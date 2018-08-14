Retailers, banks, small firms lead rally
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday as banks, retailers, and smaller companies jumped. That helped the market recover most of its losses from the previous two days.
The Turkish lira steadied as officials from Turkey and the U.S. said the countries are in talks to ease diplomatic tensions, which have resulted in high tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum. Stocks in emerging markets like Argentina, Russia and Brazil jumped.
In the U.S., the biggest gains went to small and mid-size companies, which do more business domestically compared to the large multinational firms on indexes like the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial average. Retailers rose, thanks in part to strong quarterly reports.
Many retailers will report their quarterly results this week, a potential hint about how much money consumers are spending.
Home Depot roars back in 2nd quarter
ATLANTA — Home Depot is roaring back from a slow start to the year, topping all expectations and raising its revenue and profit projections for the year.
The Atlanta company's second-quarter profit hit $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per share. That a much bigger per-share profit than the $2.84 that Wall Street was looking for, according to analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue of $30.46 billion edged out expectations as well.
The Home Depot Inc. raised full-year earnings expectations to $9.42 per share after miserable weather cut into its business during the first quarter.
Tesla panel to review Musk proposal
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Tesla is forming a special committee to evaluate proposals to take the company private one week after CEO Elon Musk said he was considering it.
The committee, made up of three independent directors, said Tuesday that it has not received any formal proposal from Musk.
Musk tweeted on Aug. 7 that he had "funding secured" to buy Tesla shares at $420 per share.
That tweet may have created a sticky situation for Musk as it appears the funding may not be locked up just yet. According to Musk, the tweet followed a meeting with the managing director of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Tesla said Tuesday that "no assurances can be given regarding the likelihood, terms and details of any proposal or potential" to go private. It also said there is no guarantee it would accept a proposal from Musk.
Icahn halts plan to kill Cigna deal
NEW YORK — Activist investor Carl Icahn has ended his short-lived fight to scuttle Cigna's takeover of the pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts.
Icahn said late Monday that he'll terminate campaign to convince Cigna shareholders to vote against the roughly $52-billion deal this month. He noted that two prominent shareholder advisory firms support it and that there is significant stockholder overlap between the companies.
Icahn argued in a lengthy letter to fellow shareholders last week that Cigna was "dramatically overpaying" for Express Scripts. He says he holds stakes in each company. Institutional Shareholder Services, as well as Glass Lewis & Co., came out in support of the deal.
Coke invests in sports drink maker
NEW YORK — Coca-Cola is buying a minority ownership stake in sports drink maker BodyArmor for an undisclosed amount, marking the latest move by the world's biggest beverage maker to diversify its offerings.
The Atlanta company said Tuesday the deal will allow it to increase its stake in BodyArmor. BodyArmor will get access to Coca-Cola's bottling system, which the companies say could increase distribution. Coca-Cola also makes the sports drink Powerade, while rival PepsiCo Inc. makes the more popular Gatorade.
Coca-Cola has been investing in newer drinks to become what CEO James Quincey calls a "total beverage" company as Americans move away from traditional sodas. Its investments in recent years have included milk that is strained to have more protein and a push behind sparkling water.
Tinder founders, execs seek $2B
NEW YORK — The founders of the dating app Tinder, along with current executives and some of its employees, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against IAC/InterActiveCorp and its Match Group subsidiary for allegedly bilking them by manipulating financial information to create a lowball estimate of Tinder's value.
They are seeking at least $2 billion in the lawsuit against Match and IAC, which is controlled by media mogul Barry Diller. IAC and Match Group, of which Tinder is now part, called the allegations in the lawsuit "meritless."
The lawsuit claims that there were written contracts between IAC and Match and Tinder employees, including founders Sean Rad, Justin Mateen and Jonathan Badeen. The contracts required Tinder be valued on specific dates in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021 and that the workers be allowed to exercise their stock options and sell them to IAC and Match.
The lawsuit alleges New York-based IAC and Match instead created false financial information, delayed new products and used other tactics to try to keep Tinder's valuation low. Tinder was then merged into Match Group, which the lawsuit says was a pretext to extinguish Tinder employees' stock options.
RBS fined $4.9B for role in bubble
WASHINGTON — Royal Bank of Scotland will pay a $4.9 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble that ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis.
The Justice Department said Tuesday that the penalty is the largest it has imposed for financial crisis-era misconduct at a single company.
The DOJ has issued billions of dollars in fines against Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and other big banks in the years following the crisis to settle similar allegations.
The government accused Royal Bank of Scotland and many other big banks of understating the risk and quality of the mortgages they sold to investors at the height of the housing bubble, in RBS' case between 2005 and 2008.
Kroger to sell goods in China
NEW YORK — Kroger will start to sell some of its products to Chinese shoppers through a website owned by Internet giant Alibaba, the latest move by the supermarket chain to boost its digital business.
Kroger, which owns Harris Teeter and other chains, is working to catch up with Walmart and with Amazon.com, which bought grocer Whole Foods last year. In recent months, Kroger launched an online delivery service, upped its investment in a British online grocer and agreed to buy a meal-kit company.
Kroger announced Tuesday it will sell items from its store brand Simple Truth on Alibaba's Tmall site. The company did not say which products it will sell or when the test with Tmall will begin. A company representative did not respond to a request for comment.
Buffett to stop meetings with students
OMAHA, Neb. — Billionaire Warren Buffett is ending his long-standing practice of meeting with business students to answer their questions about investing and life.
The Omaha World-Herald reports Buffett's office has told the universities that have been bringing students to Omaha to meet with him for years that he will no longer host the groups. Last year, he met with students from 40 different universities.
One of Buffett's assistants, Joanne Manhart, says Berkshire Hathaway's CEO is cutting back on speaking engagements. Manhart says Buffett's health wasn't a factor in the decision, but Buffett will turn 88 on Aug. 30.
Buffett told the colleges that students are welcome to attend Berkshire's annual meeting in the spring.
Amazon planing for Ark. warehouse
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Amazon is planning to open its first Arkansas distribution center, North Little Rock officials announced.
Mayor Joe Smith told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the Internet retail giant will open a "new concept" distribution center that will create up to 100 local jobs by this fall.
The project will be Amazon's first distribution center in the state, said Clifton, who owns the more than 4-acre property the company wants to use for its facility. The company has proposed an 18-month lease with an option for an additional two years, he said.
Amazon wants "to get up and start on the infrastructure by Sept. 1," Clifton said. "This is a new concept for them and they're going to test it in this market and on this property. They're excited about getting here and getting going."
An Amazon spokesman declined to comment.