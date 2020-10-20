Stocks rebound on strong profit data; Netflix reports a summertime slump

Solid earnings reports push stocks higher
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher Tuesday as Wall Street welcomed a batch of solid earnings reports from U.S. companies.
The S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent, recouping some of its loss from a day earlier. Technology, communication and financial stocks powered most of the gains, while household goods makers fell. Overseas markets closed mixed. Treasury yields held steady.
Traders bid up shares in several companies that reported quarterly results that were better than analysts expected, including Procter & Gamble, Regions Financial, Albertsons and Travelers. Others didn't fare as well.
Investors also had their eye on Washington in hopes that Democrats and Republicans will reach a deal to deliver more aid for the economy. Fading optimism that an agreement on a new relief package will be reached before the election next month led to a late-afternoon sell-off on Monday.
"We have had a decently strong recovery out of the gate, but there are signs that it is maybe starting to slow," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management. "Additional stimulus aid is something that will benefit the economy."
Netflix says summer subscriber growth slowed
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix's subscriber growth slowed dramatically during the summer months after a surge in the spring fueled by pandemic lockdowns that corralled millions of people in their homes.
The slump came as more people sought distraction from the pandemic outdoors and major U.S. professional sports resumed play, offering other entertainment alternatives to the world's most popular video streaming service.
The drop-off disclosed Tuesday in Netflix's latest earnings report was more dramatic than management had warned it might be.
After picking up 2.2 million customers in the July-September period, Netflix finished the quarter with 195.2 million worldwide subscribers. Earlier, company had forecast an addition of 2.5 million subscribers during the quarter.
Even so, Netflix is still ahead for the year. It has added 28 million subscribers through the first nine months of the year — locking in the company's largest annual increase in its history.
But the momentum seems to be tapering off, based on the trends Netflix is seeing. The company is projecting a gain of 6 million subscribers in the October-December period, down from 8.8 million last year. Analysts were expecting Netflix to project a gain of 6.4 million subscribers for the final quarter of this year.
The company earned $790 million, up 19 percent from a year earlier. Revenue climbed 22.5 percent to $6.44 billion.
Home construction up 1.9% in Sept.
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction rose a solid 1.9 percent in September after having fallen in the previous month, as home building continues as one of the bright spots of the economy.
The increase last month pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.42 million homes and apartments after a 6.7 percent drop in August, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Applications for building permits, a good barometer of future activity, rose an even stronger 5.2 percent to 1.55 million units.
After a plunge in the spring due to pandemic-related lockdowns, housing has staged a solid rebound as demand for homes with more space has grown and mortgage-rates have stayed at ultra-low levels.
Construction was up in every region of the country except the Midwest which registered a 32.7 percent plunge. Construction surged 66.7 percent in the Northeast with smaller gains of 6.2 percent in the South and 1.4 percent in the West. Economists believe home building will continue to thrive in the months ahead.
Intel to sell bulk of its chip unit
SEOUL, South Korea — Intel has agreed to a $9 billion deal to sell most of its memory business to South Korea's SK Hynix as it moves toward more diverse technologies while shedding a major Chinese factory at a time of deepening trade friction between Washington and Beijing.
Intel said it will keep its "Optane" business of more advanced memory products, which analysts say are mostly produced in the U.S.
According to the plan confirmed by the companies on Tuesday, SK Hynix will acquire Intel's NAND memory chip and storage business, including a manufacturing site in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian. SK Hynix said the companies expect to get required governmental approvals for the deal by late 2021.
The transaction, if completed, could reportedly make SK Hynix the world's second-largest provider of NAND flash memory chips behind Samsung Electronics, another South Korean chip giant.
Demand for flash memory has strengthened in recent months due to buying of personal computers and servers as the coronavirus pandemic forces millions to work from home.
Intel said it plans to invest the sale proceeds into advancing long-growth priorities, including technologies related to artificial intelligence and 5G wireless networks.
US-built car sets world speed record
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Washington state car company says it's set a world record after its newest vehicle reached an average speed of 316 mph along a highway in Nevada.
Guinness World Records said Richland-based SSC North America's Tuatara model is the fastest production car, The Bellingham Herald reported Monday. Set Oct. 10, the milestone surpasses the 278 mph reached by Swedish car company Koenigsegg Automotive in 2017.
The world record takes the average of times driven during the attempt. British race car driver Oliver Webb, 29, reached a top speed of 331 mph during his last pass along Highway 160 in Pahrump, Nev.
Company owner Jerod Shelby said it was "monumental" for him and his 24-employee company.
SSC North America announced its second-model Tuatara in 2011 and started production in 2019. The car is being sold for $1.9 million, and only a dozen are expected to be produced this year.