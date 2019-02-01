Stocks make gains, cap solid week
NEW YORK — Stocks capped a bumpy day of trading Friday with modest gains, extending the market's winning streak to its third straight day.
Gains in technology companies, energy stocks and banks outweighed losses in retailers and elsewhere in the market.
Major indexes were higher much of the morning as investors applauded a burst of hiring in January by U.S. employers. That enthusiasm was tempered by a disappointing revenue outlook from Amazon.
"There's going to be a vacuum of positive catalysts next week, with the exception of a few individual earnings reports," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. "With this type of a rally behind us, it just looks to me like we're running out of a little bit of steam here in the near term."
Exxon tops forecasts as it ramps up
IRVING, Texas — Exxon Mobil handily beat profit expectations for the fourth quarter in which it ramped up production.
The company posted net income of net income of $6 billion, or $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share, which is 43 cents better than industry analysts had projected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales.
Revenue was $71.9 billion, which fell short of expectations of $74.18 billion.
Foxconn again shifts Wisc. plan
MADISON, Wis. — Foxconn Technology Group has shifted its stated strategy yet again on Friday for a massive Wisconsin campus, crediting a conversation with President Donald Trump for cementing plans to proceed with building a factory to make high-tech liquid display screens.
The news capped a week of confusion about Foxconn's plans in Wisconsin. The company announced in 2017, to much fanfare, that it planned to invest $10 billion in the state and hire 13,000 people to build an LCD factory that could make screens for televisions and a variety of other devices.
The company last year said it was reducing the scale of what was to be made in Wisconsin, from what is known as a Gen 10 factory to Gen 6. But this week, even that was thrown into question with Foxconn executive Louis Woo said it couldn't compete in the television screen market and would not be making LCD panels in Wisconsin.
But on Friday, in yet another twist, Foxconn said after discussions with the White House and a personal conversation between Trump and Foxconn chairman Terry Gou, it plans to proceed with the smaller manufacturing facility.
Wisconsin promised nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives to Foxconn if it invested $10 billion and created 13,000 jobs for the project.
Taxes, cancer drug fuel Merck's 4Q
NEW YORK — Higher medicine sales and lower restructuring and other costs lifted drugmaker Merck to a $1.83 billion profit in the fourth quarter, as it edged past Wall Street expectations.
The maker of blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and Januvia diabetes pills lost $1.05 billion a year earlier, when it had a $2.92 billion bill due to a federal tax overhaul.
The drugmaker on Friday reported net income of 69 cents per share. Adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and other non-recurring costs, that amounted to $2.75 billion, or $1.04 per share, a penny better than expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research
Revenue was $11 billion, slightly better than expected and up 5 percent a year earlier.
Sales of prescription drugs totaled $9.83 billion, up 6 percent.
Keytruda, an immuno-oncology that revs up the immune system to treat numerous cancer types, brought in $2.15 billion in the quarter, up 66 percent.
Fix coming for Apple's FaceTime
NEW YORK — Apple says it's fixed the FaceTime bug that allowed people to eavesdrop on others while using its group video chat feature. It plans to turn the service back on next week via a software update.
The bug allowed some people to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. Apple apologized Friday for the problem and says it's is working on becoming better at responding to reports of glitches from customers.
A boy and his mother in Tucson, Ariz., reported the bug but Apple did not immediately respond. Apple thanked the boy and his family in a prepared statement.
Construction spending up 0.8% in Nov.
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending edged up in November as a gain in home building helped offset weakness in nonresidential construction.
The Commerce Department said Friday that construction spending rose 0.8 percent in November after a 0.1 percent gain in October and a 1.8 percent fall in September.
The strength in November came from a 3.5 percent jump in spending on home building. That reflected a 2.6 percent increase in apartment construction which offset a 1.8 percent drop in single-family construction.
Non-residential construction fell 1.2 percent, with spending on offices and the category that covers shopping centers both down.
Public construction activity was also down in November, falling 0.9 percent after a 1.5 percent gain in October.
The release of the report had been delayed because of the partial government shutdown.
Baltimore port truckers protest
BALTIMORE — Dozens of truckers are protesting at the Port of Baltimore, saying a container terminal is understaffed and underequipped to handle an increased work load.
The Baltimore Sun reports about 50 truckers picketed Wednesday outside the Seagirt Marine Terminal, protesting delays and lengthy wait times that can cut into their pay.
The terminal is managed by Ports America Chesapeake and has received a record number of containers since the Panama Canal was expanded in 2016.
Delays have continued since the company announced a year ago that it was getting several new yard cranes to alleviate congestion. The protesters say the delays harm truckers paid by the load and not hourly.
Car newsletter ends after 96 years
DETROIT — Michigan's nearly century-old weekly newsletter about the automotive industry has closed.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Ward's Automotive Reports issued its final publication Jan. 28. The newsletter was launched in 1924 as Cram's Report, publishing production figures for auto plants across the city and fed investors news about the then-emerging industry. Ward later purchased the company and changed the newsletter's name.
Ward's eventually became the main news source for data on plants, suppliers and engineering centers. The information helped suppliers and dealers plan production, research prices and monitor competition.
HI resort hit by storm plans reopening
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — A Big Island resort known for its Polynesian-style, thatched-roof bungalows plans to reopen in 2022 after it closed because of tsunami damage.
Real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson has brought on Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to manage Kona Village.
The resort plans to reopen the original Shipwreck and Talk Story bars and add a spa, multiple swimming pools and other amenities.
The resort opened in 1965. The March 2011 tsunami damaged utilities, 20 of the 125 bungalows and other resort facilities.
Kennedy Wilson acquired the resort in 2016 after a foreclosure lawsuit was filed against the property's former owner. It did not give a price estimate for the renovations.