Stocks post solid gains; Merck chief, among the few top-tier Black CEOs, to retire

Earnings, aid hopes propel stocks
NEW YORK — A broad rally on Wall Street Thursday added to the market's solid gains this week and pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite to all-time highs.
Strong company earnings and optimism that Washington can reach a deal for another round of fiscal stimulus for millions of Americans who need it has kept investors in a buying mood this week. The S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent, eclipsing the benchmark index's last record high set early last week. The three major stock indexes are on track for weekly gains above 3 pecent, an encouraging start to February after a late fade in January.
Financial and technology companies led the way higher. Small-company stocks also had a strong showing, another bullish signal that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.
"The path of least resistance seems to be higher," said Brian Price of Commonwealth Financial Network. "We had a few minor pullbacks since the start of the year, but it really seems an extension of what we saw in the fourth quarter, where it seems the market is anticipating lockdowns ending, people going back to work and economies broadly opening."
Merck CEO, minority advocate, to retire
NEW YORK — Ken Frazier, the longtime chief executive of Merck and one of the few remaining Black CEOs of a Fortune 500 company, is retiring.
Frazier, Merck's CEO for the past decade, will be replaced by finance chief Rob Davis, the company said Thursday. Frazier will become executive chairman during a transition period.
Frazier joined Merck in 1992 as general counsel to one of Merck's pharmaceutical businesses and worked his way up to the top job.
Frazier clashed with then-President Donald Trump over his refusal to condemn the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, saying, "America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy." He stepped down from the president's manufacturing council and was attacked repeatedly by Trump on Twitter the same day.
Frazier spoke out publicly about inequality in the U.S. again last year during the protests that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Frazier said it could just as easily have been him.
Frazier was instrumental in orchestrating some of Merck's most successful ventures, including the acquisition of the cancer drug developer VelosBio.
Yellen: 'tough months' ahead, aid needed
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says there are "tough months ahead" for the country with COVID-19 continuing to flare, making it critical that Congress pass President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package.
In her first public interview since becoming Treasury secretary last week, Yellen said that Biden is willing to cooperate with Republicans to pass the measure on a bipartisan basis.
Democrats in Congress have signaled that if GOP support is not forthcoming, they are prepared to pass the measure with only Democratic support.
"We've got some tough months ahead" until we get control of the pandemic, Yellen said Thursday on ABC's "Good Morning America."
Asked how it feels to be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary, Yellen, who also became the first woman to lead the Federal Reserve, said that the legacy she seeks is passage of a coronavirus relief measure.
America faces "an economic crisis that is as serious as I have seen in my lifetime," Yellen said. The goal, she said, is to ensure that "Americans don't suffer needlessly."
Ford Motor posts $1.28B loss for '20
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. lost $1.28 billion last year as it dealt with the coronavirus pandemic that forced it to shut down U.S. factories for about two months.
But the automaker said Thursday it is generating strong cash flow and will go all-in on electric vehicles. Ford said it would now spend at least $22 billion developing them through 2025, nearly double what it previously announced.
The automaker said Thursday that excluding one-time items, it made 41 cents per share for the year. That beat Wall Street estimates of breaking even. Revenue for the year was $127.1 billion, down 18 percent from 2019. Analysts expected $128.2 billion.
In the fourth quarter, lost $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter, less than Wall Street expected.
Productivity in US tumbled last quarter
WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity in the October-December quarter fell by the largest amount in 39 years as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the labor market.
Productivity dropped at a rate of 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter after having risen strongly in the two previous quarters, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The decline was the biggest quarterly setback since a 5.1 percent rate of decline in the second quarter of 1981.
Labor costs rose at an annual rate of 6.8 percent in the fourth quarter after having fallen at a 7percent rate in the prior three months.
Productivity, the amount of work per hour of output, has produced some major swings since the pandemic hit early last year, pushing the country into a recession.
Kohl's results for holiday period mixed
NEW YORK — Kohl's Corp. delivered a better assessment of fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, but a key sales measure was down more than analysts expected.
The department store chain said Thursday that preliminary earnings for the quarter ended Jan. 30 are in the range of $1.00 to $1.05 per share. Analysts expected 70 cents per share, according to FactSet. Sale at stores opened at least a year were down 11 percent. Analysts had expected a 7.9 percent drop.
Online revenue growth rose more than 20 percent, and accounted for more than 40 percent of net sales, Kohl's said.
Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass attributed the better-than-expected earnings results to its managing expenses tightly.
Kohl's expected to report its final financial results March 2.
Amazon invests $200M in east Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Amazon announced Wednesday that it will invest $200 million in eastern Tennessee to build a new warehouse distribution site that will create 800 jobs.
The facility is expected to be completed in 2022. It will be Amazon's third fulfillment center to use robotics technology in Tennessee and the company's eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State.
Separately, Amazon is also building an operations hub in Nashville that is expected to create 5,000 jobs in the area.
UnitedHealth hires ex-Glaxo CEO
NEW YORK — UnitedHealth Group is promoting former GlaxoSmithKline leader Sir Andrew Witty to become the health insurance provider's next CEO immediately.
The company said Thursday that current CEO David Wichmann will retire, more than three years after being promoted from his role as company president.
The 56-year-old Witty had served as CEO of UnitedHealth's Optum segment and then became president of the parent company in November 2019. Before that, he ran the British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline for several years.
Witty took a leave of absence last spring from UnitedHealth to help lead a World Health Organization push to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development. He returned at the end of the year.
UnitedHealth runs UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance business that covers more than 48 million people mostly in the U.S.