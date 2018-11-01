Stocks extend rebound to 3rd day
NEW YORK — Stocks climbed Thursday as major indexes extended a rebound into a third day. The dollar dropped, a change that provided a relief to big exporters like industrial and technology companies.
The U.S. stock market continued its gradual rebound from a plunge that lasted almost the entire month of October, and many of the biggest gains Thursday came from stocks that struggled badly last month like chipmakers and other technology companies and smaller, domestically-focused companies.
Strong earnings from U.S. companies have helped the market recover its footing over the last three days. Chemicals maker DowDuPont jumped after reporting a strong quarter, as did Arm & Hammer maker Church & Dwight and insurer AIG. Apple also climbed prior to releasing its quarterly report.
Starbucks beats forecasts on higher sales
SEATTLE — A jump in U.S. sales helped Starbucks end its fiscal year on a high note.
Starbucks Corp. said same-store sales — a critical measure for retailers — rose 4 percent in the U.S. in its fiscal fourth quarter. That helped global same-store sales rise 3 percent, ahead of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.
Same-store sales rose 1 percent in China, another critical market for the company and an improvement from the prior quarter.
Seattle-based Starbuck said U.S. buyers spent more during the quarter, partly because of a price increase that the company announced in June. It also saw a 15-percent increase in the number of U.S. loyalty program members during the July-September period, up to 15.3 million.
Starbucks reported net income of $755.8 million for the quarter, for a profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share. That beat Wall Street's expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.
The coffee chain posted revenue of $6.3 billion in the period, which also beat forecasts.
Factories grew more slowly in Oct.
WASHINGTON — American manufacturers grew at a slower pace in October as factories contended with supply disruptions caused by disputes with China, Europe and other trading partners.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its manufacturing index slipped to 57.7 last month — down from 59.8 in September and the lowest since April. It was the second straight monthly drop.
Still, anything above 50 signals growth, and manufacturers are enjoying a 26-month winning streak.
New orders, production, export orders and hiring grew more slowly. Thirteen of 18 manufacturing industries reported growth last month, led by textile mills and makers of electrical equipment.
Average mortgage rates ease in US
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates declined this week, in a quiet pause after weeks of market anxiety over rising interest rates.
Home borrowing rates still remain at their highest levels in more than seven years, dampening the outlook for prospective homebuyers. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages eased to an average 4.83 percent this week from 4.86 percent last week. A year ago, it stood at 3.94 percent.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 4.23 percent this week from 4.29 percent last week.
Anxiety over rising interest rates, which result from strength in the economy, has buffeted financial markets in recent weeks and spilled over into the housing market. Also, the combination of higher mortgage rates and increasing home prices has made home ownership less affordable.
Construction spending flat in September
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September, the weakest showing since June, as an increase in home construction was offset by a slide in spending on government projects.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the flat reading for September followed a 0.8 percent rise in August.
The strength last month was driven by a 0.6 percent increase in residential construction and a smaller 0.1 percent increase in nonresidential activity, which pushed this category to an all-time high. However, these gains were offset by a 0.9 percent drop in spending on government projects.
The increase in residential construction featured an 8.7 percent jump in apartment construction, which offset a 0.8 percent drop in single-family homes but can be volatile from month to month.
Overall, the home sector has struggled for much of this year as builders have had to cope with rising costs for land, lumber and labor. Part of the increase in lumber prices stemmed from the higher tariffs the Trump administration has imposed on Canadian softwood lumber.
Productivity growth slows to 2.2% rate
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity grew at an annual rate of 2.2 percent in the third quarter, a slowdown from the previous quarter but still better than the lackluster gains of the last decade. Labor costs accelerated but remained at a low level.
The rise in productivity in the July-September period followed a 3 percent rate of increase in the second quarter, which had been the strongest figure in three years. Labor costs rose at a 1.2 percent rate after having fallen at a 1 percent rate in the second quarter.
Productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, has been weak throughout the current recovery that began in June 2009. Analysts have been unable to come up with definitive reasons for the slowdown.
Models sue strip club over ad photos
CHICAGO — A group of West Coast models has filed a lawsuit that alleges a suburban Chicago strip club where they never worked or knew about used their modeling photos for advertisements without their permission.
The federal lawsuit filed this week in Chicago contends that the models' careers were damaged and they were embarrassed when Polekatz Chicago Gentleman's Club in Bridgeview put their photos on its web site and social media accounts.
The lawsuit is among dozens filed around the United States to crack down on strip clubs' that use professional photos of lingerie models to attract customers.
Attorney Joseph Casas tells the Chicago Tribune that the advertisements falsely make it appear his clients are strippers who actually work at Polekatz. A call by The Associated Press to Polekatz wasn't immediately returned.
CEO: BlackRock won't cut Saudi ties
NEW YORK — Blackrock CEO Laurence Fink says he believes his company will continue to do business in Saudi Arabia for many years, despite the asset manager's decision to withdraw from an investment conference amid international outrage over the slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last month in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
In an interview from the New York Times DealBook Conference in New York posted online Thursday, Fink said it was a hard decision to drop out of the conference. But Fink said he never believed the decision would jeopardize Blackrock's business in Saudi Arabia.
"We've been there for 15 years," Fink said. "I believe we'll be there for many years in the future."
Several other Wall Street executives also dropped out of the conference last month over Khashoggi's death.