US stocks wobble, end mostly up
NEW YORK — Another wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended Thursday with modest gains, nudging the market's winning streak to a sixth straight day.
Banks, big retailers and communication services companies accounted for much of the market's gains as a late-afternoon flurry of buying drove stocks higher. Technology and health care stocks lagged the most.
Markets have been wobbly throughout the week as investors wait for the government's jobs report on Friday and prepare for a new round of corporate earnings reports next week.
New government data on Thursday showing applications for unemployment aid fell last week to a 49-year low likely means Friday's jobs report will show a strong rebound in hiring after a weak February, said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors.
"The one piece of economic news we got today was actually quite good," Orlando said. "The (jobs) number should be good, and to some degree I think the market has been grinding up, reflecting that improvement, along with other improvements in economic data points that we've seen over the last couple of weeks."
Amazon CEO, wife finalize divorce terms
NEW YORK — Amazon said Thursday that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has finalized the terms of his divorce with wife MacKenzie, who will end up with a stake in the online shopping giant worth more than $35 billion.
In a tweet, she said she is giving her husband all her interest in The Washington Post and a space exploration company he founded.
The Bezoses, who have four children, first announced they were divorcing in January, just before the National Enquirer published a story that said he was having an affair with a former TV host. He later accused the tabloid's publisher of threatening to publish explicit photos of him unless he stopped investigating how the Enquirer obtained private messages between himself and his lover.
When the divorce is complete, which is expected in about 90 days, MacKenzie Bezos will have a 4 percent stake in Amazon. Jeff Bezos, one of the world's richest people, will have a 12 percent stake valued at more than $108 billion Thursday. He'll remain as Amazon's largest shareholder, and he'll also keep voting control of his wife's shares, according to a filling with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Sears to open 1st smaller stores
NEW YORK — After its journey through bankruptcy, Sears is getting ready to open its first batch of smaller stores focusing on appliances, mattresses and home services.
The first three Sears Home & Life locations will open on Memorial Day weekend and are a fraction of the size of the company's traditional stores.
Peter Boutros, chief brand officer for Sears and Kmart, declined to say how many of the stores are in the works but said locations have been identified. They will not take the place of Sears' remaining 425 full-service stores, he added.
The smaller stores will open in Overland Park, Kan.; Lafayette, La; and Anchorage, Alaska, Boutros said. They range in size from about 10,000 to 15,000 square feet. The average Sears is about 155,000 square feet.
The moves come nearly two months after Sears chairman Eddie Lampert bought the company for $5.2 billion in a bankruptcy auction through an affiliate of his hedge fund. With the deal, Sears retained the Kenmore appliances and Diehard battery brands and continues to sell Craftsman tools through licensing partners.
"We need to instill confidence that we are open for business," Boutros said.
Tesla output, deliveries fall in 1Q
SAN FRANCISCO — Tesla's assembly lines slowed and deliveries fell during a rocky start to the new year that is likely to magnify nagging doubts about the company's ability to post sustained profits.
The company churned out 77,100 vehicles from January to March, well behind the pace it must sustain to fulfill CEO Elon Musk's pledge to manufacture 500,000 cars annually.
The company only delivered 63,000 vehicles in the quarter, down 31 percent from 2018's fourth quarter. It cited a big increase in vehicle deliveries to Europe and China and "many challenges encountered for the first time."
The lower-than-expected delivery numbers and "pricing adjustments" will take a bite out of Tesla's first-quarter net income, it said. But it said it ended the quarter with sufficient cash on hand.
Tesla said it still expects to deliver between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles this year.
Mortgages move little after big drop
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates moved little this week after the key 30-year loan rate marked its steepest weekly drop in a decade the week before.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage ticked up to 4.08% from 4.06% — which had plunged from 4.28% last week. The average rate on the benchmark loan stood at 4.40% a year ago.
The average rate this week for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped to 3.56% from 3.57% last week.
The decline made purchasing a home a lot cheaper, and potential buyers have been rushing to take advantage of the cheaper borrowing costs.
Nissan ex-chair arrested again in Japan
TOKYO — Tokyo prosecutors arrested former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on Thursday for a fourth time, on fresh allegations that cut short his brief time outside detention.
Early in the morning, Ghosn was taken from his apartment in Tokyo to the prosecutors' office and then sent to the Tokyo Detention Center, the same facility where he spent more than three months following his arrest in November. He had been released on bail just a month earlier.
It's unclear how long Ghosn, a onetime South Carolina-based tire executive for Michelin North America, may be detained under the latest arrest, which involves what prosecutors said was a new alleged crime.
"My arrest this morning is outrageous and arbitrary," Ghosn said in a statement Thursday. "It is part of another attempt by some individuals at Nissan to silence me by misleading the prosecutors. Why arrest me except to try to break me? I will not be broken. I am innocent of the groundless charges and accusations against me."
The prosecutors defended the move, saying the latest allegations are a new case requiring precautions to prevent Ghosn from destroying evidence. They allege $5 million in funds sent by a Nissan subsidiary to an overseas dealership were diverted to a company controlled by Ghosn.
Ex-TVA exec new CEO of ailing PG&E
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A troubled California utility has named a new chief executive and board members amid a bankruptcy proceeding.
Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. announced Wednesday it has chosen Bill Johnson as its president and named 10 new directors to its board. Johnson was most recently head of the Tennessee Valley Authority, a publicly owned utility.
A board meeting will be held "as soon as practicable" to seat the new board and it will stand for election at a May shareholders meeting. Three current board members are remaining.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom says the new board includes too many people with Wall Street ties and few California connections. The San Francisco-based utility has been under fire for its equipment's role in sparking deadly wildfires and for its overall approach to safety.
Motel 6 to pay $12M to settle suit
SEATTLE — The national chain Motel 6 has agreed to pay $12 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Washington state claiming names of hotel guests were provided to immigration officials for two years.
State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Thursday the company also signed an agreement to stop the practice and to provide training to employees to protect guest privacy.
Ferguson filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court last year after people staying at seven Motel 6 locations faced questioning by U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Some were detained or deported.
He says the practice violated the state's Consumer Protection Act and a law against discrimination.
The settlement funds will go to about 80,000 guests who the lawsuit says had their information given to federal authorities.
Snap to join online game fray
SAN FRANCISCO — The parent of Snapchat is joining the online-games bandwagon with a new service that lets people play together on its mobile platform. The company says it wants to make it easier for friends to play together.
Snap Inc. also unveiled at Los Angeles event new products to help companies advertise on its service, including Snapchat Ad Kit and Snapchat Audience Network. The tools let businesses send ads both to Snapchat users and people who don't use the service, within other apps. The setup is similar to what Facebook does with its own ad service.
In addition, Snapchat launched original shows that can only be watched on its service, including "Can't Talk Now," which follows a group of high school kids with the story told through their phones.