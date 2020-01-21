Virus outbreak infects stock market
NEW YORK — Banks led a slide in U.S. stocks Tuesday as a virus outbreak in China rattled global markets, prompting investors to shift assets into bonds and defensive sector companies.
The sell-off snapped a three-day winning streak by the S&P 500. The benchmark index ended last week at an all-time high.
The selling followed losses in Asian and European markets as investors worried that the new coronavirus spreading in the world's second-largest economy could hurt tourism and ultimately economic growth and corporate profits. Six people have died, and 291 have been infected in China, just as people in the country were preparing to make billions of trips for the Lunar New Year travel season. And a U.S. citizen who recently returned from China was diagnosed with the new virus in the Seattle area, making the United States the fifth country to report a case.
Stocks of U.S. companies that cater to Chinese tourists had some of the biggest losses, along with general travel companies, such as casinos and airlines.
"From an investment standpoint, the risk with any virus is in the scope of its economic impact, and the mere fact that this has spread from China overnight to the U.S. so quickly reinforces the idea that the negative fallout could be global rather than local," said Alec Young, managing director at FTSE Russell.
Eli Lilly to build NC drug plant
DURHAM, N.C. — Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. will build a new manufacturing facility in North Carolina, generating over 460 new jobs, officials announced on Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper and company CEO David Ricks unveiled the $470 million investment in the Durham County portion of Research Triangle Park.
Average pay for the new jobs at the plant — which in part will produce injectable drugs to treat diabetes — will exceed $72,000, according to Cooper's office and the state Commerce Department. The jobs, to be created by 2027, will include scientists, engineers and plant operators.
Lilly could receive $8.7 million from the state over 12 years if it meets job-creation and investment goals. A state panel approved the incentives agreement earlier Tuesday. Durham County and the state community college system also provided financial sweeteners.
North Carolina was competing with Indianapolis and Philadelphia for the plant, according to the Commerce Department.
Netflix holds own in streaming wars
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix added 8.8 million worldwide subscribers during its fourth quarter, surpassing expectations at a time when it faces heated competition from new streaming challengers such as Disney.
Netflix had said it expected to add 7.6 million subscribers, and analysts thought the service would fare even better. The increase pales slightly next to the 8.9 million subscribers the service added in the fourth quarter of 2018. It reported a profit of $587 million on revenue of $5.47 billion, exceeding expectations.
The company now boasts more than 167 million subscribers worldwide, bolstered by a list of well-received movies and shows released late last year including Oscar nominees "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story."
The boost helps reaffirm Netflix's strong standing in the increasingly crowded world of video streaming. The fourth quarter was an important milestone for Netflix, as it was marked its first head-to-head competition with Apple's $5-per-month streaming service and Disney's instantly popular $7-a-month option.
In the U.S., Netflix added 420,000 subscribers, below its own estimates. Growth in its home country has been slowing in the last year, partly because most people in the U.S. who want Netflix already subscribe.
Honda recalling 2.4M older vehicles
DETROIT — Honda is recalling 2.4 million older vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
The recall covers certain Honda and Acura vehicles from the 1996-2003 model years.
Honda says that unlike previous recalls, the inflators do not contain volatile ammonium nitrate.
Replacement parts aren't yet available and Honda says repairs won't start for about a year.
Other versions of Takata inflators used ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion and inflate air bags. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and blow apart a metal canister, hurling shrapnel. At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured.
Auto seat maker expands in Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An automotive seat manufacturer is planning a $23.5 million expansion in Tennessee expected to create 330 new jobs.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says the project involves expanding the Adient manufacturing facility in Lexington.
Adient is making its second significant investment in Henderson County in the last two years. In 2018, officials announced a $10.8 million investment there with 200 more jobs.
The company says it supplies 23 million seat sets annually and works with all major automakers and vehicle classes.
Adient has 83,000 employees in 35 countries, with 220 manufacturing or assembly plants worldwide.
Facebook to add 1,000 jobs in UK
LONDON — Facebook said Tuesday it plans to hire 1,000 more staff in Britain, mainly for its technology and harmful content teams.
The U.S. tech company said Tuesday that it will add the new roles by the end of the year, bringing its U.K. workforce to more than 4,000.
More than half of the new jobs will be in technology-focused roles such as software engineering.
There will also be a "large number" of jobs working on building tools to detect and remove harmful content from Facebook and its other platforms, which include WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. The company did not give an exact number.
Facebook is devoting more effort to keeping harmful content such as spam and abusive material off its sites as authorities put more pressure on the big tech companies to better police their platforms.