Earnings return stocks to new highs
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks pushed to record heights Friday following strong profit reports from Google's parent company, Twitter and other big corporations.
Companies are nearly midway through earnings reporting season, and results have generally been better than the dismal expectations that analysts had coming into it. A government report on Friday also showed that U.S. economic growth slowed in the spring, but it was still better than economists expected.
All the reports are emblematic of an economy that's strengthening but still shadowed by a pile of concerns, which only bolsters investors' expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its meeting next week. It would be the first cut in more than a decade, when the Fed was trying to shock the economy out of the Great Recession.
"Any time you hit a record high, you ask: Is this justified?" said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise. "Well, it's justified based on the easing cycle that central banks are on, and the absolute level of earnings helps. But growth is sluggish and moderating, earnings are flattish and we've got this overhang of, let's call it geopolitical uncertainty. We say, 'Let's be a little cautious here.'"
Twitter reports strong user growth
SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter reported surprisingly strong second-quarter user numbers and revenue Friday, as it works to make the platform more user-friendly and eliminate robotic and fake accounts on its platform.
On that front, the social media messaging service said instances of suspicious behavior and spam dropped by 18% during the quarter.
But Twitter's push to cut down on fake accounts costs money, and its adjusted profit fell 36% to about $37 million, or 5 cents per share. At the same time, revenue surged 18%, to $841 million, better than the $829 million that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by FactSet. In April, Twitter had forecast revenue of $770 million to $830 million for the quarter.
Twitter's daily user base rose 14% to 139 million, an increase of 5 million users. Analysts were expecting 134.7 million daily users.
The revenue surge was due to higher advertising sales. The company said it is on track to hire 20% more people than last year.
Trump: tariffs for China-made Macs
SAN FRANCISCO — President Donald Trump has vowed to slap tariffs on Apple's Mac Pros if the company shifts production of the computer from Texas to China.
The pledge made in a Friday tweet rebuffs Apple's attempt to shield its products from taxes being imposed on goods made in China as part of Trump administration's trade war with the world's most populous country.
Apple recently sent a letter to the Trump administration warning that the U.S. economy and its ability to compete will hurt if its products are hit with the tariffs.
The company has been assembling its Mac Pros in Austin, Texas since 2013, but a report surfaced last month that Apple plans to shift production to a factory near Shanghai. Apple is reportedly moving Mac Pro production because it is having trouble finding enough skilled labor to assemble the computer in Texas.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday, but has previously said the Mac Pro will continue to be designed and engineered in California.
Group challenges $5B Facebook deal
SAN FRANCISCO — A consumer privacy group has filed a challenge to Facebook's $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, saying it is not "adequate, reasonable or appropriate" and lets the social media giant off the hook for years of violations.
The Washington-based Electronic Privacy Information Center asked a federal district court in Washington D.C. on Friday to intervene in finalizing the settlement, which was approved 3-to-2 by the FTC.
EPIC says the deal, which also includes new privacy oversight and transparency requirements for Facebook, would extinguish more than 26,000 existing consumer complaints against Facebook that are pending at the FTC.
Facebook and the FTC did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
EPIC first filed a complaint against Facebook over privacy violations in 2009.
McDonald's sales impressive in 2Q
NEW YORK — McDonald's newly modernized stores and growth in delivery helped the world's largest hamburger chain serve up the biggest increase in global sales at established locations during the second quarter in seven years.
The dining chain reported a 6.5% gain in sales at locations opened at least 13 months. It marked the biggest gain since the first quarter of 2012 when it posted a 7.3 % increase. It was also its 16th consecutive bump in comparable-store sales globally.
In the U.S., second quarter comparable sales increased 5.7%. That gain reflected the successful national and local deal offerings including the two for $5 Mix and Match incentive, newly remodeled stores and strength in its core menu items, the company said.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.52 billion, or $1.97 a share. Adjusted for restructuring costs, net income was $2.05 a share, a penny shy of expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research. Revenue was $5.34 billion, slightly better than expected.
Southwest to resume Hawaii expansion
HONOLULU — Southwest Airlines is preparing to resume expansion of its service to Hawaii, officials said.
The carrier's expansion plans were delayed due to a lack of available aircraft, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.
Southwest expects to "provide details of the next phases of Hawaii flying in the coming weeks and months, as we put new flights out for sale," said Gary C. Kelly, board chairman and chief executive officer.
The aircraft limitation happened because of the Federal Aviation Administration order in March that grounded Boeing 737 Max planes after deadly crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, officials said.
All 34 of Southwest's Max aircraft from its fleet of 753 planes were grounded during the second quarter of 2019. Southwest does not yet fly Max planes in Hawaii, but the carrier had to stretch its fleet of model 737-800 aircraft to cover the Max planes removed from its schedule through Jan. 5, officials said.
Roundup jury award cut to $86.7M
OAKLAND, Calif. — A Northern California judge has upheld a jury's verdict that Monsanto's Roundup herbicide caused cancer in a couple but reduced damages from $2 billion to $86.7 million.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Alameda County judge ruled Thursday that evidence supports the jury's conclusion that Roundup was "a substantial factor" in causing non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in Alva and Alberta Pilliod.
The judge said evidence also supported the finding that Monsanto knew the herbicide's active ingredient, glyphosate, could be dangerous while the Pilliods used it and failed to warn them.
She said the punitive damages awarded were much higher than constitutional limits set by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Monsanto's parent company, the German pharmaceutical firm Bayer AG, said it would appeal the verdict and the damage amount set by the judge.