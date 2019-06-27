S&P 500 snaps losing streak
NEW YORK — Banks and health care companies led stocks broadly higher Thursday, ending a four-day losing streak for the benchmark S&P 500 index.
The gains after a mostly wobbly week of trading reflect cautious optimism on the part of investors ahead of a key trade meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping of China this weekend.
The trade war between the world's two biggest economies remains the biggest source of uncertainty looming over Wall Street. Investors are worried the fallout from the tariffs imposed by both countries could hurt global economic growth and corporate profits.
"Investors are in a wait-and-see mode in advance of the G-20 meetings," said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones. "The reason we're seeing stocks slightly higher today is they're anticipating that Trump and Xi will at least agree not to impose additional tariffs."
Economy grew solidly in 1Q
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew at a healthy 3.1% rate in the first three months of this year, but signs are mounting that growth has slowed sharply in the current quarter amid slower global growth and a confidence-shaking trade battle between the United States and China.
The gain in the gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic health, was unchanged from an estimate made a month ago, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday. However, the components of growth shifted slightly with stronger business investment and consumer spending slowing more than previously estimated.
Economists believe growth has slowed sharply in the current April-June quarter to around 2%. They expect similar meager gains for the rest of the year, a forecast that runs counter to the Trump administration's expectations for strong growth above 3%.
The 3.1% growth in the first quarter marked a rebound from a 2.2% growth rate in the fourth quarter of last year. But it was slower than a sizzling increase of 4.2% in the second quarter and a solid increase of 3.4% in the third quarter last year. For the entire year, GDP grew 3.9%, the best annual gain since 2015.
Ford to cut 12,000 jobs abroad
FRANKFURT, Germany — Carmaker Ford said Thursday it is shedding 12,000 jobs in Europe to increase profitability, part of a global trend of cost cuts by automakers facing shifting consumer tastes and heavy investments in electric cars.
The job losses amount to about a fifth of Ford's work force in Europe and are part of a broad restructuring that includes the previously announced closure of six plants. Ford is reducing its total number of plants in the region to 18.
The company said that the positions would be eliminated mostly through voluntary agreements through the end of 2020. Some 2,000 of the cuts will be salaried positions, part of 7,000 white collar jobs being shed as part of a global restructuring.
The figure of 12,000 job losses includes some that have already been announced, such as 1,700 from the proposed closing of the engine plant in Bridgend, Wales. Ford is also closing a plant in France, three in Russia, and is selling another in Slovakia.
The losses come from among the 56,000 people employed on salaried, hourly and agency bases by Ford of Europe as of last year.
Fisher-Price recalls infant sleepers
NEW YORK — Fisher-Price has recalled 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories because infants can roll from their backs to their stomachs on inclined sleep products, risking injury or death.
There have been no reported injuries or deaths related to the sleeper accessory with Fisher-Price's Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards, but more than 30 infant fatalities have been reported on other, similarly inclined sleep products including the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper.
A government consumer protection agency said that consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.
The Fisher-Price play yard involved in the recall includes model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24 and DJD11.
Consumers can go to www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" or call 800-432-5437 during regular business hours for more information.
Walgreens 3Q not as bad as expected
Walgreens earnings fell 24% in its third quarter, but the drugstore chain beat Wall Street expectations and affirmed its forecast for 2019.
Company shares started climbing faster than the broader market Thursday after Walgreens executives outlined an improved performance over a disappointing second quarter.
Walgreens still expects earnings for fiscal 2019 to be roughly flat compared to a year ago, a forecast it also made in April. That would equate to earnings of around $6.02 per share.
Analysts forecast earnings of $5.99 per share, on average, according to FactSet.
In the third quarter, net income dropped to about $1.02 billion from $1.34 billion in last year's quarter. Earnings adjusted for one-time gains and costs totaled $1.47 per share.
Revenue rose slightly to $34.59 billion.
Designer of iPhone leaving Apple
SAN FRANCISCO — The man behind the iconic designs of the iPhone, iMac and iPad is leaving Apple.
The company said Thursday that chief design officer Jony Ive is leaving after more than two decades at Apple to start his own design firm. But he's not completely severing ties. Apple said it will be one of Ive's clients at his new firm.
The company did not give an exact date for his departure.
Ive has been a fixture on Apple's design team since the early 1990s and is known for shaping Apple's signature rounded, stylish designs.
Mortgage rates keep trending downward
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week. It was the seventh decline in the past nine weeks for the key 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which reached its lowest level since November 2016.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage fell to 3.73% from 3.84% last week. By contrast, a year ago the rate stood at 4.55%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.16% from 3.25%.
Amazon, Rite Aid in pickup deal
SEATTLE — Amazon will add more than 1,500 package pickup locations in a partnership with the national pharmacy chain Rite Aid.
Starting Thursday, customers will be able to pick up orders at more than 100 Rite Aid stores and that will jump to more than 1,500 by the end of the year.
Amazon is trying to offset that advantage through partnerships and said Thursday that in addition to Rite Aid, it's looking for more small to midsized businesses as well as other large chains to ally itself with in a service it's calling "Counter." Rite Aid is down to a handful of stores in South Carolina.
BASF to drop 6,000 jobs in realignment
FRANKFURT, Germany — Chemical maker BASF says it will drop 6,000 jobs by the end of 2021 in what it calls an "organization realignment" that aims at streamlining administration and simplifying the company's structure.
The company said the restructuring would save $340 million as part of an ongoing efficiency program. The company said it aim to have smaller corporate headquarters and a stronger role for regional operations.
BASF is based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and makes chemicals for the plastics industry, industrial materials and pigments, food and animal feed ingredients and farm chemicals. The company reported having 122,400 employees in 2018, with 75,000 in Europe and 20,000 in North America.