervisory failures, such as hurting customers by giving them misleading information and improperly allowing some to make riskier trades.
The financial penalty is the largest ever ordered by FINRA, a non-governmental organization that oversees the brokerage industry, and one that "reflects the scope and seriousness of Robinhood's violations," said Jessica Hopper, head of FINRA's department of enforcement.
Robinhood neither admitted nor denied the charges in the settlement. In a blog post Wednesday, Robinhood detailed how it has improved support for its customers, including the ability to call in and talk with a service representative for some issues.
"We are glad to put this matter behind us and look forward to continuing to focus on our customers and democratizing finance for all." said Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay, Robinhood's head of public policy communications.
Robinhood has shaken up the brokerage industry with its zero-fee trading and easy-to-use app that's drawn a new generation of investors into the market. But it's also faced a lot of criticism that it has encouraged novice customers to make trades that are too risky for them and hurt them in other ways.
Carbon footprint at Amazon up in '20
NEW YORK — Amazon said Wednesday that its carbon footprint grew 19 percent last year as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic.
The online shopping behemoth said activities tied to its businesses emitted 60.64 million metric tons of carbon dioxide last year — the equivalent of burning through 140 million barrels of oil. Amazon's carbon footprint has risen every year since 2018, after employees pressured it to do so.
The company said that, while its carbon footprint grew, the amount of carbon it emitted for every dollar spent on the site fell 16 percent in 2020.
But the increase in its total carbon footprint shows how hard it is for a fast-growing company like Amazon to cut down on pollution.
The company has been buying up solar energy, making its gadgets out of recycled plastic and even renamed a Seattle hockey arena after its climate-change initiative.
However, Amazon depends on fuel-burning planes and trucks to ship billions of items around the world. In fact, it announced earlier this year that it would buy 11 jets to get packages to shoppers faster. Amazon's emissions from fossil fuels soared 69% last year.
There was some improvement. Because more people stayed home and ordered online during the pandemic, the emissions from shoppers' drives to Amazon's Whole Foods grocery stores fell 32%, the company said.
China's factories ease back in June
BEIJING — Growth in China's manufacturing activity softened in June as export demand weakened and producers struggled with supply bottlenecks, a survey showed Wednesday.
The monthly purchasing managers' index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group declined to 50.9 from May's 51.0 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.
Measures of new export orders, production and factory gate prices declined in China, which is South Carolina's largest global trading partner.
"The latest surveys suggest that growth softened this month," Julian Evans-Pritchard and Sheana Yue of Capital Economics said in a report. Supply shortages "continued to hold back output in the manufacturing sector."
China's factory output and consumer spending have rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels but export demand is uneven as governments fight outbreaks of the new coronavirus variant.
Virgin Orbit launches satellites from 747
NEW YORK — Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit delivered satellites from three countries into space June 30, its second successful rocket launch from a plane.
The company's modified Boeing 747 jet "Cosmic Girl" jet took off from California's Mojave Desert, carrying the 70-foot rocket beneath its left wing. Once the plane was over the Pacific near the Channel Islands, the LauncherOne rocket peeled away, then fired its engine to head to space. The drop occurred at an altitude of about 37,000 feet.
Camera views showed the package of seven small satellites on the end of the second stage, against the curve of the blue Earth. The satellites are from the U.S. Defense Department, the Royal Netherlands Air Force and Poland's SatRevolution company, which is working to set up an Earth-observing constellation.
Virgin Orbit later declared success, saying the satellites were in the proper orbit.
The company's next launch is planned for this fall, according to Hart.