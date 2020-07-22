Stocks move higher amid bumpy trading session; sales of existing homes surge in June

Stocks post gains after choppy day
NEW YORK — Stocks closed with solid gains Wednesday but only after a choppy day of trading that pulled indexes temporarily into the red.
The bumpy day came as investors sized up a mix of company earnings and another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing. The U.S. ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, and China said it would retaliate. United Airlines sank after its revenue plunged 87 percent as the coronavirus throttled air travel.
Pfizer rose after the government ordered the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the company is developing. Home builders marched broadly higher after the National Association of Realtors said sales of previously occupied U.S. homes climbed last month.
"It's a relatively muted day in terms of volatility," said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Having come off a furious rally off the March 23 lows, the market is clearly in a period of consolidation and assessing second-quarter earnings results."
Sales of existing homes jump in June
BALTIMORE — Americans stepped up their home purchases in June by a robust 20.7 percent after the pandemic had caused sales to crater in the prior three months. But the housing market could struggle to rebound further in the face of the resurgent viral outbreak and a shrinking supply of homes for sale.
Sales of existing homes rose last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.72 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday. Despite the sharp gain, purchases are still down 11.3 percent from a year ago, when homes had sold at an annual pace of 5.32 million. And Lawrence Yun, the group's chief economist, noted that sales remain roughly 20 percent below their pre-pandemic levels.
At the same time, housing has managed to avoid a deeper slump from the severe recession caused by the coronavirus. Demand has remained strong among buyers who have managed to weather the downturn, while record-low mortgage rates have helped sustain affordability.
Even so, the number of property listings has plunged 18.2 percent from a year ago to 1.57 million. It's the 13th straight month of shrinking supply on an annual basis. The shortage of homes makes it unlikely that the housing industry can significantly boost the overall economy..
LA skyscraper sold to NY developer
LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Bank Tower, one of the tallest buildings west of the Mississippi River and a landmark in downtown Los Angeles, will be sold to the developer of the World Trade Center in New York.
Singapore's OUE said it will sell the 73-story skyscraper to Silverstein Properties at a discount after stay-at-home orders to combat the coronavirus reduced its leasing revenue.
The price of $430 million was knocked down 34 percent from OUE's valuation of the building in its annual report last year, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday. The deal will close in September.
The cylindrical tower with its distinctive glass-paneled crown opened in 1989. More than a fifth of its square footage isn't leased to tenants, the Times said, citing real estate data provider CoStar.
NY Times promotes exec to CEO
NEW YORK — The New York Times Co. said Wednesday that it is promoting its chief operating officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, to CEO.
She will start in the new role on Sept. 8, succeeding Mark Thompson, who has been president and CEO since 2012. Thompson will also step down from the company's board, which Kopit Levien is joining.
Kopit Levien said she wants to invest in product and technology that grows the company's business as well as in journalism.
She came to the Times in August 2013 as head of advertising from Forbes, and was responsible for the newspaper's subscription and ad businesses before becoming COO in 2017.
The Times has successfully transformed its business into one increasingly dependent on online subscriptions and less so on ad revenues. It first introduced digital subscriptions in 2011.
Amazon opens hub in ex-candy factory
REVERE, Mass. — Amazon has opened a delivery center in a former Massachusetts candy factory famous for making Sweethearts and other classic confections.
The tech and retail giant said Wednesday that some 200 people will start working at the former Necco factory in Revere, just north of Boston, this week.
The company has leased the 800,000-square-foot building to sort deliveries coming from its larger distribution centers before they're sent out to area customers.
The opening makes Amazon the city's largest employer, a title previously held by Necco.
Necco, short for the New England Confectionery Co., was the country's oldest continuously operating candy company before it abruptly shuttered in 2018.