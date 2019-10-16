Tech leads dip for stock indexes
NEW YORK — A day of mostly listless trading on Wall Street ended Wednesday with modest losses as the stock market gave back some of its gains from the day before.
Technology stocks accounted for most of the selling, which lost some of its momentum toward the end of the day. Energy companies also fell. Financial sector stocks declined as bond yields, which are used to set interest rates on loans, headed lower.
The modest losses came as investors weighed mixed data on the economy and the latest batch of corporate earnings reports.
A move on Tuesday by the House of Representatives to show support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong appeared to dim some investor optimism about the prospects for progress in the latest trade talks between the U.S. and China.
"We're in the height of earnings season and the results that we got last night, as well as this morning, I would characterize as better-than-feared," said Cayman Wills, global head of equities at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "On the other side of the pendulum, you have this development on U.S.-China trade relations and the pro-democracy position that Congress took skews slightly negative."
Netflix growth slows as rivals loom
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix's subscriber growth is bogging down even before the leading video streaming service confronts high-powered threats from Apple and Walt Disney Co.
The latest sign of the challenges facing Netflix emerged Wednesday with the release of its third-quarter results. The numbers provided further evidence that Netflix's salad days may be over, particularly in the U.S., where most households that want its 12-year-old streaming service already have it.
Netflix added 6.8 million subscribers worldwide from July-September, below the 7 million customers forecast by the company. Just 520,000 of those subscribers were picked up in the U.S., below the 800,000 that management anticipated. The shortfall came after Netflix lost 123,000 subscribers in the U.S. during the April-June period, marking its first contraction in eight years.
Netflix said it expects to add another 7.6 million worldwide subscribers during the final three months of the year, down from 8.8 million during the same period last year. The more conservative outlook amounted to a concession to the new entrants in the streaming market.
Bank of America 3Q profits fall
NEW YORK — Bank of America's third quarter profits fell 19% to $5.8 billion from a year ago as the financial services giant wrote down the value of its long-time joint venture payment processor First Data.
Excluding that non-cash charge the bank topped expectations with a $7.5 billion gain, though it's being pressured by falling interest rates.
Bank of America, one of the largest banks operating in South Carolina, had to write off the value of its First Data partnership after First Data was acquired by Fiserv earlier this year. Both companies do payment processing for merchants at the point-of-sale.
The bank was able to grow loans quite noticeably in the quarter, despite worries that businesses and consumers were slowing down in borrowing.
Like other bank executives this quarter, BofA CEO Brian Moynihan appeared to be less optimistic in his comments about the economy.
"In a moderately growing economy, we focused on driving those things that are controllable," he said.
T-Mobile-Sprint deal clears another hurdle
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has approved the $26.5 billion combination of Sprint and T-Mobile on a 3-2 party-line vote.
The wireless merger still faces opposition from a coalition of state attorneys general, who argue the deal is bad for competition. The companies won't merge while litigation persists.
The antitrust trial is scheduled to start in New York in December, an unusual situation given that the Trump administration's Justice Department approved the deal.
The FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, a Republican, backed it months ago citing the companies' promise to build out a next-generation 5G network to many rural areas, improving internet access.
The Democratic commissioners say going from four to three major wireless companies will mean higher prices for consumers. They say it will be difficult to enforce promises made by T-Mobile and Sprint.
Fed survey cites trade-war pains
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy was expanding at a modest pace in September and into October despite the fact manufacturing was being hurt by rising trade tensions and weaker global growth while adverse weather was affecting farmers.
The Federal Reserve, issuing its latest assessment of business conditions around the country, reported Wednesday that "persistent trade tensions and slower global growth" were weighing on the economy.
The survey, known as the "Beige Book," will be used by Fed officials when they meet Oct. 29-30 to decide whether to cut interest rates for a third time this year.
Financial markets are expecting another rate cut as the central bank seeks to protect the economic expansion from the fallout from a trade war between the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China.
The report, compiled from information gathered by the Fed's 12 regional banks, said that the banks' business contacts still expected the economic expansion to continue but many had lowered their outlooks for growth over the next six to 12 months.
CSX hauls less freight, earns less
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX's profit declined 4 percent to $856 million in the third quarter, but tight cost controls helped the railroad weather a decline in volume.
The results topped Wall Street expectations.
The railroad's revenue decreased 5 percent to $2.98 billion, which was roughly in line with analyst expectations.
CSX said its expenses declined 8 percent to $1.69 billion in the quarter as it continued working to improve efficiency.
CSX Corp. is more than two years into an operational overhaul designed to enable the railroad to handle more volume with fewer locomotives and employees by operating on a tighter schedule.
The railroad operates more than 21,000 miles of track in 23 Eastern states, inlcuding South Carolina, and two Canadian provinces.
Toyota to add 400 workers in Ky.
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Toyota says it is adding 400 employees at a Kentucky plant with starting pay of more than $18 an hour.
News outlets report plant manager Susan Elkington said the company is also offering a $500 signing bonus at the Georgetown factory.
The Georgetown plant is the company's largest and already employs more than 8,000. Its largest product is the Toyota Camry sedan, but Toyota announced in March it would invest $238 million to launch assembly in Kentucky of two hybrid vehicles, its RAV4 SUV and the Lexus ES 300.
Eaton sells lighting unit to Dutch firm
AMSTERDAM — Signify, the Dutch company formerly known as Philips Lighting, says it is buying Cooper Lighting Solutions from Eaton Corp. for $1.4 billion in a move intended to strengthen its position in the North American market.
Signify said late Tuesday that the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020 subject to regulatory approval.
Cooper, headquartered in Peachtree City, Ga., sells professional lighting systems. It had sales last year of $1.7 billion.
The two companies will retain separate front offices and work together to tap into the growing market for professional lighting and increasing switch to LED lighting.