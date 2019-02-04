Tech lead stocks up after early slide
NEW YORK — Stocks recovered from an early wobble Monday, lifting the benchmark S&P 500 to its fourth straight gain.
Technology companies led the broad move higher, outweighing losses in health care, materials and utilities stocks.
The market had gotten off to a weak start after the government reported that factory orders fell in November, but by midday major indexes had turned higher.
Investors remained focused on the latest batch of corporate earnings, including solid results from Clorox and Sysco.
Concerns over slower economic growth overshadowed a mostly positive January for stocks, with solid company earnings helping to offset some of those fears.
"Earnings have surprised to the upside," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "That said, there is still a tug-of-war within the market as to whether or not the economy is in fact going to slow this quarter or beginning of next quarter.
Google's parent beats Q4 estimates
SAN FRANCISCO — Google parent company Alphabet beat Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter earnings Monday, although its stock slid in after-hours trading.
The company reported profit of $8.9 billion on revenue of $39.3 billion. Its revenue grew more than 21 percent from $32.3 billion a year ago.
Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings per share of $10.86, or a profit of $7.6 billion, on revenue of $38.9 billion.
Alphabet's advertising commissions, or the money it pays other companies to direct people to its search, grew to $7.4 billion from $6.5 billion a year ago.
Alphabet's stock price dropped roughly 3 percent despite the beat in after-market trading Monday.
Papa John's names new chairman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The head of the investment firm Starboard Value is being named board chairman at Papa John's, and it will invest $200 million in the troubled pizza chain.
The company has struggled since the messy departure of its founder John Schnatter in late 2017.
In its most recent quarter, Papa John's International Inc. reported losses of $13 million and revenue tumbled 16 percent. On Monday, it said it now expects its annual profit will be at the low-end of its prior forecast.
In addition to Starboard CEO Jeff Smith Anthony Sanfilippo, former chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc., will join the board.
NJ lifts minimum wage to $15
TRENTON, N.J — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a measure that hikes the state's hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next five years.
The move raises the current $8.85 minimum wage to $10 an hour in July, then hikes the rate by $1 in subsequent years until it reaches $15 in 2024.
New Jersey becomes the fourth state, along with the District of Columbia, to enact a phased-in $15 minimum wage. California, Massachusetts and New York have adopted similar proposals.
Murphy promised to raise the rate as part of his campaign for governor. Republicans and many businesses oppose the higher rate, saying it will raise costs.
GM starting white-collar cuts
DETROIT — General Motors is starting to lay off about 4,300 white-collar workers worldwide this week.
In November, the company said it wanted to cut 8,000 salaried and contract workers so it can raise profit margins and invest more in autonomous and electric vehicles.
The company says 2,200 white-collar employees took buyouts, while another 1,500 contract workers were let go.
Many of the layoffs will happen at GM's technical center near Detroit. Most work on components for internal combustion engines and discontinued car models.
GM also plans to close one Canadian and four U.S. car factories, shedding another 5,000 jobs. But 2,700 U.S. workers will be offered jobs at other factories.
GM says the layoffs are part of a restructuring will add up to $2.5 billion to its bottom line this year.
'Bond King' Bill Gross to retire
DENVER — Janus Henderson Investors says that "Bond King" William H. Gross is retiring to concentrate on his personal assets and private charitable foundation. The 74-year-old will retire on March 1.
Gross founded the investment firm Pimco in 1971 and helped build it into one of the world's biggest asset managers before leaving for Janus in 2014. When Gross left Pimco his fund was the biggest bond fund in the world, valued at $222 billion. Gross has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars to the funds he's run during his career.
Janus says that the fund Gross manages there will be taken over by his team and that there would be no change to the funds' investment objective or guidelines.
Gannett turns down buyout offer
MCLEAN, Va. — The publisher of USA Today and other newspapers is rejecting a $1.36 billion buyout from a hedge-fund backed media group with a history of taking over newspapers and slashing jobs.
MNG Enterprises, better known as Digital First Media, made its unsolicited bid of $12 per share last month.
Gannett Co. said Monday that its board determined the offer undervalued the company and it isn't in the best interests of the company or its shareholders. It was a unanimous vote.
The newspaper industry has shrunk and consolidated as readers ditch print papers and go online. Estimated U.S. daily newspaper circulation, print and digital combined, fell 11 percent to 31 million in 2017, according to the Pew Research Center. As recently as 2000, weekday subscriptions totaled 55.8 million. A wave of layoffs has swept the industry this year. In recent weeks companies including Gannett, Vice, Verizon and Buzzfeed have announced layoffs.
On Friday, newspaper publisher McClatchy said it will offer voluntary buyouts to 13 percent of its staff, about 450 people.
Digital First has a reputation for stringent, painful cost-cutting. It is one of the biggest U.S. newspaper chains, with about 200 papers and other publications, including The Denver Post and the Boston Herald. Its biggest shareholder is Alden Global Capital LLC, a New York hedge fund that invests in distressed companies.
Tesla buys battery tech firm
NEW YORK — Tesla is buying the battery company Maxwell Technologies Inc. about $218 million in stock.
The deal gives Tesla a boost in battery technology as it tries to cut costs and mass produce electric cars. Those improvements involve improving battery capacity and cutting down on recharging time.
David Lyle, chief financial officer at Maxwell Technologies Inc. told analysts last month that because of recent technological developments, the San Diego company expected to form new partnerships within six months.
Tesla Inc. expects to deliver 360,000 to 400,000 vehicles this year, a growth rate of 45 percent to 65 percent compared with 2018. The company recently announced a 7 percent cut to its workforce.
Ryanair CEO gets a new 5-year term
LONDON — Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary will remain for another five years, after the company overhauled its corporate structure and gave its longtime leader a new contract.
Europe's biggest airline by passengers said Monday it will move to a group structure called Ryanair Holdings PLC. O'Leary will be CEO, agreeing to a new contract through July 2024.
Ryanair Holdings will oversee the main Ryanair carrier, subsidiaries based in Poland and the U.K. as well as the recently acquired Austrian unit Laudamotion.
There had been questions over O'Leary's future as his contract was due to end this year. The announcement came as the company reported a net loss of $23 million for its fiscal third quarter due to lower fares.