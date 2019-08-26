Stocks jump on possible trade war thaw
NEW YORK — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street on Monday as investors found reason to be cautiously optimistic again about the potential for progress in the costly trade war between the U.S. and China.
The gains reversed some of the major stock indexes' hefty losses from Friday, when jitters over the latest escalation in the trade dispute roiled the market, contributing to its fourth straight weekly loss.
Monday's rally got its start early after President Donald Trump said his negotiators had received encouraging calls from China on Sunday, though China's foreign ministry denied knowledge of any such calls.
That, nor the fact that the trade conflict has repeatedly seen both sides attempt to negotiate before ending in acrimony and more tariffs and trade penalties, did not dim investors' willingness to bid stocks higher.
Big technology companies, which do a lot of business in China and have much riding on the outcome of the trade dispute, accounted for a big share of the gains.
"It always seems that Trump, after he does something to freak the market out or escalate this trade war, he tries to dial it back to some degree," said Brad Bernstein, senior portfolio manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. "As an investor, you just have to know there's a lot of uncertainty and there is no clarity in the short term right now."
Judge in Ok. orders J&J to pay $572M
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma judge on Monday found Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries helped fuel the state's opioid crisis and ordered the consumer products giant to pay $572 million to clean up the problem.
Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman's ruling followed the first state opioid case to make it to trial and could help shape negotiations over roughly 1,500 similar lawsuits filed by state, local and tribal governments consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.
"The opioid crisis has ravaged the state of Oklahoma," Balkman said before announcing the verdict. "It must be abated immediately."
The companies are expected to appeal the ruling to the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
Before Oklahoma's trial began May 28, Oklahoma reached settlements with two other defendant groups — a $270 million deal with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and an $85 million settlement with Israeli-owned Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Oklahoma argued the companies and their subsidiaries created a public nuisance by launching an aggressive and misleading marketing campaign that overstated how effective the drugs were for treating chronic pain and understated the risk of addiction. Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says opioid overdoses killed 4,653 people in the state from 2007 to 2017..
Durable goods orders up in July
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for large manufactured goods rose for the second straight month, but the strength again came from a big increase in the volatile aircraft category. A category that tracks business investment also rose for the second straight month, though last month's reading was revised down significantly.
The Commerce Department said Monday that orders for durable goods — or items meant to last at least three years — rose 2.1%. That follows a 1.8% gain in June, which helped to offset significant declines the in May and April.
A category that serves as a proxy for business investment rose 0.4%, but last month's gain of 1.9% was revised down to 0.9%.
Excluding transportation, orders fell 0.4%, its biggest decline since March.
Commercial aircraft orders, notoriously volatile, rose 47.8%.
Ailing Kraft Heinz rehires ex-CFO
CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz Co. is bringing back its former chief financial officer amid accounting problems and falling sales.
Paulo Basilio, 44, joined H.J. Heinz as CFO in 2013 and remained in the job after the company's 2015 merger with Kraft. He most recently served as Kraft Heinz's chief business development officer.
He replaces David Knopf, 31, who will return to Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital. 3G and investor Warren Buffet engineered the Kraft Heinz merger in 2015.
CEO Miguel Patricio put Basilio back in the CFO role in order to have a "seasoned veteran" in the post, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's familiar brands like Oscar Meyer and Velveeta are struggling as consumers opt for healthier and more natural foods or cheaper store brands.
Kraft Heinz, which is based in Pittsburgh and Chicago, was also forced to restate earnings from multiple years in May after a federal investigation into its accounting practices. Its shares hit an all-time low of $24.89 last week.
Celgene sells psoriasis drug to Amgen
NEW YORK — Celgene will unload the psoriasis treatment Otezla for $13.4 billion to help make its acquisition by fellow drugmaker Bristol-Myers pass regulatory muster.
The company plans to sell Otezla to Amgen Inc., and Bristol-Myers said Monday that it now expects the Celgene deal to close by the end of the year.
Bristol-Myers said in January that it would spend $74 billion on Celgene in a deal aimed at stocking the combined company's development pipeline with treatments for cancer, immunology and cardiovascular issues. The companies then announced in June that they wanted to sell Otezla as part of a push to win regulatory approval.
Otezla brought in $448 million in worldwide sales for Celgene last year.
TVA plan shows no major new plants
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority board has approved a 20-year plan that includes no new major generating plants.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports the plan approved last week envisions getting more power out of existing nuclear, gas and hydroelectric units. It also includes more solar, backed up by improved energy storage and other new technologies.
TVA will also continue studying the possibility of building small modular nuclear reactors.
Environmental groups are disappointed with the plan. The Southern Environmental Law Center's Amanda Garcia says it doesn't do enough to encourage rooftop solar and efficiency.
TVA is the nation's largest public utility, providing power to more than 10 million people in parts of seven Southern states.
Target in shop deal with Disney
NEW YORK — Target is hoping to bring the magic of such characters as Mickey Mouse and Elsa to its own customers by opening permanent Disney shops at a cluster of stores starting this fall.
As part of the collaboration with The Walt Disney Co., the Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open 25 Disney-branded stores starting on Oct. 4, with 40 additional locations opening by October 2020.
Target is also launching a Disney-focused online experience on its site on Sunday. And it's planning a new store near the entrance of the Walt Disney World Resort in 2021.
The moves, made public officially Sunday, come as Target is looking to build on its strong sales streak. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Disney, which operates about 300 of its own stores globally, is looking for new ways to reach customers amid weak traffic declines at malls. Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said there's a 90% overlap between Disney and Target customers.
Average price of gas down 8 cents
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped 8 cents per gallon over the past two weeks to $2.66.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that an abundant supply and low crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump.
The price is 25 cents lower than what it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in Honolulu, and the lowest is $2.07 in Baton Rouge, La.
The average price of diesel is down 3 cents, to $3.01 per gallon.
German firms feel not as bullish
BERLIN — German business confidence has fallen for a fifth consecutive month and hit a nearly seven-year low, according to a closely watched survey.
The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index declined to 94.3 points in August from 95.8 in July. Managers' views of the current situation and the outlook for the next six months both worsened.
It was the lowest reading for the index since November 2012 and the Ifo insitutute's head, Clemens Fuest, said "there are ever more indications of a recession in Germany."
The survey is based on responses from some 9,000 firms.
The German economy contracted by 0.1% in the April-June period and the country's central bank, the Bundesbank, said last week it "could decline slightly" again in the summer. Germany has Europe's biggest economy and is a major South Carolina trading partner.