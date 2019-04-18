Stocks cap week with modest gains
NEW YORK — The major U.S. stock indexes capped a holiday shortened week with slight gains Thursday, reversing some of the modest losses from a day earlier.
The marginal upward move was not enough to keep the benchmark S&P 500 index from snapping a string of three straight weekly gains.
Industrial sector stocks paved the way higher as traders welcomed solid earnings from Snap-on, Honeywell International, United Rentals and Union Pacific. Technology companies also notched solid gains, offsetting losses by financial and energy stocks.
Traders gave a strong reception to Pinterest and Zoom Video Communications, two technology companies that made their widely anticipated stock market debuts.
Sears sues former chairman Lampert
NEW YORK — Sears Holdings Corp. is suing its former chairman and largest shareholder Eddie Lampert, alleging the billionaire stripped the once iconic company of more than $2 billion in assets.
The lawsuit also names former Sears directors, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as well as executives at Lampert's hedge fund ESL.
Sears, which operates Sears and Kmart, filed for bankruptcy protection in October, amid years of massive losses and sales drops. Lampert saved the company by acquiring the assets in an auction in February though its unsecured creditors had maintained that Lampert was to blame for its downfall. They cited sales or spinoffs of key assets that they claimed lined Lampert's own pockets.
ESL says in a statement it "vigorously" disputes the claims and calls them "baseless" and "fanciful."
Nat'l Enquirer lines up a buyer
NEW YORK — The National Enquirer is being sold to the former head of the airport newsstand company Hudson News.
Tabloid owner American Media says it is selling the supermarket weekly to James Cohen. The deal comes after a rocky year for the tabloid in which it was caught up in a federal probe of illegal campaign contributions to Donald Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.
The tabloid has also been accused by Amazon chief Jeff Bezos of trying to blackmail him by threatening to publish explicit photos of him. The tabloid denies the charges.
Financial terms were not immediately disclosed for the deal, which also includes two other American Media tabloids, the Globe and the National Examiner.
YouTube coming to Amazon devices
NEW YORK — Amazon and Google are ending their nearly 2-year spat, agreeing to bring their video streaming apps to each other's devices.
Back in 2017, Google pulled its popular YouTube video app from Amazon's Fire TV after the online shopping giant refused to sell some Google products. Amazon has since started to sell Google's gadgets on its site.
Amazon said Thursday that YouTube will appear on Amazon's Fire TV devices and smart TVs in the coming months but did not give an exact date. Other YouTube apps, such as YouTube Kids and YouTube TV, will be added to Fire TV devices later this year.
In addition, Amazon's Prime Video streaming app will be added to Google's streaming devices and TV's that use Google's operating system.
Jobless aid claims at 50-year low
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level in nearly half a century.
The Labor Department says claims for jobless aid fell by 5,000 last week to 192,000, lowest since September 1969. The four-week average, which is less volatile, dropped by 6,000 to 201,250, lowest since November 1969.
Weekly claims have been at historically low levels — below 300,000 — for more than four years.
Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low levels show that most American workers enjoy job security. The employment rate is 3.8%, the lowest in almost 50 years.
ANA lands A380 test flight in HI
HONOLULU — All Nippon Airways has completed a test flight of a new wide-body aircraft with its arrival in Hawaii.
The Japanese airline completed the first of two tests when the Airbus A380 "Flying Honu" touched down Wednesday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, according to news reports.
The four-engine jet arrived from Tokyo's Narita International Airport around 7:45 a.m., followed by a blessing ceremony for the aircraft that was painted to look like a giant turtle.
The test flight carried two pilots, three airline employees and three passengers from the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, an equivalent of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The state Department of Transportation says it is "very happy" Hawaii's largest airport is the 11th in the U.S. that is able to accommodate the double-decker planes, which will seat about 520 passengers.
US mortgage rates up for week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates increased this week, though they remain lower than a year ago in a positive sign for home sales.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage rose to 4.17% from 4.12% last week and 4.47% a year ago. Average mortgage rates have been trending downward since peaking at nearly 5% in November, helping to increase home sales after a rough 2018.
The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.62% from 3.60%.
Ex-Nissan chair appeal is rejected
TOKYO — Japan's top court said Thursday it has rejected an appeal by former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn's lawyers against his extended detention after his fourth arrest on allegations of financial misconduct.
The decision upholds the extension of his detention through April 22 that was approved Monday. The Supreme Court ruling was made Wednesday.
Ghosn was first arrested in November and charged with under-reporting his retirement compensation and with breach of trust. He was released March 6 on bail, but was arrested again on April 4 on fresh allegations and sent back to detention.
Ghosn, a former South Carolina-based tire executive who led Nissan for two decades and is credited with turning around the company from near-bankruptcy, has denied any wrongdoing.
Judge gives Musk, SEC more time
NEW YORK — Lawyers for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and U.S. securities regulators are getting another week to negotiate a deal to keep Musk from being found in contempt of court.
Both sides say in a letter filed Thursday that they talked for over an hour this week and are continuing to discuss an agreement. District Judge Alison Nathan granted the request to talk until April 25.
Lawyers for the Securities and Exchange Commission asked the court to find Musk in contempt for violating a settlement order that requires Musk's tweets to be approved by a lawyer if they disclose important company facts.