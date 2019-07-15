Sticks mixed as S&P hits new high
NEW YORK — A wobbly day of trading ended with meager gains for U.S. stock indexes on Monday, enough to nudge them further into record territory, as the curtain rose on what's expected to be the weakest earnings reporting season in years.
Financial stocks fell even though Citigroup said it made more money last quarter than analysts expected. Energy stocks were also weak, but gains for technology and health care stocks helped tip the S&P 500 and other indexes past the highs set Friday.
Stocks have jumped since early June on increasing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates to help the economy, and investors are virtually certain that it will happen at the next Fed meeting at the end of this month. The only question, investors say, is how deeply the Fed will cut when it lowers rates for the first time in a decade.
Until then, the main drivers for the market will likely be the hundreds of earnings reports scheduled to come from big companies, showing how much profit they made from April through June.
"It's waiting for this really all important second-quarter earnings season to heat up," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments.
Expectations are generally dim, and Wall Street is forecasting a 3% drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies from a year ago. That would mark the first back-to-back drop in three years, according to FactSet. This week, roughly a fifth of the companies in the S&P 500 are set to report their second-quarter results.
Rising rates drive Citi profit higher
NEW YORK — Banking conglomerate Citigroup said its second quarter profits rose by 7% from a year ago, helped by higher interest rates, a lower tax rate and a strong economy.
Citigroup is the first of the big Wall Street banks to report results this week. All the major banks are expected to report higher profit from a year ago, but investors are expected to focus on each of the bank's outlook, especially with the global economy slowing down and the Federal Reserve considering lowering interest rates.
Citi said Monday it earned a profit of $4.8 billion, or $1.95 a share, up from $4.49 billion in the same period a year earlier. That's better than the $1.81 a share that analysts were forecasting, according to FactSet.
Excluding a one-time gain related to its investment in a trading platform known as Tradeweb, Citi reported a 4% decline in trading. The decline was expected, as the bank previously warned that investors remain cautious and weren't willing to make big bets in the market with the uncertainty in the economy.
Citi's global consumer banking franchise also did well, reporting a 3% increase in revenue and an 11% increase in profits. The revenue increase was in part caused by Citi benefiting from higher interest rates, as more consumers are now carrying balances on credit cards that collect interest.
But the interest-collecting machine may be under threat. The Federal Reserve is considering lowering interest rates later this month for the first time in a decade, in order to keep the economy from slowing down further.
Mncuhin: Libra ripe for illicit use
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the Trump administration has "very serious concerns" that the new digital currency planned by Facebook could be used for illicit activity such as money laundering, human trafficking and financing terrorism.
Mnuchin told reporters Monday at the White House: "This is indeed a national security issue." His comments came a few days after President Donald Trump tweeted that Libra, the currency proposed by the social network giant, "will have little standing or dependability."
Mnuchin says Facebook has "a lot of work to do before we get to the point where we're comfortable with it."
His remarks came a day before Congress begins hearings on Facebook's Libra plan. The head of the Federal Reserve also raised an alarm about the plan last week.
Deals, protests during Prime Day
NEW YORK — Amazon's Prime Day is coming with a wave of deals — and protests.
The company's fifth annual Prime Day now stretches two days, Monday and Tuesday, invented as an effort to try to drum up sales during sluggish summer months and sign up more users for its Prime loyalty program.
The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals. Amazon's own products are usually among the strongest sellers.
This year, some used the high-profile event as a way to garner attention for their protests against Amazon.
At a warehouse in Minnesota, workers planned a strike to raise awareness over working conditions. On Twitter, Massachusetts Senator and presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren voiced her support for their cause.
Amazon says it already offers what the workers are striking for.
Average US price of gas up a dime
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has risen by 10 cents per gallon over the past three weeks to $2.83.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that crude oil prices contributed to the increase at the pump. Additionally, gasoline tax hikes took effect in several states starting July 1.
The price is 11 cents lower than what it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.75 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.30 in Baton Rouge, La.
The average price of diesel is up by a penny since June 21, to $3.07 per gallon.
In a separate report, the travel club AAA said South Carolina’s average gas price was $2.48, up 7 cents for the week and 19 cents higher from a month ago. The average is 9 cents less from a year ago.
Codebreaker is face of new UK note
LONDON — The Bank of England has chosen codebreaker and computing pioneer Alan Turing as the face of the country's new 50 pound note.
Turing's work cracking Nazi Germany's secret communications helped win World War II, but after the war he was prosecuted for homosexuality, which was then illegal. He died at age 41 in 1954 after eating an apple laced with cyanide. Turing received a posthumous royal pardon in 2013.
The U.K's highest-denomination note is the last to be redesigned and switched from paper to more secure and durable polymer. The redesigned 10 pound and 20 pound denominations feature author Jane Austen and artist J.M.W. Turner.
The Turing banknote will enter circulation in 2021.