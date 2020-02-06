Stocks post 4th gain in a row, extending a weeklong rally

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market's solid rebound this week and delivering another round of record highs for the major indexes.
The S&P 500 index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq each hit all-time highs as they extended their winning streak to a fourth day.
The latest gains came as investors assessed more company earnings reports. China's decision to cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports also helped keep investors in a buying mood. The reductions, which follow U.S. tariff cuts last month on Chinese goods, are part of a previously signed "Phase 1" trade agreement with Washington.
"It's certainly good news and something unexpected," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. "The Chinese, in a sense, are showing deference and offering an olive branch to the U.S. ahead of the 'Phase 2' negotiations."
Markets in Europe and Asia also finished broadly higher.
China's tariff reductions apply to several categories of U.S. imports, including pork, soybeans and auto parts. The cuts follow last month's signing of a "Phase 1" agreement toward ending a long-running tariff war over Beijing's technology ambitions and trade surplus. Both sides have made conciliatory gestures, but the lingering dispute threatens to chill global economic growth.
Beijing is also promising tax cuts and other help to businesses in a bid to offset the economic blow from the virus outbreak that has put the world's second-largest economy on lockdown. Companies continue to warn of an expected impact to revenue and profit, though the extent of the damage for many remains unclear.
Worries about the potential global economic fallout from the outbreak spurred a mid-January slump for U.S. stocks. Investors appear to have set aside those concerns this week, focusing instead on encouraging U.S. economic data and company earnings reports.
Within the technology sector Thursday, Twitter was among hte big gainers, It surged 15% after the messaging service reported surprisingly good growth for daily users and solid revenue in the fourth quarter. The most recent quarter marks the first time the company's revenue topped $1 billion. The stock's gains helped pull the communication services sector higher.
Industrial stocks and household goods makers also rose. Those gains were outweighed by losses in energy stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending.
All eyes Friday will be on government's losely watched monthly jobs report, along with several other economic indicators. A solid employment market has been a key factor behind the strong U.S. economy. Economists expect the January jobs report to show more growth and they expect the unemployment rate to remain stable at 3.5 percent.