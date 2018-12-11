US stocks rise, fall and repeat
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks careened between big gains and losses on Tuesday before indexes ended the day mixed, the latest dizzying run for a market that's been dominated by them in recent months.
A morning burst driven by hopes for U.S.-China trade talks gave way to losses triggered by falling bank stocks and the threat of a federal government shutdown. The result of Tuesday's trip through the spin cycle, though, belies all the action. Indexes ended the day nearly where they began.
It's the latest in a series of sharp turns in direction for the market, which has lurched up and mostly down since late September as investors recalibrate how worried they are about the global trade war, rising interest rates and expectations for a slowing economy.
"It's the last gasps of a bull market," said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments. Weiss has become more cautious about stocks as he's watched leadership shift from high-flying technology companies to makers of household products and other stocks that tend to do better in the late stages of a bull market.
Jon Adams, senior investment strategist at BMO Global Asset Management, is more optimistic that stocks can keep rising. But he says investors should get used to this increase in volatility, which follows a calmer-than-usual run.
"We came from a very low-volatility, benign environment in 2017, and I think we're getting to a more normal level of volatility, although a bit higher than historically," he said. "I think investors need to brace themselves for a higher level of volatility."
Airline group: Xmas travel to rise 5.2%
WASHINGTON — U.S. airlines expect a 5.2 percent increase in air travel during the Christmas and New Year's break, to more than 2.5 million people a day.
The busiest day is expected to be the Friday, Dec. 21.
The trade group Airlines for America said Tuesday it forecasts that 45.7 million passengers will fly on a U.S. airline during the 18-day stretch that starts Thursday, Dec. 20, and runs through Jan. 6, the Sunday after New Year's Day.
The group says that since last Christmas, airlines have added 143,000 seats per day on domestic and international flights. They are hoping that's enough to handle the expected increase of 126,000 passengers a day.
Travelers looking for relative calm, take note: The least-busy days are expected to be Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
CBS meeting skips over sex scandal
NEW YORK — CBS shareholders quickly elected 11 members of its revamped board on Tuesday before their annual meeting adjourned without discussion of an investigation into sexual-misconduct claims against former CBS CEO Les Moonves.
The meeting wrapped up in less than 30 minutes. About a dozen protesters gathered outside, holding such signs as "CBS don't reward sexual abuse."
The first task for the new board: deciding by the end of January whether Moonves receives his $120 million severance package. The board will also have to chart a path for CBS to recover from the scandal.
Moonves was ousted in September after The New Yorker published allegations from 12 women who said he subjected them to mistreatment that included forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted. The network launched an investigation with two outside law firms that is due to be complete by Jan. 31.
Cato to settle discrimination probe
CHARLOTTE — Federal officials say a nationwide investigation found that a North Carolina women's clothing retail chain discriminated against pregnant workers and workers with disabilities.
The Charlotte Observer reports The Cato Corp. has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's investigation. The agency announced Monday that the company denied reasonable accommodations for those workers and made some workers take unpaid leave or terminated them because of their disabilities.
The agency says Cato's practices violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. An EEOC release says Cato has agreed to update its policies to prevent discrimination against those workers.
It says a claims process will allow the settlement to be distributed to workers terminated because of their pregnancy or disability.
Cato's website says it has more than 1,000 stores in 32 states.
Wholesale prices rise, but barely
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices barely rose last month as a sharp decline in the cost of gas offset pricier freight trucking services and mobile phone plans.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that the producer price index — which tracks cost changes before they reach the consumer — increased 0.1 percent in November from the previous month. That's down sharply from a 0.6 percent gain in October. Wholesale prices rose 2.5 percent from a year ago, the smallest annual increase this year.
Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, core wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in October and 2.7 percent from a year earlier. A second measure of core prices, which also excludes wholesale and retail profit margins, rose 2.8 percent from a year ago, down from a recent peak of 3 percent in July.
Detention of auto execs is extended
TOKYO — A Tokyo court ruled Tuesday that Nissan Motor Co.'s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, and another executive will remain in custody through Dec. 20, more than a month after their arrest. Their detention could continue for months more under the Japanese legal system.
The Tokyo District Court said Tuesday that it had rejected a protest filed by Ghosn's lawyer against the prolonged detention.
The court decision comes a day after Ghosn, fellow Nissan executive Greg Kelly and Nissan Motor were charged with violating financial laws by underreporting Ghosn's pay by about $44 million from 2011-2015. They were arrested on Nov. 19 and are being held at a Tokyo detention center.
The extension of their detention is to allow time for investigation into additional allegations prosecutors issued Monday, against Ghosn and Kelly, of underreporting another $36 million from 2016-2018.
The arrest of the man credited with saving Nissan when it was on the verge of bankruptcy two decades ago has stunned many and has raised concerns over the Japanese automaker and the future of its alliance with Renault SA of France.